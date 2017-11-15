11 Classic Wool Coats Under $250

Sometimes a simple gray coat is the way to go.

Getting dressed for work shouldn’t be a bore. Welcome to Business Casual— here to make your weekdays easier.

On the coldest days of the year, nothing will keep you warmer than a good down puffer, but extra-cozy outerwear sometimes comes off as schlumpy. That’s where a classic wool coat comes in. It’s the smart basic that you can throw over any work outfit. But if yours is starting to look a little worse for the wear, or you’re just in the mood for a new version, there are plenty of options for $250 or less. Whether you want a subtle pattern, a slouchy menswear-inspired option, or a something with personality, click ahead to shop our favorites.

The Under-$100 Find

The exaggerated lapels and slouchy shape make this coat look just as good with jeans and white sneakers as it does with black pants and pumps.

Buy
Lark and Ro Brushed Wool-Blend Cocoon Coat $89, Amazon

If You Want to Stand Out

Even if you can’t commit to wearing red head-to-toe, a long coat in the striking color gives your outfit an extra kick.

Buy
H&M Wool-blend Coat $129, H&M

The One That Looks Like a Pristine Vintage Find

A removable faux fur collar and dramatic silver buttons give it the look of something you unearthed at a hidden shop in Paris.

Buy
Topshop Nina Faux Fur Collar Double Breasted Coat $125, Nordstrom

When You Want a Navy Coat with Personality

From the front this looks like any navy wool coat, but turn around and — pow — color-blocking!

Buy
ASOS Color Block Coat $135, ASOS

If You’re a Minimalist

You already have a closet full of black coats, so lighten up with this sleek gray number.
Original Price: $289

Buy
Kristen Blake Double Breasted Coat $199 (30 percent off), Nordstrom

If You Love Being Cozy

You can’t wear the snuggly ivory throw on your couch to work, but this coat comes close.
Original Price: $149

Buy
H&M Wool-Blend Coat Sale Price: $99 (34 percent off), H&M

Because You Have a Madewell Addiction

You know what you like. And it definitely includes this dark gray slouchy coat.

Buy
Madewell Monsieur Coat $248, Nordstrom

When You Want to Be Slightly Trendy

The subtle blue-on-blue plaid is another way to wear a menswear-inspired jacket.

Buy
Mango Checkered Wool Blend Coat $130, Mango

The Festive Option

Forest green will get you through the holiday season.

Buy
& Other Stories Wool and Mohair Coat $245, & Other Stories

If All You Want Is a Good Black Coat

This one cinches nicely at the waist and features two buttons at the neck to keep it snug and warm.

Buy
Lark and Ro Wrap Coat $109, Amazon

If You Love an Army Jacket

This military green coat with sleeve details is the winter version of your fall go-to.

Buy
Mango Oversize Wool Coat $230, Mango

