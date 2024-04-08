Does Aoki Lee Simmons Have a New Boyfriend?

Photo-Illustration: by The Cut; Photos: Getty Images

Does Aoki Lee Simmons, the 21-year-old daughter of Kimora Lee Simmons and Russell Simmons, have a new boyfriend? On Friday, following tabloid reports that Simmons was dating 65-year-old restaurateur Vittorio Assaf, “Page Six” published photos of the two vacationing on St. Barts. Simmons and Assaf were seen kissing and swimming at the beach, where Assaf periodically took photos of Simmons while she posed.

Over the weekend, Simmons went live on Instagram in a car with an off-camera man she referred to as her “boyfriend.” “Last day in St. Barts,” she said in the bizarre video, which showed her repeatedly asking for a crêpe and pointing out her favorite stores outside the car window. The man she’s talking to doesn’t show up in the video but can be heard answering her questions, and they both address each other as “baby.”

Assaf, who’s best known for founding the Serafina restaurant group, shares two children with his ex-wife, a Swedish former model named Charlotte Bonstrom. In 2021, the couple made tabloid headlines when Bonstrom left him for the founder of Zadig&Voltaire — who at the time happened to be married to Bonstrom’s identical twin. Amid rumors that Assaf had hooked up with Bonstrom’s twin as revenge, he told “Page Six,” “Charlotte and I are in the process of divorce,” adding, “I have nothing to do with the sister of Charlotte.” In 2022, Assaf was pictured at a few parties with then-22-year-old model Nya Gatbel.

Simmons, who models part time and graduated from Harvard last year at the age of 20, declined to comment on the relationship rumors. She has been posting pictures of her St. Barts trip on Instagram, but Assaf hasn’t appeared or been tagged in any of them. On Friday, after the photos surfaced, she wrote on her Instagram Story, “Errr well now I know why folks were calling me,” though her representative declined to offer further comment to the Cut. Meanwhile, Kimora posted an Instagram Story on Friday showing a panda trying to wrangle a stubborn cub. “On my last nerve right now!” she wrote.

Stay in touch. Get the Cut newsletter delivered daily Email This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply. Vox Media, LLC Terms and Privacy Notice By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice and to receive email correspondence from us.