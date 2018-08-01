The Best Expensive-Looking Lingerie Under $30

Lingerie shouldn’t be a precious, special-occasion item relegated to holidays like Valentine’s Day. Sure, you can find an amazing basic bra on Amazon with tons of reviews, but maybe you’re in the mood for something a little more tactile? Wearing a beautiful lacy set under your clothes is a daily luxury, that doesn’t have to cost a ton. There are plenty of affordable pieces that look especially expensive, so scroll ahead for our favorites.
Not So Basic Lace
This is ASOS’ most popular lingerie set because it looks remarkably similar to designs that cost triple the amount.
A Pretty Lavender Set
Sexy, curve-friendly lingerie at under $20? It does exist.
The Comfortable Combo
Nary a thong or digging underwire in sight.
A Mix-and-Match Black Set
The bra is a practical, pretty everyday option while sheer panties are great under tight dresses.
Lace That Looks Extra Expensive
The rich red color and sheer detailing give it the look of something you’d find at a fancy satin-filled boutique.
Briefs Original Price: $13 Bralette Original Price: $18
The Best Bridal-Shower Gift
Wedding white without being so racy as to offend grandma.
If You’re Looking for a Lift
This lace bodysuit has just enough padding without making your chest look too over-the-top.
When You Want Color
Chartreuse is unexpected but will stand out among your drawer of neutrals.
If You Like Longline Bras
This lightweight bralette provides coverage without making you feel constricted.
A Classic Lace Set
Because you can’t go wrong with this wardrobe basic.
Because You Still Love Pink
This color was made for delicate lingerie.
A Modern Bodysuit
It’s an unexpected option for date night.
A Bold Velvet Option
Lingerie in nude or black usually isn’t that interesting but this combo looks especially luxurious.
If You Like Plunging Necklines
This set is ideal for low-cut tops.
