14 Cardigans for Fighting Aggressive Office Air-Conditioning

14 Cardigans to Combat Aggressive Office Air-Conditioning

Summer is finally here and nothing feels better than shedding those bulky layers. But wait, what happens when you enter the office in that pretty sundress? Why, yes, it’s the women’s winter, and your cute outfit is utterly unfit to combat the sudden onslaught of frigid air-conditioning. Don’t shiver at your desk needlessly — now is the time for a stylish cardigan. You probably already have one stashed at your cubicle, but if you’re in need of a new desk sweater, here are our current favorites.

The Cheery One

Color Blocked Cotton Cardigan
$25, H&M

Sick of that drab black cardigan draped on the back of your chair? Here’s an option that literally looks like the sunshine you’re sorely lacking in your Arctic office.

$25 at H&M
The Perennial Favorite

Riding Cardigan
$36, Eloquii
$36 (was $60, now 40% off)

Eloquii’s customers adore this cardigan so much that it’s become one of their staples. This red-orange shade is a particularly pleasant option for summer if you’re sick of neutrals.

$36 at Eloquii
The Pretty One (That You Can Make Edgy)

Frilly Cropped Cardigan
$42, Eloquii
$42 (was $70, now 40% off)

At first glance, this ruffled cardigan seems almost too sweet. But think about how designers like Simone Rocha and Comme des Garçons love to mix frills in with their edgy pieces. Style this with something black and cool, and it’ll take on a whole new vibe.

$42 at Eloquii
The Minimalist Option

Stelen Layla Sweater
$50, Need Supply
$50 (was $100, now 50% off)

This long, sleek navy style is refreshingly simple. It’ll be especially striking if you’re wearing tons of white this summer.

$50 at Need Supply
The Classic Staple to Buy in Multiples

J.Crew Lightweight Crop Cardigan
$70, Nordstrom

Can you do a cardigan roundup without J.Crew? Of course not. The preppy brand is still the default when you’re looking for a colorful layer, and this bright-red one checks all the boxes you’d require in a desk sweater.

$70 at Nordstrom
The Secret Brand to Know

8 Black Long Sleeve Cardigan
$70, Yoox

Yoox’s in-house brand is filled with affordable, high-quality basics like this cardigan.

$70 at Yoox
If You Need Extra Warmth

Shaggy Cardigan
$115, & Other Stories

As close to a faux-fur coat as you can get in the summer.

$115 at & Other Stories
If You’re Still Into Pink

Wool Blend Oversized Cardigan
$125, & Other Stories

While melodramatic purple might be the color of the summer, Millennial pink is still going strong. This soft cardigan is nice complement to your work-appropriate floral dresses.

$125 at & Other Stories
If You Love Nancy Meyers

Vince Saddle Shoulder Wool And Cashmere Cardigan
$218, Orchard Mile
$218 (was $545, now 60% off)

She’d approve of this cream-colored cardigan. Wear it at your desk and pretend you’re enjoying a crisp glass of Pinot Grigio while in a sun-drenched kitchen.

$218 at Orchard Mile
The Cool-Kid Option

Opening Ceremony Pearl Boyfriend Cardigan
$277, Orchard Mile
$277 (was $395, now 30% off)

So you hate wearing cardigans because you think they’re boring? Let the Opening Ceremony folks change your mind with this bright-red style that is definitely not for conservative offices.

$277 at Orchard Mile
The Environmentally Conscious Option

Eileen Fisher
$280, Nordstrom
$280 (was $410, now 32% off)

If you’re trying to shop sustainably, you’ll be happy to note that this Eileen Fisher cardigan is made from ecofriendly lyocell and organic cotton.

$280 at Nordstrom
If You Love Awkward Pants

SIMON MILLER Izee wool cardigan
$297, Net-a-Porter
$297 (was $495, now 40% off)

The cropped length on this cardigan is the ideal partner to high-waisted jeans, especially if you add in a camisole.

$297 at Net-a-Porter
For the Eccentric Dresser

SACAI Striped cotton and poplin cardigan
$324, Net-a-Porter
$324 (was $540, now 40% off)

True to Sacai’s signature hybrid style, this is the lovechild of a button down and a striped cardigan.

$324 at Net-a-Porter
The Secret Summer Styling Trick

Long-Sleeve Color Block Cotton Cardigan
$328, Diane Von Furstenberg

If all of your work clothes are in boring neutrals and it’s making you depressed, try this rainbow-bright cardigan. Wear it over a year-round staple like a sheath dress to make it feel summery.

$328 at Diane Von Furstenberg
If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.

