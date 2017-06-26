Was everyone wearing a blonde wig? Almost.

The Best, Worst, and Blondest Hair at the BET Awards

The beybies are reportedly home with their family.

Beyoncé and Jay Z’s Twins Are Reportedly Home From the Hospital

This Is How the Obamas Are Spending Their Summer

Leslie Jones, Remy Ma, Solange, and more.

See All of the Red-Carpet Looks From the BET Awards

The baker was found to have violated Colorado’s anti-discrimination law.

Supreme Court to Hear Appeal Over Baker’s Refusal to Make Same-Sex Wedding Cake

A judge has ordered that Dalí’s body be exhumed.

The Salvador Dalí Paternity Case Proves That Drama Doesn’t End at Death

9:32 a.m.

This Gossip Girl Star Just Got Married for the Second Time This Year

They also got married in February.