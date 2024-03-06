Did Bennifer Like Dune: Part Two?

Photo-Illustration: by The Cut; Photos: Getty Images, ©Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett Collection

On Monday, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were spotted leaving a Los Angeles showing of Dune: Part Two, the splashy new sci-fi sequel starring Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, and a whole bunch of sand. Footage posted on Twitter by a fellow audience member shows the couple rousing themselves from a deep movie-theater haze and cleaning up their seat area, a choice for which several tabloids have applauded them. But I can’t even focus on Bennifer’s A-one theater etiquette, because one huge question weighs heavily on my mind: Did Bennifer like Dune?

Dune 2 was AMAZING. Post credits scene was realizing JLo & Ben Affleck were sitting right in front of us lol pic.twitter.com/H72fJPquTn — partyONE (@GehrigRyan) March 5, 2024

I can definitely see Ben Affleck, with his room full of fancy camera equipment, loving the sweeping desert shots and guttural soundscape of Dune. But J.Lo and her cozy movie cardigan are a total toss-up. The fact that she did not order her popcorn in the iconic Dune worm bucket tells me she probably wasn’t fully immersed in the Dune lore coming in. Do you think she was sold on Timmy as the prophetic savior of a society of space denizens 20,000 years in the future? What did she think of Austin Butler’s Stellan Skarsgård impression? Does she have a nerdy friend she can text to ask what was up with that worm juice?

Instead of a feature-length music video about her love life, I think a lot of us would love to watch J.Lo talk about Dune: Part Two with her husband for two hours. Wouldn’t you?

Stay in touch. Get the Cut newsletter delivered daily Email This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply. Vox Media, LLC Terms and Privacy Notice By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice and to receive email correspondence from us.