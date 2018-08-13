12 Swimsuits on Sale for the Last Month of Summer

gone sale-ing

12 Bathing Suits on Sale for the Last Month of Summer

Technically, there are five more summer weekends before fall officially begins, and odds are it’ll stay hot enough to swim even after that. But because of the traditional retail calendar, tons of summer clothes are currently on sale — especially swimwear. If you have access to a pool, a beach, a nice river bank, or a sunny spot of grass, celebrate your last month of summer in a marked-down swimsuit. We’ve rounded up 12 bathing suits on sale from some of our favorite brands, including Haight and Solid & Striped (official sponsor of Taylor Swift’s infamous Fourth of July party).

The Not-So-Basic Black One-Piece

High Neck Multi-Strap One-Piece Swimsuit
$93, Torrid
$93 (was $109, now 15% off)

The black suit with a white belt recalls ’50s Audrey Hepburn and Jackie Kennedy, but the multiple straps roughens up the sweetness.
Available in sizes M–6X.

$93 at Torrid
The Safari-Appropriate Choice

Eberjey Grassy Calysta One Piece
$96, Revolve
$96 (was $159, now 40% off)

This grassy print is a more feminine alternative to camouflage, if you really want an earth-toned bathing suit.
Available in sizes S–L.

$96 at Revolve
The Status Brand

Solid & Striped Swim Team 2018 The Jessica Color-Block Bikini Top
$50, Moda Operandi
$50 (was $90, now 44% off)

As mentioned earlier, Solid & Striped has quickly become the swimsuit brand for models and celebrities. For $100 total, this bikini is a steal.
Available in sizes XS–L.

$50 at Moda Operandi
Solid & Striped Swim Team 2018 The Jessica Color-Block Bikini Bottoms
$50, Moda Operandi
$50 (was $90, now 44% off)
$50 at Moda Operandi
The Girly Option

White Floral Push-Up Strapless Peplum Midkini
$30, Torrid
$30 (was $79, now 62% off)

The structured bodice, the peplum, and the floral print make this bathing suit a no-brainer for anyone looking for a sweet suit.
Available in sizes M–6X.

$30 at Torrid
White Floral Ruched Swim Bottom
$30, Torrid
$30 (was $45, now 33% off)
$30 at Torrid
The Party Piece

Solid & Striped The Michelle One-Piece Swimsuit
$101, Nordstrom
$101 (was $160, now 37% off)

This one-piece can easily go from the beach to the club with a pair of jeans.
Available in sizes XS–L.

$101 at Nordstrom
The Pretty Pink One

J. Crew Maggie Baby Bow Back One-Piece Swimsuit
$66, Nordstrom
$66 (was $110, now 40% off)

Would your 8-year-old self like this swimsuit as much as your adult self? The bow detail in the back of this suit says yes.
Available in sizes 0–16.

$66 at Nordstrom
The Designer Steal

Stella McCartney Broderie Anglaise-Trimmed Swimsuit
$119, Net-a-Porter
$119 (was $395, now 70% off)

Given her prices, Stella McCartney’s clothes are generally more aspirational. However, this eyelet swimsuit is seventy (70) percent off so … snatch. It. Up.
Available in sizes XS–L.

$119 at Net-a-Porter
The ’80s Option

Ruffle Strap Bikini Top
$20, Eloquii
$20 (was $80, now 75% off)

The asymmetric top, the polka dots, the ruching — this bathing suit is undoubtedly ’80s.
Available in sizes 16–28.

$20 at Eloquii
Ruched High-Waisted Bikini Bottom
$20, Eloquii
$20 (was $60, now 67% off)
$20 at Eloquii
The Instagram-Friendly One-Piece

Millly Deep Side-Scoop Cherry-Print One-Piece Swimsuit
$92, Neiman Marcus
$92 (was $185, now 50% off)

The cherry print is just begging to be put on the ‘gram.
Available in sizes XS–L.

$92 at Neiman Marcus
If You Want to Show Off Your Back

Haight Swimsuit
$115, Net-a-Porter
$115 (was $230, now 50% off)

This silhouette is everywhere. We love it in a nice terra-cotta color.
Available in sizes S–L.

$115 at Net-a-Porter
If You’re Buying Into the Patchwork Trend

Ruffle Cap Sleeve Bikini Top
$25, Eloquii
$25 (was $80, now 69% off)

It’s still too early and too hot to fully embrace the Western fall clothing seen on the runways. But if you can’t wait to rock patchwork, this bikini is a good middle-ground.
Available in sizes 12–28.

$25 at Eloquii
Printed High Waisted Bikini Bottoms
$20, Eloquii
$20 (was $65, now 69% off)
$20 at Eloquii
The Not-Quite Red, White, and Blue Bikini

Topshop Classic Stripe Bikini Top
$21, Nordstrom
$21 (was $35, now 40% off)

Red, white, and blue bikinis are a summer staple. But if you don’t want to look too patriotic, mint, coral, and black is a more interesting color scheme.
Available in sizes 2–14.

$21 at Nordstrom
Topshop Classic Stripe Bikini Bottoms
$16, Nordstrom
$16 (was $26, now 38% off)
$16 at Nordstrom
