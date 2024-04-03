Anya Taylor-Joy’s Secret Wedding Was Vampire-Themed

Photo: Dave Benett/Getty Images

Happy secret wedding anniversary to Anya Taylor-Joy! If that sentence gives you whiplash, allow me to explain. After the actor reportedly married musician Malcolm McRae in a private ceremony in 2022, followed up by a second, non-secret Venetian wedding last fall, Taylor-Joy has now confirmed reports of her secret nuptials. “Two years ago, on April Fools, I secretly married my best friend in New Orleans,” the actor wrote in an Instagram post on Tuesday. “The magic of that day is ingrained in every cell of my being, forever.”

In her post, Taylor-Joy wished McRae a “happy second (first) anniversary” and shared a carousel of photos from the couple’s intimate New Orleans ceremony, including images of the candlelit cathedral, Taylor-Joy in a tan Dior wedding gown embellished with flowers and birds, and a picture of her, McRae, and two guests, including Cara Delevingne, sitting underneath her floor-length veil. The theme was apparently vampire, with Taylor-Joy also sharing a photo of her and McRae’s “anatomically correct heart cakes” on a plate covered in bloody-looking syrup. “Yes, I am the vampire Lestat,” Taylor-Joy wrote in reference to Anne Rice’s 1976 gothic horror novel Interview With the Vampire, which, like the secret wedding, is also set in New Orleans and features immortal companions.

McRae also took to Instagram with a photo drop and an anniversary ode to Taylor-Joy: “I love you now and somehow I always have and somehow it will never end,” he also wrote on Tuesday. “Happy two year anniversary (yesterday), beautiful.”

While I find those heart cakes nauseating, at least these two aren’t indulging in actual raw organ meat. Congrats!

