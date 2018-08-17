The Best Robes for Lazy Days

Being naked around your house may not always be socially acceptable, especially if you have roommates, but a robe is the next best thing. Whether your plans include binging a new show or lounging around looking at Instagram, a robe can always fit into your homebody plans. A great one should feel loose, breathable, and either light or plush — depending on exactly how cozy you want to be.
We’ve spared you the research and combed the internet to find the best bathrobes out there for every type of person and in every material from linen to satin. Scroll below to see our full list of recommendations.
The Sexy Satin One
Get that luxurious silky feel for only $16.
Available sizes 1x-6x.
The Classic Option
You can’t go wrong with 100 percent cotton and stripes.
1 size fits all.
The Eco-Friendly Robe
Making a change to more sustainable fabrics? Next to getting a hand-me-down robe from your mother, this is probably the cheapest eco-friendly option out there.
Available sizes xsmall-xxlarge.
The Velour One
If you want to feel like you’re wrapped in a plush blanket, this is the robe for you.
Available sizes xsmall-3x.
The Amazon Favorite
Reviewers love this robe’s plus-yet-light feel and its ability to quickly absorb water after a shower. If you have Amazon Prime, you can’t beat the two-day shipping.
Available sizes small-xlarge.
The Prettiest Kimono
The Fan Favorite
The Fancy One
If You Love Pretty Floral Prints
For the J.Crew Diehard
The classic J. Crew stripe, but made to wear around the house. It’s the best of both worlds!
Available sizes xxsmall through xlarge.
The Vibrant One
For those who can’t get enough of red or are searching for a romantic-night-in look.
Available sizes small through large.
The Plushy Wonder
If You Love Hotel Robes
The Splurge
If you’re really in the mood to treat yourself, indulge in this 100 percent silk robe with pockets, an interior closure for extra security, and elasticized cuffs for easy face-washing.
Available sizes xsmall through xlarge.
