The Best Robes for Lazy Days

The Best Bathrobes for Lazy Days

By
Being naked around your house may not always be socially acceptable, especially if you have roommates, but a robe is the next best thing. Whether your plans include binging a new show or lounging around looking at Instagram, a robe can always fit into your homebody plans. A great one should feel loose, breathable, and either light or plush — depending on exactly how cozy you want to be.

We’ve spared you the research and combed the internet to find the best bathrobes out there for every type of person and in every material from linen to satin. Scroll below to see our full list of recommendations.

The Sexy Satin One

Jovannie Satin 3/4 Sleeve Plus Size Kimono Robe
$21 (was $28, now 25% off)

Get that luxurious silky feel for only $16.
Available sizes 1x-6x.

The Classic Option

LONTG Sleepwear Plus Size Cotton Robe Kimono
$20 at Amazon

You can’t go wrong with 100 percent cotton and stripes.
1 size fits all.

The Eco-Friendly Robe

Gilligan & O’Malley Tencel Robe
$25 at Target

Making a change to more sustainable fabrics? Next to getting a hand-me-down robe from your mother, this is probably the cheapest eco-friendly option out there.

Available sizes xsmall-xxlarge.

The Velour One

Just Love Velour Scalloped Kimono Robe
$25 at Amazon

If you want to feel like you’re wrapped in a plush blanket, this is the robe for you.
Available sizes xsmall-3x.

The Amazon Favorite

Pinzon Terry Cotton Bathrobe
$30 at Amazon

Reviewers love this robe’s plus-yet-light feel and its ability to quickly absorb water after a shower. If you have Amazon Prime, you can’t beat the two-day shipping.

Available sizes small-xlarge.

The Prettiest Kimono

Thalia Sodi Plus Size Floral-Print Charmeuse Robe
$39 at Macy’s

You’ll feel ultrasleek in this long, silk charmeuse robe, and the blackberry-vine pattern feels perfect for fall.
Available sizes 1x-3x.

The Fan Favorite

Natori Nirvana Midi Robe
$47 at Nordstrom

Almost all of the 224 reviewers say that this robe is comfy, soft, lightweight, and perfect for every season.

Available sizes xsmall-xlarge.

The Fancy One

Chelsea28 Sweet Dot Chiffon Wrap
$49 at Nordstrom

This sheer chiffon robe is dotted with cute little hearts and has flowy sleeves for a kimono-style feel.

Available sizes xsmall-xlarge.

If You Love Pretty Floral Prints

Dream Lover Floral Robe
$60 at Yumi Kim

If you’re going to add floral to your loungewear wardrobe, it should be on a flowy, kimono-style robe.

Available sizes xsmall-large.

For the J.Crew Diehard

J.Crew Stripe Stretch Cotton Robe
$75 at Nordstrom

The classic J. Crew stripe, but made to wear around the house. It’s the best of both worlds!

Available sizes xxsmall through xlarge.

The Vibrant One

Jacquard Robe
$70 at Topshop

For those who can’t get enough of red or are searching for a romantic-night-in look.

Available sizes small through large.

The Plushy Wonder

Nordstrom Lingerie Terry Robe
$59 at Nordstrom

For a spalike feel, choose this terry-cloth robe. It’s so plush, you’ll never want to take it off.

Available sizes xsmall through xlarge.

If You Love Hotel Robes

Waffle Robe
$119 at Parachute

Made from 100 percent Turkish cotton, this soft, lightweight waffle fabric will make feel like you just rolled out of your fancy hotel bed.

Available sizes small through large.

The Splurge

Lunya Washable Silk Robe
$248 at Spring

If you’re really in the mood to treat yourself, indulge in this 100 percent silk robe with pockets, an interior closure for extra security, and elasticized cuffs for easy face-washing.

Available sizes xsmall through xlarge.

