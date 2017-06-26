The Best, Worst, and Blondest Hair at the BET Awards

Were the BET awards longer this year? Maybe — the show ran well past midnight. Were the BET awards blonder this year? Absolutely. As performers took the main stage at the Microsoft Theater in L.A. last night, the glitzy dresses and mega hairdos were on full display, and blonde hair was everywhere. Some, like Black Chyna, pulled off the look masterfully. Others might have better luck next year. So who brought the wow factor to the awards? Who brought the whoops? And who bucked the blonde trend? Click the slideshow below to find out.