11 Classic Wool Coats Under $250

On the coldest days of the year, nothing will keep you warmer than a good down puffer, but extra-cozy outerwear sometimes comes off as schlumpy. That’s where a classic wool coat comes in. It’s the smart basic that you can throw over any work outfit. But if yours is starting to look a little worse for the wear, or you’re just in the mood for a new version, there are plenty of options for $250 or less. Whether you want a subtle pattern, a slouchy menswear-inspired option, or a something with personality, click ahead to shop our favorites.
The Under-$100 Find
The exaggerated lapels and slouchy shape make this coat look just as good with jeans and white sneakers as it does with black pants and pumps.
If You Want to Stand Out
Even if you can’t commit to wearing red head-to-toe, a long coat in the striking color gives your outfit an extra kick.
The One That Looks Like a Pristine Vintage Find
A removable faux fur collar and dramatic silver buttons give it the look of something you unearthed at a hidden shop in Paris.
When You Want a Navy Coat with Personality
From the front this looks like any navy wool coat, but turn around and — pow — color-blocking!
If You’re a Minimalist
You already have a closet full of black coats, so lighten up with this sleek gray number.
Original Price: $289
If You Love Being Cozy
You can’t wear the snuggly ivory throw on your couch to work, but this coat comes close.
Original Price: $149
Because You Have a Madewell Addiction
You know what you like. And it definitely includes this dark gray slouchy coat.
When You Want to Be Slightly Trendy
The subtle blue-on-blue plaid is another way to wear a menswear-inspired jacket.
The Festive Option
Forest green will get you through the holiday season.
If All You Want Is a Good Black Coat
This one cinches nicely at the waist and features two buttons at the neck to keep it snug and warm.
If You Love an Army Jacket
This military green coat with sleeve details is the winter version of your fall go-to.
