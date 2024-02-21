Meghann Fahy and Leo Woodall Are Finally Official

Photo: Dave Benett/Getty Images

After a year of flirty Instagram comments and playing coy about whether they’re dating or not, Meghann Fahy and Leo Woodall have finally hard-launched. On Tuesday, Fahy shared a photo of herself and Woodall walking arm in arm, confirming their relationship.

The post comes more than a year after fans of The White Lotus began speculating and hoping that the co-stars — who played Daphne and Jack in the show’s second season — were dating. In the photo, Fahy has her arm wrapped around Woodall’s waist while he has his arm around her shoulder. Neither of them is facing the camera, but Fahy’s caption of a smiley face, a blue heart, and a slice of pizza captured the vibe. Woodall liked the post, commenting, “Who is he?!” (In case it wasn’t clear, he’s also tagged).

When the show’s second season ended in December 2022, the actors both shared photos of their time filming in Italy, including some images where they looked especially friendly. But when asked about their relationship, they’ve always dodged the question.

Even after photos emerged of them kissing in the street in New York in November, Fahy still told Entertainment Tonight last month that she couldn’t “confirm or deny” if she was dating Woodall. In the same interview, she said that Italy had been “very good” for her “in more than one way.” Good to know The White Lotus has the potential to be a place to find love, not just murders.