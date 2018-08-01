The Best Expensive-Looking Lingerie Under $30

By

Lingerie shouldn’t be a precious, special-occasion item relegated to holidays like Valentine’s Day. Sure, you can find an amazing basic bra on Amazon with tons of reviews, but maybe you’re in the mood for something a little more tactile? Wearing a beautiful lacy set under your clothes is a daily luxury, that doesn’t have to cost a ton. There are plenty of affordable pieces that look especially expensive, so scroll ahead for our favorites.

Not So Basic Lace

This is ASOS’ most popular lingerie set because it looks remarkably similar to designs that cost triple the amount.

ASOS Rita Basic Lace Mix & Match Triangle Bra
$19 at ASOS
ASOS Rita Basic Lace Mix & Match Thong
$10 at ASOS

A Pretty Lavender Set

Sexy, curve-friendly lingerie at under $20? It does exist.

Plus Size Leopard Lace Bra & Panty Set
$18 at Forever 21

The Comfortable Combo

Nary a thong or digging underwire in sight.

Lace Bralette & Boyshort Panty Set
$28 at Forever 21

A Mix-and-Match Black Set

The bra is a practical, pretty everyday option while sheer panties are great under tight dresses.

Plus Size Lace Bra & Panty Set
$18 at Forever 21

Lace That Looks Extra Expensive

The rich red color and sheer detailing give it the look of something you’d find at a fancy satin-filled boutique.
Briefs Original Price: $13
Bralette Original Price: $18

Lace Hipster Briefs
Sale Price: $10 (23 percent off) at H&M
Lace Bralette
Sale Price: $13 (28 percent off) at H&M

The Best Bridal-Shower Gift

Wedding white without being so racy as to offend grandma.

New Look Lace Removable Strap Bra
$15 at ASOS
New Look 2 Pack of Boy Shorts
$13 at ASOS

If You’re Looking for a Lift

This lace bodysuit has just enough padding without making your chest look too over-the-top.

Lace Bodysuit
$35 at H&M

When You Want Color

Chartreuse is unexpected but will stand out among your drawer of neutrals.

ASOS Triangle Bra & Thong Set
$29 at ASOS

If You Like Longline Bras

This lightweight bralette provides coverage without making you feel constricted.

Push Up Bralette
$20 at H&M
Lace Briefs
$13 at H&M

A Classic Lace Set

Because you can’t go wrong with this wardrobe basic.

Lace Underwire Bras
2 for $18 at H&M
Lace Briefs
3 for $13 at H&M

Because You Still Love Pink

This color was made for delicate lingerie.

Out From Under Lace Bra
$29 at Urban Outfitters
Out From Under Thong
$8 at Urban Outfitters

A Modern Bodysuit

It’s an unexpected option for date night.

New Look Geo Bodysuit
$27 at ASOS

A Bold Velvet Option

Lingerie in nude or black usually isn’t that interesting but this combo looks especially luxurious.

Sam Edelman Bralette
$24 at Bloomingdales
Sam Edelman Bikini
$13 at Bloomingdales

If You Like Plunging Necklines

This set is ideal for low-cut tops.

YAS Lace Set
$26 at ASOS

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.﻿

Tags:

The Best Expensive Looking Lingerie Under $30