8 Pretty, Printed Blouses Under $125

Getting dressed for work shouldn’t be a bore. Welcome to Business Casual— here to make your weekdays easier.
We’re living in a moment of really good work blouses. Do you like solid-colored silky numbers? You can find them all over for under $100. Trying to mix things up and incorporate some prints into your cold weather wardrobe? The options are just as affordable — you can find a pretty option for around $100, with most styles costing way less. Whether you’re into dark florals, stripes, or polka dots, there’s something for everyone. Click ahead for our favorites.
The One You Can Wear When It’s Freezing Outside
Take a cue from the way H&M styled this polka-dot blouse, and slip a thin black turtleneck underneath on extra cold days.
If You Love a Dramatic Floral
Blue and black make for an especially striking combo.
The Runway Look-alike
The loose fit, striped pattern, and casual neck tie give it Balenciaga vibes at a fraction of the cost.
The Holiday Party Option
Add some sparkly earrings and you can take this blouse from the cubicle to the office party.
If You Love a Festive Sleeve
Give your arm a shake and watch the tiered ruffles shimmy satisfyingly.
Because You’re Sick of Black
A printed mustard blouse feels especially right for this chilly weather without being too dour.
For the Madewell Diehards
The wrap silhouette makes for a super flattering top.
The Romantic Option
Between the high neck and pretty purple shade, it’s sweet enough to pull double duty for work or your next date.
If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.
Comments