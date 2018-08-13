12 Swimsuits on Sale for the Last Month of Summer

Technically, there are five more summer weekends before fall officially begins, and odds are it’ll stay hot enough to swim even after that. But because of the traditional retail calendar, tons of summer clothes are currently on sale — especially swimwear. If you have access to a pool, a beach, a nice river bank, or a sunny spot of grass, celebrate your last month of summer in a marked-down swimsuit. We’ve rounded up 12 bathing suits on sale from some of our favorite brands, including Haight and Solid & Striped (official sponsor of Taylor Swift’s infamous Fourth of July party).
The Not-So-Basic Black One-Piece
High Neck Multi-Strap One-Piece Swimsuit
$93, Torrid
$93(was $109, now 15% off)
The black suit with a white belt recalls ’50s Audrey Hepburn and Jackie Kennedy, but the multiple straps roughens up the sweetness. Available in sizes M–6X.