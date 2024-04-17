Ashanti and Nelly Are Expecting and Engaged

Photo: Getty Images for E11EVEN

Over two decades after hip-hop legends Ashanti and Nelly first began dating, the rekindled couple announced that they’re engaged and pregnant. In a Wednesday interview with Essence, the singer confirmed the pregnancy rumors that had been circulating since December. “This new year of my life is such a blessing full of love, hope, and anticipation,” she said. “Motherhood is something that I have looked forward to, and sharing this with my family, fiancé, and loyal fans, who have been so supportive of my career, is an amazing experience.”

On top of announcing that a baby is on the way, the couple also told Essence that they’ve launched Proov, a diagnostics company for people hoping to get pregnant, with the help of founder Amy Beckley, Ph.D. The medical-grade at-home tests are intended to help individuals get to the bottom of any difficulties with conception in a timely manner and without breaking the bank. These two really have been busy!

As you’ll recall, the duo first dated in 2003, when they were both still rising in the music industry, and circled back around for seconds in 2023. What can I say? They always come back around. Nelly reportedly confirmed their reunion after Ashanti was spotted carrying a bag with their faces on it at last year’s Grammy Awards, which is, in my opinion, such a fun soft launch. “Yeah, we cool again,” he said in an interview last year. “I think it surprised both of us, though. It wasn’t anything that … [was] planned. I think we’re both pretty much doing what we do.”

While Ashanti is expecting for the first time, Nelly has four other children: his daughter Chanelle, son Cornell Jr., and Shawn and Sydney Thomas, whom he adopted after his sister, their mother, died of leukemia in 2005.

Congratulations to the happy couple! I guess good things really do come to those who wait.

Stay in touch. Get the Cut newsletter delivered daily Email This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply. Vox Media, LLC Terms and Privacy Notice By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice and to receive email correspondence from us.