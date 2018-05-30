14 Cardigans for Fighting Aggressive Office Air-Conditioning

Getting dressed for work shouldn’t be a bore. Welcome to Business Casual — here to make your weekdays easier.

Summer is finally here and nothing feels better than shedding those bulky layers. But wait, what happens when you enter the office in that pretty sundress? Why, yes, it’s the women’s winter, and your cute outfit is utterly unfit to combat the sudden onslaught of frigid air-conditioning. Don’t shiver at your desk needlessly — now is the time for a stylish cardigan. You probably already have one stashed at your cubicle, but if you’re in need of a new desk sweater, here are our current favorites.

The Cheery One

$25, H&M Color Blocked Cotton Cardigan Sick of that drab black cardigan draped on the back of your chair? Here’s an option that literally looks like the sunshine you’re sorely lacking in your Arctic office. $25 at H&M Buy

The Perennial Favorite

$36, Eloquii Riding Cardigan $36 (was $60, now 40% off) Eloquii’s customers adore this cardigan so much that it’s become one of their staples. This red-orange shade is a particularly pleasant option for summer if you’re sick of neutrals. $36 at Eloquii Buy

The Pretty One (That You Can Make Edgy)

$42, Eloquii Frilly Cropped Cardigan $42 (was $70, now 40% off) At first glance, this ruffled cardigan seems almost too sweet. But think about how designers like Simone Rocha and Comme des Garçons love to mix frills in with their edgy pieces. Style this with something black and cool, and it’ll take on a whole new vibe. $42 at Eloquii Buy

The Minimalist Option

$50, Need Supply Stelen Layla Sweater $50 (was $100, now 50% off) This long, sleek navy style is refreshingly simple. It’ll be especially striking if you’re wearing tons of white this summer. $50 at Need Supply Buy

The Classic Staple to Buy in Multiples

$70, Nordstrom J.Crew Lightweight Crop Cardigan Can you do a cardigan roundup without J.Crew? Of course not. The preppy brand is still the default when you’re looking for a colorful layer, and this bright-red one checks all the boxes you’d require in a desk sweater. $70 at Nordstrom Buy

The Secret Brand to Know

$70, Yoox 8 Black Long Sleeve Cardigan Yoox’s in-house brand is filled with affordable, high-quality basics like this cardigan. $70 at Yoox Buy

If You Need Extra Warmth

$115, & Other Stories Shaggy Cardigan As close to a faux-fur coat as you can get in the summer. $115 at & Other Stories Buy

If You’re Still Into Pink

If You Love Nancy Meyers

$218, Orchard Mile Vince Saddle Shoulder Wool And Cashmere Cardigan $218 (was $545, now 60% off) She’d approve of this cream-colored cardigan. Wear it at your desk and pretend you’re enjoying a crisp glass of Pinot Grigio while in a sun-drenched kitchen. $218 at Orchard Mile Buy

The Cool-Kid Option

$277, Orchard Mile Opening Ceremony Pearl Boyfriend Cardigan $277 (was $395, now 30% off) So you hate wearing cardigans because you think they’re boring? Let the Opening Ceremony folks change your mind with this bright-red style that is definitely not for conservative offices. $277 at Orchard Mile Buy

The Environmentally Conscious Option

$280, Nordstrom Eileen Fisher $280 (was $410, now 32% off) If you’re trying to shop sustainably, you’ll be happy to note that this Eileen Fisher cardigan is made from ecofriendly lyocell and organic cotton. $280 at Nordstrom Buy

If You Love Awkward Pants

$297, Net-a-Porter SIMON MILLER Izee wool cardigan $297 (was $495, now 40% off) The cropped length on this cardigan is the ideal partner to high-waisted jeans, especially if you add in a camisole. $297 at Net-a-Porter Buy

For the Eccentric Dresser

$324, Net-a-Porter SACAI Striped cotton and poplin cardigan $324 (was $540, now 40% off) True to Sacai’s signature hybrid style, this is the lovechild of a button down and a striped cardigan. $324 at Net-a-Porter Buy

The Secret Summer Styling Trick

$328, Diane Von Furstenberg Long-Sleeve Color Block Cotton Cardigan If all of your work clothes are in boring neutrals and it’s making you depressed, try this rainbow-bright cardigan. Wear it over a year-round staple like a sheath dress to make it feel summery. $328 at Diane Von Furstenberg Buy

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.