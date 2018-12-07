The Best Backless Bras for Every Cup Size

Summer is full of skimpy tops and dresses that require a good backless bra. But finding the right one is tricky — is it sticky enough? Supportive enough? Invisible enough? We’ve stepped in to help and combed through thousands of online reviews to find you the best options. While there’s no such thing as the perfect one, we’ve found what works well for every size, skin tone and outfit. Scroll below to see the top picks.

For Small-Chested Ladies

From $9, Amazon WingsLove Strapless Self Adhesive Invisible Push-up Bra $9 (was $30, now 70% off) “Holy boobage batman!” writes one of the hundreds of enthusiastic reviewers. She writes that she wore it for a seven-hour black-tie event and not only did it create cleavage for her small bust, but it didn’t budge at all under her strapless dress.

If You Want a Slight Lift

From $13, Amazon Tidetell Self Adhesive Bra Strapless Invisible Push-up Bra $13 (was $25, now 48% off) With over 3,000 reviewers, most praise this bra for its ability to hold your breasts in place, while providing a small lift. Reviewers also mention that it might take little practice to put on correctly, but once you do, this bra does the job very well.

To Customize Your Lift

From $10, Amazon Holly O OOlala Backless Adhesive Pushup Bra Unlike other adhesive bras, this one has a drawstring in the middle, which will lift your cleavage as much or as little as you want. Customers also write that it stays for long stretches of time without slipping or falling off.

Because You Have a Fuller Bust

From $20, Amazon Holly O Oolala Backless Pushup Bra Lined Cups for Busty Babes This plus-size bra comes in sizes up to 46 inches in circumference. It also has an adjustable front clasp that extends by 1.5 inches for women with wider rib cages. One passionate reviewer writes, “This thing holds my girls in a vice grip. Full and bubbly on top, but firm support underneath … Yes to deep plunging necklines!”

The All-Around Great Backless Bra

From $32, Amazon NuBra Women’s Feather Lite Bra This is the bra that sticks well, lifts, and is comfortable under any backless dress. Notably, reviewers write that it retains its hold even if you’re sweaty, which can’t be said for many backless bras. It also has a wider array of nude colors compared to most brands, in addition to more fun colors like pink and purple.

When You Only Want Minimum Coverage

From $25, Amazon Nippies by Bristols Six Hypoallergenic Nipple Covers $25 (was $29, now 14% off) While these adhesive nipple covers are great for tops or dresses that show a lot of cleavage, hundreds of reviewers also use them as an alternative to the everyday bra. One reviewer, who expresses her aversion to bras, writes, “My adhesive Nippies have been worn at least ten times now and are still going strong! These little things fill me with joy.”

If You Want More Shape and Definition

$36, Nordstrom Nordstrom Lingerie Go Bare Backless Strapless Underwire Bra According to reviewers, these molded foam cups with underwire will give you the shape you need, while the adhesive will stick all day. Customers recommend going one size up for the most comfortable fit.

For Deep Plunge Dresses

$38, Macy’s Fashion Forms U Plunge Backless Strapless Bra This adhesive bra also comes with underwire and molded cups for added definition, but reviewers mostly comment on how comfortable this bra is for long nights out.

The One That Goes Up to Size H

$42, Bare Necessities Fashion Forms Voluptuous Backless Strapless Bra Not only is this bra wireless for maximum comfort, but it also goes up to size H: a surprisingly difficult find in the backless bra department! Contour cups will help define your shape, while the adhesive strips along the upper cup and back wings will keep your bra in place all day long.

The Most Popular Backless Bra

$49, Sneaky Vaunt The Original Pushup Sneaky Vaunt specializes in backless bras, which is obvious once you read the over 2,000 5-star reviews. The center drawstring gives you adjustable cleavage, while adhesive sticks for 40+ wears.

