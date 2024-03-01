Bachelor Star Joey Graziadei Says He Has Gilbert Syndrome

Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

On this season of The Bachelor, Joey Graziadei has brought Bachelor Nation to levels of swoon not seen in years. The man has it all: the charm. The emotional intelligence. The … yellow eyes? In a new TikTok, the tennis pro turned reality star responded to the concerned messages he’s apparently received about his eyes appearing yellow on the show. Saying that he wanted to address “Joey’s yellow eyes,” he explained that when he was in high school, he was diagnosed with Gilbert syndrome (which he pronounces the French way, then kindly repeats with an American intonation).

According to the Mayo Clinic, Gilbert syndrome is a “common, harmless liver condition in which the liver doesn’t properly process bilirubin.” Graziadei said, “It’s something that does affect the whites of my eyes — it makes it have those jaundice levels, which is why they look a little bit more yellow. It’s something I want to pay attention to more this year. I wanna get my health right and make sure that I’m all good.”

Graziadei says all this looking directly into the camera, face open and earnest, eyes honestly sparkling with health. Suddenly I, too, want to get my health right and make sure that I’m all good. Hope he’s somewhere out there sipping on coconut water (for his liver health).