11 Classic Wool Coats Under $250

On the coldest days of the year, nothing will keep you warmer than a good down puffer, but extra-cozy outerwear sometimes comes off as schlumpy. That’s where a classic wool coat comes in. It’s the smart basic that you can throw over any work outfit. But if yours is starting to look a little worse for the wear, or you’re just in the mood for a new version, there are plenty of options for $250 or less. Whether you want a subtle pattern, a slouchy menswear-inspired option, or a something with personality, click ahead to shop our favorites.

The Under-$100 Find

The exaggerated lapels and slouchy shape make this coat look just as good with jeans and white sneakers as it does with black pants and pumps. Buy Lark and Ro Brushed Wool-Blend Cocoon Coat $89, Amazon

If You Want to Stand Out

Even if you can’t commit to wearing red head-to-toe, a long coat in the striking color gives your outfit an extra kick. Buy H&M Wool-blend Coat $129, H&M

The One That Looks Like a Pristine Vintage Find

A removable faux fur collar and dramatic silver buttons give it the look of something you unearthed at a hidden shop in Paris. Buy Topshop Nina Faux Fur Collar Double Breasted Coat $125, Nordstrom

When You Want a Navy Coat with Personality

From the front this looks like any navy wool coat, but turn around and — pow — color-blocking! Buy ASOS Color Block Coat $135, ASOS

If You’re a Minimalist

If You Love Being Cozy

Because You Have a Madewell Addiction

You know what you like. And it definitely includes this dark gray slouchy coat. Buy Madewell Monsieur Coat $248, Nordstrom

When You Want to Be Slightly Trendy

The Festive Option

If All You Want Is a Good Black Coat

This one cinches nicely at the waist and features two buttons at the neck to keep it snug and warm. Buy Lark and Ro Wrap Coat $109, Amazon

If You Love an Army Jacket

This military green coat with sleeve details is the winter version of your fall go-to. Buy Mango Oversize Wool Coat $230, Mango

