Anna Marie Tendler Is Writing a Memoir

Photo: Donato Sardella/Getty Images for The Other Art Fair

In between taking witchy photographs and crafting ornate Victorian lampshades, Anna Marie Tendler has apparently found time to write a new memoir. Hitting shelves this August, the book is titled Men Have Called Her Crazy. We can only hope it offers more details about her relationship with one specific man: her former husband, John Mulaney.

For most of their six-year marriage, Tendler and Mulaney seemed inseparable. They got hitched in a “1920s-inspired, woodland-deco” ceremony that I’m sure hit the wedding Pinterest community like a bouquet to its head. She did his makeup on Broadway. He couldn’t stop talking onstage about my wife, my wife, my Jewish wife. All seemed well until 2021, when Mulaney suddenly filed for divorce after seeking treatment for alcohol and cocaine addiction. He went on to have a suspiciously timed child with Olivia Munn, which he did not really address in his 2023 Netflix stand-up special, Baby J.

Tendler revealed that she had a breakdown after the fact. And now it seems as if she’s writing about it. As she detailed in an Instagram post, Men Have Called Her Crazy is “a story about mental health; about being a woman; about family. And finally, about the endless source of my heartbreak and rage — men.” The cover — a dramatic bed shot that would also be perfect for a pulpy paperback about a psychotic heiress who murders her exes — really accentuates the intrigue. “You didn’t think I was just taking photos of sunsets and seashores this whole time, did you?” Tendler added.