Have You Seen Barry Keoghan Lately?

If it seems like Barry Keoghan has been inescapable recently, it’s because he’s been inescapable recently. The man is everywhere, riding the Saltburn wave all the way to the top of the A-list and seemingly enjoying the ride. In case you need to catch up, here’s what the lad’s been up to for the past couple of weeks.

First, he went on Hot Ones. Presumably this was to promote Masters of the Air, a TV show that I think airs at a frequency that only dads can engage with. In reality, it felt more like promoting Keoghan as a presence. He’s cheeky, he talks seriously about acting, he takes his shirt off. Do you love him yet?

A few days later, he was photographed walking in the street with rumored girlfriend Sabrina Carpenter, both of them looking way too happy. The photos were a People exclusive, which could mean nothing. Or it could mean that someone called the paparazzi ahead of time and set up this shoot.

The day after the photos with Carpenter came out was Valentine’s Day, and Keoghan had a little present for his adoring public. It was a photo shoot with the dating app Bumble, in which he looked hot in various locations and in various states of undress. The whole thing was reminiscent of those “Hey Girl” Ryan Gosling memes from over a decade ago, but this time, Keoghan actually got paid. Good for him.

On February 15, it was announced that Keoghan would star in a movie about the final days of Saddam Hussein’s life. He will not be playing Saddam, in case you were wondering.

Then he went to the BAFTAs, where he looked dapper in a green suit, and attended the Burberry show at London Fashion Week. We mustn’t forget that Keoghan is also kind of a fashion boy, in addition to all of his other attributes.

This week, Keoghan is on two different magazine covers. On Tuesday, he appeared on the cover of W in a shoot that was directed by Saltburn’s Emerald Fennell. The shoot takes inspiration from a line in the movie, “Lucky for you, I’m a vampire,” and sees Keoghan in several bloody setups.

On Wednesday, Keoghan was one of several actors featured on the cover of Vanity Fair’s Hollywood issue. On the actual cover, he’s wearing a tux, but in the issue’s promotional video, he’s got his cheeks out once again (not the ones on his face).

This man loves showing off his tush. In his interview with Vanity Fair, Keoghan says that he’s still getting used to being so famous.

“It’s overwhelming, if I’m quite honest,” Keoghan said. “It’s almost a different kind of life that you’ve got to be living now.”

If the last two weeks are any indication, he’s doing a great job of living that different kind of life. The only thing left to do is show up at the Eras tour to support Carpenter, who is currently opening for Taylor Swift. At the rate this is all going, don’t be surprised if Keoghan is paling around with Swift at a Chiefs game next season.

