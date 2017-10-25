9 Stylish and Comfortable Block Heels Under $150

Photo: Nabile Quenum/Nabile Quenum

The grandma-looking block heel isn’t a new trend — early adopters have been wearing the chunky shoes for a few years now. But it’s gone mainstream, as evidenced by Everlane’s wildly popular Day heels and Nordstrom’s devoted search filter. And for good reason: Block heels are comfortable, sensible, and very work-friendly. They look good with nearly everything in your closet, from dresses to skirts and even pants. The trick to keeping them from delving into schlumpy territory? Show a bit of ankle. Scroll ahead to shop our favorites that are $150 or less — sometimes much less.

The Everyday Pair

Made with stretchy straps, these comfy suede heels are easy to pull on when you’re in a rush. Buy H&M Suede Slingbacks $70, H&M

If You Want to Shake It Up (Just a Little)

Black wrap-around straps add some drama to sedate gray shoes, but these will still look appropriate worn with work pants. Buy Topshop Jude Mid-Heel Court Shoes $68, Topshop

The Color of the Season

Photo: afront Fiery red coupled with swishy tassels makes getting dressed for work more fun. Buy Halogen Iris Lace-Up d’Orsay Pump $100, Nordstrom

The Pretty, Trendy One

These would make for a stylish festive option as we approach the holiday party season. Buy Sam Edelman Lulie leather-trimmed velvet pumps $110, Net-a-Porter

The Leg Lengthener

Worried a short block heel will turn your calves into stumps? Try a pointy, slimmer take like this navy pair. Buy 1.State Saffy Block Heel Pump $90, Nordstrom

When You Want to Match Your Blazer

Menswear patterns are having a moment. Buy Zara Checked High Heel Court Shoes $50, Zara

Because It’s Fall

Match the turning leaves (or at least the local hot-dog venders) in mustard. Buy Seychelles Rehearse Pointy Toe Pumps $100, Nordstrom

The One That Always Sells Out

Everlane’s popular Day heels have sold out twice now. If this is your first foray into a block style, here’s a good starting point. Buy Everlane The Day Heel $145, Everlane

The Ugly-Cool Option

Photo: afront For the type of person who was an early adopter of awkward high-waisted pants, these grandma-looking pumps are right up your alley. Buy Bella Vita Jensen Block Heel Pump $100, Nordstrom

