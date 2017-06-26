The Latest on the Cut

4 mins ago

Kelly Osbourne Blames Starbucks for Forcing Her to Pee Herself During Pride

When Starbucks employees wouldn’t let her use their toilet, she peed herself.

9 mins ago

The Hottest New Rich Kid Trend Is Summoning the Spirits of the Dead

The New York Times brings us a séance by the one percent.

20 mins ago

The Best, Worst, and Blondest Hair at the BET Awards

Was everyone wearing a blonde wig? Almost.

27 mins ago

Beyoncé and Jay Z’s Twins Are Reportedly Home From the Hospital

The beybies are reportedly home with their family.

12:02 p.m.

This Is How the Obamas Are Spending Their Summer

Obama is America’s vacation-dad-in-chief.

12:01 p.m.

See All of the Red-Carpet Looks From the BET Awards

Leslie Jones, Remy Ma, Solange, and more.

11:01 a.m.

Supreme Court to Hear Appeal Over Baker’s Refusal to Make Same-Sex Wedding Cake

The baker was found to have violated Colorado’s anti-discrimination law.

10:50 a.m.

The Salvador Dalí Paternity Case Proves That Drama Doesn’t End at Death

A judge has ordered that Dalí’s body be exhumed.

9:32 a.m.

This Gossip Girl Star Just Got Married for the Second Time This Year

They also got married in February.

9:13 a.m.

Ask Polly: He Wanted an Open Relationship. Why Wasn’t I Enough?

You’ll be enough for the right person.

8:42 a.m.

Madame Clairevoyant: Horoscopes for the Week of June 26

Chiron goes retrograde in Pisces.

8:40 a.m.

Bill Cosby PR Team Says His Town Halls Won’t Be About Sexual Assault Accusations

“When we initially talked about the town hall meetings, it was about restoration of legacy,” Cosby publicist Ebonee Benson told CNN on Sunday.

7:19 a.m.

Mike Pence Officiated Steve Mnuchin’s Wedding

All the Trumps also attended.

Yesterday at 9:01 p.m.

The Special-Education Teacher Who Changed Her Last Name to ‘Wonder’

“I wanted a name that was powerful and exciting, and plus I was born on Stevie Wonder’s birthday.”

Yesterday at 9:01 p.m.

L.A.’s Cult Cactus Store, Fishy Soaps-on-Ropes, and a Graphic-Design Bookstore

What’s new in New York stores.

Yesterday at 9:00 p.m.

3 Bill Cosby Accusers on His Mistrial and What Comes Next

“This was just the dress rehearsal. Round two is coming up.”

Yesterday at 8:30 p.m.

The TV Reporter Wondering About Her Date’s Girlfriend

This week’s sex diary.

Yesterday at 8:00 p.m.

A Photographer Captures Local Life in Cuba

Amber Mahoney sought out the rarely seen side of Cuba.

Yesterday at 4:11 p.m.

One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson Gets One Depressing Profile

He was deemed “forgettable.”

Yesterday at 2:01 p.m.

Tina Knowles Lawson Posted a Lengthy Birthday Message for Solange

Moooooom!