All the Best 4th of July Sales

Photo: Dan Dalton/Getty Images/Caiaimage

Fourth of July falls midweek this year, which means we’re not getting a long weekend. But if you’re looking for a way to spend your random Wednesday off, may we suggest shopping the enormous list of sales pegged to our nation’s birth? Many of them have started already, and the Cut has rounded all of them up below. Scroll down for deals on everything from patterned Keds to a summer-fresh mini-bag, and keep checking back as we update our list.

3x1 is taking an additional 25 percent off sale with code HAPPY4TH from June 27 to July 4.

Abercrombie & Fitch is taking 40–60 percent from June 27.

Anine Bing is taking up to 70 percent off select styles between June 27 and July 1. Ten percent of all sale items purchased during this sale will be matched and donated to Dress for Success.

Anthropologie is taking an extra 25 percent off sale items and up to 50 percent off ready-to-ship furniture.

Aritzia is taking 50 percent off everything from June 21 to July 19.

Ash is taking up to 50 percent off on select items from July 1 to July 6.

Bauble Bar is taking an extra 20 percent off sale items from June 28 to July 4.

Barney’s is taking upto 60 percent off, and an additional 35 percent off on select styles.

Bed Bath & Beyond is taking up to 50 percent off select styles.

Belstaff is taking up to 60 percent off select styles.

Bergdorf Goodman is having it’s annual women’s and men’s designer sale with up to 75 percent off.

Bershka is taking up to 60 percent off.

Blank NYC is taking 30 percent off everything between June 28 and July 5 with the code YES30.

Bloomingdales is taking up to an additional 40 percent off sale and clearance items through July 4.

Calzedonia is taking 50 percent off select styles between June 25 and July 4.

Charles & Keith is taking 10 percent off regular priced merchandise from June 28 to July 5.

Chinese Laundry offers buy one, get one 50 percent off between June 28 and July 4 with code JUNEBOGO.

Cotton On is taking 30 percent off select items on July 3 and 4.

Converse is taking 35 percent off summer colors and prints until June 29.

Dear Frances is taking 20 percent off sitewide between July 2 and July 4 with code 4TH20.

Dr. Scholl’s Shoes is taking 20 percent off sitewide + free shipping (excluding full price original product, kids and work products) between June 29 and July 4.

Furla is taking up to 50 percent off selected accessories.

Ganni is taking up to 40 percent.

Genuine People is taking 30 percent off sitewide between June 25 and July 9 with the code FOURTH.

Good American is taking up to 60 percent off select styles.

Intimissimi is taking 50 percent off select women’s and men’s styles.

Joe’s Jeans is offering discounts on select items.

Johnny Was offers an extra 30 percent off of sale styles.

Keds is taking 20 percent off an already-reduced sale items with the code SALEONSALE.

Kendall + Kylie is taking 70 percent off all merchandise with the 70PERCENTJULY4, and an additional 15 percent of warehouse styles with the code 15PERCENTJULY4 between July 2 and July 7.

Le Box Blanc is currently taking 25 percent off of a purchase of $250 of more (full-priced items only) using code PRE4th18.

Macy’s is taking an extra 20 percent, 15 percent, or 10 percent off select styles with code FOURTH. 25 percent off when you give $3 to support vets and families.

Maje is taking up to 50 percent off summer looks plus an additional 20 percent off.

Mango has buy three or more sale items and get an extra 20 percent off. Buy two get an extra 15 percent off. Use the code EXTRA until July 1.

Mara Hoffman has discounts on select styles.

Matches Fashion is taking up to 70 percent off.

Mavi is taking up to 50 percent off new styles.

Milly has discounts on select styles.

Moda Operandi is taking up to 70 percent off through July 4.

Modern Vice will give you any two pairs from the “Available Now Collection” for $349 (orig. $249–298 ea.).

Modcloth is taking 40 percent off new markdowns.

Need Supply is taking up to 60 percent off on new markdowns.

Neiman Marcus is having a last call sale with up to 70 percent off.

Net-a-Porter is taking up to 70 percent off.

Nordstrom is taking up to 40 percent off select styles from Wednesday, May 23 through Monday, June 4.

Old Navy has $2 flip flops; $4 tanks; $6 tees; $8 dresses, shorts and polos plus up to 60 percent off storewide and swim is 50 percent off.

Opening Ceremony is featuring an extra 20 percent off all sale items with promo code JUL20, starting Friday, June 29.

Pierre Hardy has discounts on selected styles.

PRPS Jeans is taking an additional 20 percent off already reduced prices with code JULY4.

Rachel Roy offers an extra 20 percent off sale and clearance.

Rebecca Taylor is taking an extra 30 percent off sale using the code JULY30.

Sandro is taking an 50 percent off their summer collection.

Sanuk will take 25 percent off select styles.

Shopbop is taking up to 70 percent off select styles.

Solid & Striped has 25 percent off sitewide using code USA25.

Stone Cold Fox has discounts on select styles.

Tanya Taylor has discounts on select styles.

The Peace Treaty has discounts on select items.

Timberland offers an extra 20 percent off sale items.

TOBI is taking 65 percent off of swim and 50 percent off of tops and bottoms. Until June 30.

Trina Turk is taking 40 percent off sale.

True & Co. is taking 70 percent off from June 28 to July 5; Bras starting at $8.

Vince has discounts on select styles.

W Concept is taking up to 55 percent plus an extra 10 percent off all jewelry until July 3. Discounts on select collections.

White + Warren has discounts on select styles.

Willow & Clay is taking an additional 25 percent off sale items using the code FOURTHOFF.

Yoox has up to 90 percent off until June 29. Up to 70 percent off selected styles.

Zara is taking up to 50 percent off of sale styles.

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.