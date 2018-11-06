The Best Camisoles for Hot Summer Days

The sun is beaming, the flowers are blooming, and you can finally walk out of the house without a jacket. As much as you may relish the warm weather now, though, it’s only a matter of time before it’s uncomfortably hot and all you’ll want to wear is the least amount of layers socially acceptable. Enter the camisole, which can feel just as dressy as a classic button-down with the right bra. Scroll below to browse all of our favorites.

The Basic

The Air Cami
$22, Everlane

During the summer I make sure to keep a heavy stock of basic white camis on hand: I wear them with skirts, high-waisted jeans, or classic trousers to work and they go with everything. Everlane’s is particularly special because its supremely soft and lightweight.

$22 at Everlane
If You Love ’90s Fashion

Slinky 90’s Camisole Top
$30, Topshop

The cowl neck, a.k.a. the statement top of the ’90s, is quickly becoming a statement top of the ’10s. At $30, this is an easy way to dabble in the rend. The side ties also add a bit of fun as a sexy going-out top.

$30 at Topshop
The Work-Friendly Cami

J.Crew Dolly polka-dot crepe camisole
$36, Net-a-Porter
$36 (was $60, now 40% off)

If you’re in a work rut, why not introduce a fun cami to shake things up? Treat the polka dot as a neutral, and if you’re office dictates a bare shoulder rule, it’ll also look great layered underneath a linen blazer.

$36 at Net-a-Porter
The Fun Black Cami

Intimately Side Show Seamless Cami
$38, Free People

You can never have too many black camisoles. The sheer side panels on this one add a cool twist without baring too much side-boob.

$38 at Free People
The Vacation Cami

Mango Crochet Top
$46, Spring

There’s something about crochet that makes you feel like you should be on the sand, with a straw hat and margarita in hand. If you’re planning on vacationing a bunch this summer, this top should be the first thing in your weekender bag.

$46 at Spring
The Silk Cami

Silk Camisole Top
$55, & Other Stories

Silk camisoles will usually run you at least $100 bucks, but this beautiful bold red cami is deceptively affordable. Take a cue from the site’s lookbook and pair it with a matching skirt for an effortless summer look.

$55 at & Other Stories
The Best Graphic Cami

Colorblock Cami
$50, Eloquii

The black-and-white colorblocking at the bust is unexpected and stylish.

$50 at Eloquii
The Fan-Favorite

Anine Bing Lace Trimmed Camisole
$126, Net-a-Porter
$126 (was $180, now 30% off)

Bing’s eponymous clothing line has been an underground favorite for over a decade. The brand’s bread and butter: silky soft camisoles and feminine lace bralettes (which we also love).

$126 at Net-a-Porter
If You Hate Ironing

The Japanese GoWeave Cami
$68, Everlane

Everlane’s trademarked GoWeave material is amazing for two reasons: it’s temperature-regulating so you won’t overheat, and it’s wrinkle resistant. Everlane just release a line of summer tops incorporating the material like this bright poppy red cami.

$68 at Everlane
The Trendy One

Smocked Square-Neck Cami
$49, Urban Outfitters

Although smocked tops have always been summer fashion canon, the look is on the verge of becoming a major trend. Here’s one that marries a golden shade of yellow with a square neckline and thick straps for extra support.

$49 at Urban Outfitters
Because You Love Interesting Details

Farrow Luciana Tie Back Camisole
$53, Need Supply

While the front is a modest square neckline, the back features two bows that are great for particularly hot days when you want to feel like you’re wearing as little as possible.

$53 at Need Supply
If You Love Pink

Spot Print Button Camisole Top
$40, Topshop

Play up the Lolita-esque color combo with a bold red lip.

$40 at Topshop
If You Love Animal Prints

Asos Cami In Animal Print With Lace Detail
$35, Asos

If you miss your leopard-print coat, this is a good seasonal alternative.

$35 at Asos
The Fun Black Cami Pt. 2

City Chic Flock Ruffle Top
$49, Nordstrom

If you hate prints but you’re also sick of solid black, try a monochromatic print like this polka-dot cami.

$49 at Nordstrom
The Non Boring Neutral One

Farrow Dátil Tie Front Camisole
$84, Need Supply

So it’s one of those mornings where you hit snooze for half an hour, and now you have ten minutes to get dressed? Throw on this neutral top with some big earrings and black trousers, and you’re all set.

$84 at Need Supply
The Hero Camisole

Last Dance Maxi Top
$128, Free People

A camisole that can also work as a dress? We’ll take it in every color. Throw it on with strappy heels for a fancy night out.

$128 at Free People
The Sweet Cami

Wilfred Charee Camisole
$85, Aritzia

If the earlier smocked top is not your speed, here’s one in a neutral that’s a little more sophisticated.

$85 at Aritzia
The One for Instagram

Fringe Cami
$257, DVF
$257 (was $428, now 40% off)

You know that cha-cha emoji everyone adds on Instagram? This is it in real life.

$257 at DVF
