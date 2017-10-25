9 Stylish and Comfortable Block Heels Under $150

Getting dressed for work shouldn’t be a bore. Welcome to Business Casual— here to make your weekdays easier.
The grandma-looking block heel isn’t a new trend — early adopters have been wearing the chunky shoes for a few years now. But it’s gone mainstream, as evidenced by Everlane’s wildly popular Day heels and Nordstrom’s devoted search filter. And for good reason: Block heels are comfortable, sensible, and very work-friendly. They look good with nearly everything in your closet, from dresses to skirts and even pants. The trick to keeping them from delving into schlumpy territory? Show a bit of ankle. Scroll ahead to shop our favorites that are $150 or less — sometimes much less.
The Everyday Pair
Made with stretchy straps, these comfy suede heels are easy to pull on when you’re in a rush.
If You Want to Shake It Up (Just a Little)
Black wrap-around straps add some drama to sedate gray shoes, but these will still look appropriate worn with work pants.
The Color of the Season
Fiery red coupled with swishy tassels makes getting dressed for work more fun.
The Pretty, Trendy One
These would make for a stylish festive option as we approach the holiday party season.
The Leg Lengthener
Worried a short block heel will turn your calves into stumps? Try a pointy, slimmer take like this navy pair.
When You Want to Match Your Blazer
Menswear patterns are having a moment.
Because It’s Fall
Match the turning leaves (or at least the local hot-dog venders) in mustard.
The One That Always Sells Out
Everlane’s popular Day heels have sold out twice now. If this is your first foray into a block style, here’s a good starting point.
The Ugly-Cool Option
For the type of person who was an early adopter of awkward high-waisted pants, these grandma-looking pumps are right up your alley.
If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.
Comments