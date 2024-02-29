Are Tish and Noah Cyrus Feuding?

Photo: Getty Images for The Recording A

Things in the Cyrus family have been tense since matriarch Tish Cyrus and country guy Billy Ray divorced for the third time in 2022. The kids have reportedly taken sides, and even Grammy-winning Miley mysteriously left her dad out of her acceptance speech earlier this year. But things are looking even rockier between Tish and Noah Cyrus who, according to Us Weekly, reportedly shared the same romantic interest.

The outlet first reported the family rift on Tuesday, claiming that Tish and her daughter weren’t speaking because Noah had been “seeing” Dominic Purcell (Tish’s current husband) when Mama Cyrus started “pursuing” him. Tish and Purcell began dating in 2022 and wed in 2023, but an Us Weekly source says Noah dated Purcell first for “8 to 9 months.” By Thursday, the outlet noted that tensions had risen as Tish was reportedly “spiraling out of control” and interviewing crisis management firms. The source also claimed that Tish had been “aware” of the supposed history between her daughter and her now husband. We have reached out to Purcell and Tish for comment, and will update this post if we hear back.

Per a recent Call Her Daddy episode, Tish said Purcell first DMed her in 2016, while she was still married Billy Ray: “I had followed him on Instagram and he DMed me and just said, ‘Hey Tish, just wanted to [say], I think you’re super cool and you’re doing such a great job with your family.’ … I didn’t see it for a year.”

Anyway, uh, I hope this uncomfortable love triangle gets ironed out soon.

