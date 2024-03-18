Did Anna Marie Tendler Really Not Write About John Mulaney?

If you were hoping to get salacious details about John Mulaney from ex-wife Anna Marie Tendler’s upcoming memoir, you might be out of luck. According to a report from “Page Six,” Tendler’s Men Have Called Her Crazy includes zero mention of the comedian. Perhaps he wasn’t one of the men who called her that?

“He’s not in it,” a source who claims to have read the manuscript told the tabloid, “nor is he even alluded to. She talks about the relationship prior to John.” In her announcement of the book, Tendler wrote that her book was “a story about mental health; about being a woman; about family. And finally, about the endless source of my heartbreak and rage — men.” So it does seem curious that her husband of seven years and the most high-profile man she’s associated with — certainly the one who would sell the most books — isn’t in the book at all.

Tendler and Mulaney split in 2021, and very soon after he was not only in a relationship but having a baby with Olivia Munn. While that does sound like a pretty good book, it’s Tendler’s prerogative. It could be that she no longer wants to be associated with him, which would be fair. Or, and I’m fully speculating here, maybe there’s some clause in their divorce settlement that says she can’t go full Nora Ephron on his ass. That would be a real shame. All women should have the opportunity to write freely about their ex-husbands if they so desire; put that in the Constitution.

