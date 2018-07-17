The Best Kitchen Deals on Amazon Prime Day

By
Photo: Andrew McCaul/Getty Images

So you’re getting into cooking and want to get a few new gadgets for your kitchen? Amazon Prime Day has some great deals on essentials like the ever popular Instant Pot, the Ninja blender, and the Joule sous-vide machine. If you’re looking for something even more basic, like a chef’s knife or some new plates, they’ve got you covered too. Scroll below to shop our favorites and check out our top beauty, home décor, and fashion finds over here.

Paderno World Cuisine 3-Blade Vegetable Slicer
Paderno World Cuisine 3-Blade Vegetable Slicer
$17, Amazon
$17 (was $36, now 53% off)

Looking to make your own zucchini noodles or fancy looking ribbons of cucumbers? Here’s a great deal on a spiralizer. Caveat: this is a lightning deal and will expire by 5 p.m. EST.

$17 at Amazon
Buy
$17 at Amazon
Buy
SharkNinja 72oz Countertop Blender with 1000-Watt Base
SharkNinja 72oz Countertop Blender with 1000-Watt Base
$50, Amazon
$50 (was $87, now 43% off)

A Ninja is the closest thing you can get to a Vitamix without forking over hundreds of dollars. Having owned one for five years and counting, the motor is still going strong.

$50 at Amazon
Buy
$50 at Amazon
Buy
GreenLife Soft Grip 16pc Ceramic Non-Stick Cookware Set
GreenLife Soft Grip 16pc Ceramic Non-Stick Cookware Set
$65, Amazon
$65 (was $86, now 24% off)

An Instagram-friendly cookware set is the best way to show off your creations.

$65 at Amazon
Buy
$65 at Amazon
Buy
Mikasa Cheers 16-Piece Dinnerware Set
Mikasa Cheers 16-Piece Dinnerware Set
$80, Amazon
$80 (was $100, now 20% off)

An elegant dinnerware set with a subtle tone-on-tone design is nice alternative to basic white.

$80 at Amazon
Buy
$80 at Amazon
Buy
Instant Pot
Instant Pot
$86, Amazon
$86 (was $120, now 28% off)

Is it Prime Day without an Instant Pot deal? Nope. Use it for stews, bone broth, making rice — you get the idea.

$86 at Amazon
Buy
$86 at Amazon
Buy
Philips HD9220/28 Viva Airfryer
Philips HD9220/28 Viva Airfryer
$100, Amazon
$100 (was $178, now 44% off)

Fried food is delicious and definitely unhealthy unless it’s made with this machine. With over 1,500 reviews, it’s a top seller and can also grill, roast, plus steam.

$100 at Amazon
Buy
$100 at Amazon
Buy
Zelite Infinity 8 Inch Chef Knife
Zelite Infinity 8 Inch Chef Knife
$100, Amazon
$100 (was $130, now 23% off)

Here’s another lightning deal — this one expires at 7 p.m. EST. If you’re looking for a proper, sharp chef’s knife, Zelite Infinity’s version has nearly 700 five-star reviews.

$100 at Amazon
Buy
$100 at Amazon
Buy
ChefSteps Joule Sous Vide
ChefSteps Joule Sous Vide
$149, Amazon
$149 (was $199, now 25% off)

Other than the Instant Pot, the other item people love on Prime Day is a sous vide machine. Our friends at the Strategist proclaimed the Joule as the best so here’s your chance to get it on sale.

$149 at Amazon
Buy
$149 at Amazon
Buy

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.

Tags:

The Best Kitchen Deals on Amazon Prime Day