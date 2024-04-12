Ariana Grande and SpongeBob Are Going Strong

Photo-Illustration: by The Cut; Photos: Getty Images

Nothing is more romantic than a business trip. That’s the vibe I’m catching from Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater (a.k.a. Broadway’s SpongeBob), who were spotted by TMZ looking very loved up while out to dinner at Nobu Caesars Palace. The couple were in Las Vegas with the rest of the Wicked cast to promote the upcoming movie at CinemaCon. In case you haven’t been diagnosed with Wicked fever — a sickness that mainly afflicts people who were theater kids from 2003 to 2009 — Grande and Slater are playing Glinda and Boq, respectively. She’s the “good witch” you know from The Wizard of Oz, and without spoiling anything, he’s playing a guy who has a big crush on her. Life loves to imitate art.

In the clip, you can see Grande and Slater taking turns putting their arms around each other, and at one point, she leans in to give him a peck on the cheek. According to TMZ, they were at a dinner hosted by Universal and were technically on the clock. Of course, famous people do not really have to abide by the same social contract that you and I do. If I were dating my co-worker and we were out to dinner with the rest of our team, I don’t know that I would be loved up in the corner. That being said, I am starting to find these two cute. He wore a pink polo to the Wicked presentation — he’s Team Glinda!

Sure, the beginning of this relationship was, shall we say, murky. But these two are clearly into each other and I think they could really make it. Two theater kids in love — I know a lot of you don’t feel this way, but I love to see it. Their relationship could be a lot like Wicked itself: received mixed reviews when it premiered, produced some great music (and some skips), and ultimately stood the test of time. Much like Glinda in Act One of the show, I’m an optimist.

