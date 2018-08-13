12 Swimsuits on Sale for the Last Month of Summer

Photo: Courtesy of the Retailer

Technically, there are five more summer weekends before fall officially begins, and odds are it’ll stay hot enough to swim even after that. But because of the traditional retail calendar, tons of summer clothes are currently on sale — especially swimwear. If you have access to a pool, a beach, a nice river bank, or a sunny spot of grass, celebrate your last month of summer in a marked-down swimsuit. We’ve rounded up 12 bathing suits on sale from some of our favorite brands, including Haight and Solid & Striped (official sponsor of Taylor Swift’s infamous Fourth of July party).

The Not-So-Basic Black One-Piece

$93, Torrid High Neck Multi-Strap One-Piece Swimsuit $93 (was $109, now 15% off) The black suit with a white belt recalls ’50s Audrey Hepburn and Jackie Kennedy, but the multiple straps roughens up the sweetness.

Available in sizes M–6X. $93 at Torrid Buy

The Safari-Appropriate Choice

$96, Revolve Eberjey Grassy Calysta One Piece $96 (was $159, now 40% off) This grassy print is a more feminine alternative to camouflage, if you really want an earth-toned bathing suit.

Available in sizes S–L. $96 at Revolve Buy

The Status Brand

$50, Moda Operandi Solid & Striped Swim Team 2018 The Jessica Color-Block Bikini Top $50 (was $90, now 44% off) As mentioned earlier, Solid & Striped has quickly become the swimsuit brand for models and celebrities. For $100 total, this bikini is a steal.

Available in sizes XS–L. $50 at Moda Operandi Buy

$50, Moda Operandi Solid & Striped Swim Team 2018 The Jessica Color-Block Bikini Bottoms $50 (was $90, now 44% off) $50 at Moda Operandi Buy

The Girly Option

$30, Torrid White Floral Push-Up Strapless Peplum Midkini $30 (was $79, now 62% off) The structured bodice, the peplum, and the floral print make this bathing suit a no-brainer for anyone looking for a sweet suit.

Available in sizes M–6X. $30 at Torrid Buy

$30, Torrid White Floral Ruched Swim Bottom $30 (was $45, now 33% off) $30 at Torrid Buy

The Party Piece

$101, Nordstrom Solid & Striped The Michelle One-Piece Swimsuit $101 (was $160, now 37% off) This one-piece can easily go from the beach to the club with a pair of jeans.

Available in sizes XS–L. $101 at Nordstrom Buy

The Pretty Pink One

$66, Nordstrom J. Crew Maggie Baby Bow Back One-Piece Swimsuit $66 (was $110, now 40% off) Would your 8-year-old self like this swimsuit as much as your adult self? The bow detail in the back of this suit says yes.

Available in sizes 0–16. $66 at Nordstrom Buy

The Designer Steal

$119, Net-a-Porter Stella McCartney Broderie Anglaise-Trimmed Swimsuit $119 (was $395, now 70% off) Given her prices, Stella McCartney’s clothes are generally more aspirational. However, this eyelet swimsuit is seventy (70) percent off so … snatch. It. Up.

Available in sizes XS–L. $119 at Net-a-Porter Buy

The ’80s Option

$20, Eloquii Ruffle Strap Bikini Top $20 (was $80, now 75% off) The asymmetric top, the polka dots, the ruching — this bathing suit is undoubtedly ’80s.

Available in sizes 16–28. $20 at Eloquii Buy

The Instagram-Friendly One-Piece

$92, Neiman Marcus Millly Deep Side-Scoop Cherry-Print One-Piece Swimsuit $92 (was $185, now 50% off) The cherry print is just begging to be put on the ‘gram.

Available in sizes XS–L. $92 at Neiman Marcus Buy

If You Want to Show Off Your Back

$115, Net-a-Porter Haight Swimsuit $115 (was $230, now 50% off) This silhouette is everywhere. We love it in a nice terra-cotta color.

Available in sizes S–L. $115 at Net-a-Porter Buy

If You’re Buying Into the Patchwork Trend

$25, Eloquii Ruffle Cap Sleeve Bikini Top $25 (was $80, now 69% off) It’s still too early and too hot to fully embrace the Western fall clothing seen on the runways. But if you can’t wait to rock patchwork, this bikini is a good middle-ground.

Available in sizes 12–28. $25 at Eloquii Buy

The Not-Quite Red, White, and Blue Bikini

$21, Nordstrom Topshop Classic Stripe Bikini Top $21 (was $35, now 40% off) Red, white, and blue bikinis are a summer staple. But if you don’t want to look too patriotic, mint, coral, and black is a more interesting color scheme.

Available in sizes 2–14. $21 at Nordstrom Buy

$16, Nordstrom Topshop Classic Stripe Bikini Bottoms $16 (was $26, now 38% off) $16 at Nordstrom Buy

