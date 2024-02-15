Benny Blanco Is Romancing Selena Gomez With Fried Pickles

This Valentine’s Day, love wasn’t just in the air. It was in Benny Blanco’s pickle jar.
On Wednesday, the producer and expert mixologist (of red wine and milk) prepared a romantic meal for girlfriend Selena Gomez by whipping up her favorite snack: fried pickles. The PDA-obsessed couple started dating sometime last year and have been quite enthusiastic about posting both their mutual adoration (“best fwend”) and their cooking escapades (meatball-making) online, so it’s no surprise that Blanco would choose to broadcast his secret mission to “get laid” to the world.
“Guy’s, it’s Valentine’s Day and these are my girlfriend’s favorite pickles,” Blanco said in a TikTok video, which he captioned “Fry pickles get laid.” The only complication to the recipe? Gomez prefers her pickles from Texas: Best Maid Hamburger Slices, to be exact.
@itsbennyblanco
fry pickles and get laid♬ Little Things - Adrian Berenguer
Blanco, modern gentleman that he is, proceeded to make his girl Selener fried pickles with Sprite batter with the sole intention of getting some ass as a reward! (“Make your batter,” he said. “I put Sprite in mine. If you don’t like it, go fuck yourself.”) He concluded the highbrow culinary experience by marveling at his masterpiece: “Take one, dip it, ranch, eat it, get laid.”
Pickles aside, it must have been a memorable first Valentine’s Day for these two, given that Gomez announced a new single, “Love On,” the next day. The song was reportedly inspired by a trip Gomez took to Paris, and it fits snugly within the honeymoon-branded period she and Blanco seem to be relishing. Whatever Blanco’s selling — jars of Best Maid Hamburger Slices, perhaps — Gomez is clearly buying in bulk.