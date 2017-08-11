8 Pretty, Printed Blouses Under $125

Photo: Nabile Quenum/Nabile Quenum

We’re living in a moment of really good work blouses. Do you like solid-colored silky numbers? You can find them all over for under $100. Trying to mix things up and incorporate some prints into your cold weather wardrobe? The options are just as affordable — you can find a pretty option for around $100, with most styles costing way less. Whether you’re into dark florals, stripes, or polka dots, there’s something for everyone. Click ahead for our favorites.

The One You Can Wear When It’s Freezing Outside

If You Love a Dramatic Floral

The Runway Look-alike

The loose fit, striped pattern, and casual neck tie give it Balenciaga vibes at a fraction of the cost. Buy Mango Striped Bow Blouse $80, Mango

The Holiday Party Option

Add some sparkly earrings and you can take this blouse from the cubicle to the office party. Buy & Other Stories Poppy Print Blouse $55, & Other Stories

If You Love a Festive Sleeve

Give your arm a shake and watch the tiered ruffles shimmy satisfyingly. Buy Sanctuary Bianca Blouse $89, Revolve Clothing

Because You’re Sick of Black

A printed mustard blouse feels especially right for this chilly weather without being too dour. Buy Farrow Tara Blouse $58, Need Supply

For the Madewell Diehards

The Romantic Option

Between the high neck and pretty purple shade, it’s sweet enough to pull double duty for work or your next date. Buy Ganni Carlton Georgette Blouse $125, Revolve

