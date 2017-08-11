8 Pretty, Printed Blouses Under $125

Getting dressed for work shouldn’t be a bore. Welcome to Business Casual— here to make your weekdays easier.

We’re living in a moment of really good work blouses. Do you like solid-colored silky numbers? You can find them all over for under $100. Trying to mix things up and incorporate some prints into your cold weather wardrobe? The options are just as affordable — you can find a pretty option for around $100, with most styles costing way less. Whether you’re into dark florals, stripes, or polka dots, there’s something for everyone. Click ahead for our favorites.

The One You Can Wear When It’s Freezing Outside

Take a cue from the way H&M styled this polka-dot blouse, and slip a thin black turtleneck underneath on extra cold days.

H&M Plumeti Blouse $25, H&M

If You Love a Dramatic Floral

Photo: QQ

Blue and black make for an especially striking combo.

Vince Camuto Windswept Bouquet Bell Sleeve Blouse $89, Nordstrom

The Runway Look-alike

The loose fit, striped pattern, and casual neck tie give it Balenciaga vibes at a fraction of the cost.

Mango Striped Bow Blouse $80, Mango

The Holiday Party Option

Add some sparkly earrings and you can take this blouse from the cubicle to the office party.

& Other Stories Poppy Print Blouse $55, & Other Stories

If You Love a Festive Sleeve

Give your arm a shake and watch the tiered ruffles shimmy satisfyingly.

Sanctuary Bianca Blouse $89, Revolve Clothing

Because You’re Sick of Black

A printed mustard blouse feels especially right for this chilly weather without being too dour.

Farrow Tara Blouse $58, Need Supply

For the Madewell Diehards

The wrap silhouette makes for a super flattering top.

Madewell Poppy Print Silk Wrap Blouse $118, Nordstrom

The Romantic Option

Between the high neck and pretty purple shade, it’s sweet enough to pull double duty for work or your next date.

Ganni Carlton Georgette Blouse $125, Revolve

