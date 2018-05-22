19 Apartment-Decorating Ideas for a Beautiful Space

19 Ways to Make Your Apartment More Beautiful

By

Pretty Things: A week dedicated to beautiful objects.

Transforming an apartment into what design people call “a space” requires some effort, especially when you’re not looking to spend tons of money. But the reward is well worth it. The trick? Finding affordable accents like iridescent plates, tiny glassware that could be plucked from a charming Parisian café, or deceptively real faux flowers. Find out where to buy all of those, plus more of our favorite apartment-decorating ideas, ahead.

A Well-Reviewed Rug

Safavieh California Premium Shag Collection
Safavieh California Premium Shag Collection
From $39, Amazon

Reviewer’s love Safavieh’s shaggy rug, especially in the classic white shade, but why not try of-the-moment melodramatic purple? Not only will it hide dirt better, it’ll serve as a colorful focal point in your space.

From $39 at Amazon
Buy
$39 at Amazon
Buy

Delicate, Multipurpose Containers

H&M Glass Container
H&M Glass Container
$13, H&M

In colors like green and pink, these tiny canisters can store cotton pads or jewelry, or even act as tea lights.

$13 at H&M
Buy

Realistic-Looking Faux Flowers

Cherry Blossom Faux Flower
Cherry Blossom Faux Flower
$6, Urban Outfitters

Can’t keep a plant alive? Get a fake one that looks just as good. If you’re not into cherry blossoms, Urban Outfitters has an entire collection of other greenery that might suit your taste.

$6 at Urban Outfitters
Buy

Elegant Throw Pillows

H&M Velvet Cushion Cover
H&M Velvet Cushion Cover
$10, H&M

Don’t want to spend a lot to spruce up your place? Try these affordable throw-pillow covers, which come in an array of expensive-looking jewel tones. If you need the pillows too, they’re $7 each.

$10 at H&M
Buy

Restaurant-Worthy Platters

Color Study Earthenware Serving Plate
Color Study Earthenware Serving Plate
From $13, Nordstrom
$13 (was $20, now 35% off)

Lately, it seems like all of the trendiest restaurants are using the same soft-colored, perfectly imperfect plates. To bring that look home, try these guys in shades of purple, rust red, robin’s-egg blue, and more.

From $13 at Nordstrom
Buy

Shimmery Plates

Aliza Canapé Plate
Aliza Canapé Plate
$10, Nordstrom
$10 (was $14, now 29% off)

Conversely, if you want something that has a bit more flash, try dishware with a luminous glaze. These holographic plates are cooler than your standard minimalist table settings, but still sophisticated.

$10 at Nordstrom
Buy

Glassware Like a French Girl

Caravan Cafe Glasses
Caravan Cafe Glasses
$38, Goop

Use these for wine, water, or orange juice while pretending you’re sitting at a bistro in the Marais.

$38 at Goop
Buy

Old-Fashioned Flatware

Mepra Pewter 5-Piece Flatware Set
Photo: Mattia Aquila/Copyright: Mattia Aquila
Mepra Pewter 5-Piece Flatware Set
$65, Goop

All the charm of something you found at a yard sale, but with the modern convenience of being dishwasher-safe.

$65 at Goop
Buy

An Expensive-Looking Lamp

Sottae Golden Table Lamp
Sottae Golden Table Lamp
$42, Amazon

The perfect size for a side table or a desk, this lamp gets praise for its elegant design and affordable price tag.

$42 at Amazon
Buy
$42 at Amazon
Buy

Another Expensive-Looking Lamp

Catalina Lighting Amalfi Table Lamp
Catalina Lighting Amalfi Table Lamp
$58, Amazon

This one doesn’t have as many reviews, but if you’re into clean, light-filled spaces with touches of texture, it will fit in perfectly.

$58 at Amazon
Buy
$58 at Amazon
Buy

Sculptural Candlesticks

FS Objects Medium Dome Spindle Candle Holder
FS Objects Medium Dome Spindle Candle Holder
$100, Goop

At night, it’ll set the mood, while in the daylight, it’ll serve as stunning tabletop décor.

$100 at Goop
Buy

A Hand-Painted Vase

Cabana Marbleized Hand Painted Small Vase
Cabana Marbleized Hand Painted Small Vase
$135, Moda Operandi

Made in Morocco in limited quantities, these tiny vases would look equally nice empty or with a few sprigs of flowers.

$135 at Moda Operandi
Buy

A Durable and Eye-Catching Tray

Hawkins New York Louise Brass Tray
Hawkins New York Louise Brass Tray
$80, Need Supply

We’ve been big fans of this company’s substantial brass-and-enamel trays and bowls for years now. They come in rich colors like peacock blue or deep red, which really liven up a space — even if you only buy one.

$80 at Need Supply
Buy

A Trippy Print

Ted Feighan Mystery Cove Art Print
Ted Feighan Mystery Cove Art Print
From $29, Urban Outfitters

Look closely among the flowers and you’ll see that artist Ted Feighan has inserted vintage images of surfers, beachgoers, and camera-toting hikers — very Freakebana.

From $29 at Urban Outfitters
Buy

A Millenial-Pink Bowl Set

Mosser Glass 3-Piece Mixing Bowl Set
Mosser Glass 3-Piece Mixing Bowl Set
$85, Goop

Sure, you can use them to whip up a fancy-looking cake, but they’re just as good for showcasing salads, pastas, or even popcorn.

$85 at Goop
Buy

A Dreamy Art Print

Ingrid Beddoes Sea of Love Art Print
Ingrid Beddoes Sea of Love Art Print
From $19, Urban Outfitters

Pale-pink sand and frothy white waves make for an unabashedly pretty wall hanging.

From $19 at Urban Outfitters
Buy

Striking Salad Servers

Dinosaur Designs Classic Stone Servers
Dinosaur Designs Classic Stone Servers
$125, Moda Operandi

Australia’s Dinosaur Designs makes colorful resin pieces ranging from bowls to platters to ornaments. Most are quite expensive, but these salad servers offer maximum visual impact at a slightly lower price.

$125 at Moda Operandi
Buy

A Vibrant Table Setting

La DoubleJ Housewives Placemats Set of 2
La DoubleJ Housewives Placemats Set of 2
$80, Moda Operandi

Street-style star J.J. Martin isn’t afraid of a colorful print, and it’s no surprise that her home line is equally maximalist. Try these place mats when you’ve become bored of your minimal-yet-tasteful plates.

$80 at Moda Operandi
Buy

A Cozy Duvet Cover

Embellished Fiona Duvet Cover
Embellished Fiona Duvet Cover
$248, Anthropologie

A crisp white bed can be inviting to some, sterile to others. If you’re in the latter group, try this embroidered duvet. It adds texture and a homey feeling without being too jarring against a light-colored sheet set.

$248 at Anthropologie
Buy

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.

Tags:

19 Apartment-Decorating Ideas for a Beautiful Space