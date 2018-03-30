21 Bralettes That Will Make You Want to Give Up Padding for Good

If you’re sick of being squeezed and poked by your underwire bra, you’re in luck: The lingerie industry is currently in the midst of a bralette renaissance, and it’s never felt better. Even for a formerly stringent push-up bra adherent like myself, the ease of this wire-free style is pretty much unrivaled. You never feel like you’re strapped into a hefty contraption in a bralette, but you’re still guaranteed coverage under a breezy summer top.

And you don’t have to have a smaller bust to become a bralette convert, either. Brands like Parfait, True & Co., and Aerie are making the space more inclusive and comfortable for those of us who are ample of chest. Scroll below to shop our picks.

The One With Glowing Amazon Reviews

Photo: Brown, Indya Jockey Seamfree Cami Strap Bralette Reviewers especially seem to love its comfort and removable cups, with many buying the bralette in multiple colors. From $15 at Amazon

Because You Love Everlane

The Tank Bra Everlane has a reputation for amassing huge waiting lists for their newest drops, but this time you’re in luck: the bralette from the brand’s latest launch still has plenty of sizes left. $22 at Everlane

If You Enjoy Sleeping In Bras

Madewell Rib Knit Bralette $15 (was $30, now 50% off) If you want to wear a bra to bed every night like Halle Berry, Madewell’s ribbed bralette is so soft you’ll actually enjoying sleeping in it. $15 at Nordstrom

The One That Looks Expensive

Padded Crochet Triangle Bralette $18 (was $30, now 40% off) From the intricate crochet design to the vibrant color, it looks luxe, but it’s actually just under $18 on sale. $18 at Aerie

The One For Strapless Clothes

Stretch Bandeau Bra In addition to removable cups, it also comes with adjustable straps you can change four different ways. $18 at Shopbop

The Sophisticated “No Bra” Bralette

Calvin Klein Underwear Soft Cup Bra When you can’t quite “free the nipple” at work, here’s the next best thing. $45 at Net-a-Porter

The Crazy Sale Find

The Cult Favorite

The Bralette Apparently this bralette is so popular, the brand struggles to keep them in stock. It also has the seal of approval from The Cut’s resident bra hater, senior market editor Diana Tsui. $28 at Richer Poorer

The Affordable Lacy One

Out From Under Annette Lace Triangle Bra Lingerie enthusiasts will tell you that the more elaborate the lace, the bigger the price tag. But while fancier bralettes can set you back more than $200, this one is under $25 and just as seductive. $24 at Urban Outfitters

The Best For Deeper Skintones

Real Me Bralette $21 (was $35, now 40% off) Have you ever tried finding an affordable, non-beige “nude” bralette? It’s pretty damn difficult. Thankfully Aerie has a decent selection at a pretty reasonable price point. $21 at Aerie

The Practical One If You’re At Least a D Cup

Parfait Adriana Bralette If you like the feeling of extra support and coverage, here’s a great option from Parfait. It also gets bonus points for offering up to a G cup. $48 at Nordstrom

For the Sustainable Minimalist

Baserange Mississippi Bra In a perfect world, all of my intimates would be from Baserange — not only because each of the brand’s pieces are sustainable, but also because of their cool minimalist take on comfy favorites. $62 at Need Supply

The Instagram Favorite

Photo: Brown, Indya Low Scoop Bralette When it comes to taking over your Instagram feeds, MeUndies is pretty unrivaled. But the brand’s appeal isn’t all big-budget marketing and good creative direction – their low scoop bralette is one of my personal favorites for everyday. $32 at Me Undies

If You Like Staging Thirst Traps

Metallised Stripe Bra The striped glitter lurex is almost too chic to keep covered. $39 at & Other Stories

If You Want Extra Back Support

Photo: Brown, Indya True Body V Neck Bra Frankly put, this isn’t a bralette you buy for the aesthetics, but the buttery smooth seamless material will be enough to convince you to wear it everyday. Along with removable cups, the thick band beneath the bust provides more back support than you’d believe is possible from a bralette. $49 at True & Co.

The Date Night Bralette

Only Hearts So Fine Lace Bralette Whether you have a special night planned or just like that extra boast of confidence you get wearing sexy lingerie, you’ll feel incredible in this delicate number. Buy the matching thong to make it a set. $55 at Shopbop

The Sexy Full-Coverage Bralette

Le Mystère Sophia Lace Underwire Bralette Technically this bralette has underwire, but with sheer cups, it’ll provide much needed support for bigger busts whilst feeling seamless against the skin. $58 at Nordstrom

Because You’re Still Not Over Pink

Fleur du Mal Silk Satin Triangle Bra A pretty shade of Barbie pink in a bra that’s (alas) best for smaller busts. $100 at Net-a-Porter

The One That Feels Like A Second Skin

Commando ‘Butter’ Stretchy Modal Bralette The raw hems are a nice touch, and the slim straps will stay hidden under tops. $58 at Nordstrom

If You’re Feeling Daring

Anine Bing Floral Lace Bralette Add some nipple covers and wear it as a skimpy top for festival season. $99 at Spring

The Decadent Splurge

Stella McCartney Ophelia Lace Bra Despite the hefty price tag, it’s already sold out in size large. But no worries! It’s also available in a sun-kissed peach color. $165 at Net-a-Porter

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.