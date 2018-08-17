The Best Robes for Lazy Days

Photo: Courtesy of the retailer.

Being naked around your house may not always be socially acceptable, especially if you have roommates, but a robe is the next best thing. Whether your plans include binging a new show or lounging around looking at Instagram, a robe can always fit into your homebody plans. A great one should feel loose, breathable, and either light or plush — depending on exactly how cozy you want to be.

We’ve spared you the research and combed the internet to find the best bathrobes out there for every type of person and in every material from linen to satin. Scroll below to see our full list of recommendations.

The Sexy Satin One

The Classic Option

LONTG Sleepwear Plus Size Cotton Robe Kimono You can't go wrong with 100 percent cotton and stripes.

1 size fits all.



The Eco-Friendly Robe

$25 at Target Gilligan & O’Malley Tencel Robe Making a change to more sustainable fabrics? Next to getting a hand-me-down robe from your mother, this is probably the cheapest eco-friendly option out there. Available sizes xsmall-xxlarge. $25 at Target Buy

The Velour One

Just Love Velour Scalloped Kimono Robe If you want to feel like you're wrapped in a plush blanket, this is the robe for you.

Available sizes xsmall-3x.



The Amazon Favorite

Pinzon Terry Cotton Bathrobe Reviewers love this robe's plus-yet-light feel and its ability to quickly absorb water after a shower. If you have Amazon Prime, you can't beat the two-day shipping. Available sizes small-xlarge.

The Prettiest Kimono

Photo: Courtesy of the Retailer $39 at Macy’s Thalia Sodi Plus Size Floral-Print Charmeuse Robe You’ll feel ultrasleek in this long, silk charmeuse robe, and the blackberry-vine pattern feels perfect for fall.

Available sizes 1x-3x. $39 at Macy’s Buy

The Fan Favorite

$47 at Nordstrom Natori Nirvana Midi Robe Almost all of the 224 reviewers say that this robe is comfy, soft, lightweight, and perfect for every season. Available sizes xsmall-xlarge. $47 at Nordstrom Buy

The Fancy One

$49 at Nordstrom Chelsea28 Sweet Dot Chiffon Wrap This sheer chiffon robe is dotted with cute little hearts and has flowy sleeves for a kimono-style feel. Available sizes xsmall-xlarge. $49 at Nordstrom Buy

If You Love Pretty Floral Prints

Photo: Cody Rasmussen/© Cody Rasmussen $60 at Yumi Kim Dream Lover Floral Robe If you’re going to add floral to your loungewear wardrobe, it should be on a flowy, kimono-style robe. Available sizes xsmall-large. $60 at Yumi Kim Buy

For the J.Crew Diehard

$75 at Nordstrom J.Crew Stripe Stretch Cotton Robe The classic J. Crew stripe, but made to wear around the house. It’s the best of both worlds! Available sizes xxsmall through xlarge. $75 at Nordstrom Buy

The Vibrant One

$70 at Topshop Jacquard Robe For those who can’t get enough of red or are searching for a romantic-night-in look. Available sizes small through large. $70 at Topshop Buy

The Plushy Wonder

$59 at Nordstrom Nordstrom Lingerie Terry Robe For a spalike feel, choose this terry-cloth robe. It’s so plush, you’ll never want to take it off. Available sizes xsmall through xlarge. $59 at Nordstrom Buy

If You Love Hotel Robes

$119 at Parachute Waffle Robe Made from 100 percent Turkish cotton, this soft, lightweight waffle fabric will make feel like you just rolled out of your fancy hotel bed. Available sizes small through large. $119 at Parachute Buy

The Splurge

$248 at Spring Lunya Washable Silk Robe If you’re really in the mood to treat yourself, indulge in this 100 percent silk robe with pockets, an interior closure for extra security, and elasticized cuffs for easy face-washing. Available sizes xsmall through xlarge. $248 at Spring Buy

