The sun is beaming, the flowers are blooming, and you can finally walk out of the house without a jacket. As much as you may relish the warm weather now, though, it’s only a matter of time before it’s uncomfortably hot and all you’ll want to wear is the least amount of layers socially acceptable. Enter the camisole, which can feel just as dressy as a classic button-down with the right bra. Scroll below to browse all of our favorites.

The Basic

$22, Everlane The Air Cami During the summer I make sure to keep a heavy stock of basic white camis on hand: I wear them with skirts, high-waisted jeans, or classic trousers to work and they go with everything. Everlane’s is particularly special because its supremely soft and lightweight. $22 at Everlane Buy

If You Love ’90s Fashion

$30, Topshop Slinky 90’s Camisole Top The cowl neck, a.k.a. the statement top of the ’90s, is quickly becoming a statement top of the ’10s. At $30, this is an easy way to dabble in the rend. The side ties also add a bit of fun as a sexy going-out top. $30 at Topshop Buy

The Work-Friendly Cami

$36, Net-a-Porter J.Crew Dolly polka-dot crepe camisole $36 (was $60, now 40% off) If you’re in a work rut, why not introduce a fun cami to shake things up? Treat the polka dot as a neutral, and if you’re office dictates a bare shoulder rule, it’ll also look great layered underneath a linen blazer. $36 at Net-a-Porter Buy

The Fun Black Cami

$38, Free People Intimately Side Show Seamless Cami You can never have too many black camisoles. The sheer side panels on this one add a cool twist without baring too much side-boob. $38 at Free People Buy

The Vacation Cami

$46, Spring Mango Crochet Top There’s something about crochet that makes you feel like you should be on the sand, with a straw hat and margarita in hand. If you’re planning on vacationing a bunch this summer, this top should be the first thing in your weekender bag. $46 at Spring Buy

The Silk Cami

$55, & Other Stories Silk Camisole Top Silk camisoles will usually run you at least $100 bucks, but this beautiful bold red cami is deceptively affordable. Take a cue from the site’s lookbook and pair it with a matching skirt for an effortless summer look. $55 at & Other Stories Buy

The Best Graphic Cami

$50, Eloquii Colorblock Cami The black-and-white colorblocking at the bust is unexpected and stylish. $50 at Eloquii Buy

The Fan-Favorite

$126, Net-a-Porter Anine Bing Lace Trimmed Camisole $126 (was $180, now 30% off) Bing’s eponymous clothing line has been an underground favorite for over a decade. The brand’s bread and butter: silky soft camisoles and feminine lace bralettes (which we also love). $126 at Net-a-Porter Buy

If You Hate Ironing

$68, Everlane The Japanese GoWeave Cami Everlane’s trademarked GoWeave material is amazing for two reasons: it’s temperature-regulating so you won’t overheat, and it’s wrinkle resistant. Everlane just release a line of summer tops incorporating the material like this bright poppy red cami. $68 at Everlane Buy

The Trendy One

$49, Urban Outfitters Smocked Square-Neck Cami Although smocked tops have always been summer fashion canon, the look is on the verge of becoming a major trend. Here’s one that marries a golden shade of yellow with a square neckline and thick straps for extra support. $49 at Urban Outfitters Buy

Because You Love Interesting Details

$53, Need Supply Farrow Luciana Tie Back Camisole While the front is a modest square neckline, the back features two bows that are great for particularly hot days when you want to feel like you’re wearing as little as possible. $53 at Need Supply Buy

If You Love Pink

$40, Topshop Spot Print Button Camisole Top Play up the Lolita-esque color combo with a bold red lip. $40 at Topshop Buy

If You Love Animal Prints

$35, Asos Asos Cami In Animal Print With Lace Detail If you miss your leopard-print coat, this is a good seasonal alternative. $35 at Asos Buy

The Fun Black Cami Pt. 2

$49, Nordstrom City Chic Flock Ruffle Top If you hate prints but you’re also sick of solid black, try a monochromatic print like this polka-dot cami. $49 at Nordstrom Buy

The Non Boring Neutral One

$84, Need Supply Farrow Dátil Tie Front Camisole So it’s one of those mornings where you hit snooze for half an hour, and now you have ten minutes to get dressed? Throw on this neutral top with some big earrings and black trousers, and you’re all set. $84 at Need Supply Buy

The Hero Camisole

$128, Free People Last Dance Maxi Top A camisole that can also work as a dress? We’ll take it in every color. Throw it on with strappy heels for a fancy night out. $128 at Free People Buy

The Sweet Cami

$85, Aritzia Wilfred Charee Camisole If the earlier smocked top is not your speed, here’s one in a neutral that’s a little more sophisticated. $85 at Aritzia Buy

The One for Instagram

$257, DVF Fringe Cami $257 (was $428, now 40% off) You know that cha-cha emoji everyone adds on Instagram? This is it in real life. $257 at DVF Buy

