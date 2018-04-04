The 16 Fanciest Designer Fanny Packs

Photo: Christian Vierig/Getty Images

The humble fanny pack has made its glorious return. Street-style stars are wearing them, celebrities are wearing them, and yes, dads on vacation are still wearing them. It’s the golden age of bum bags — except now they’re called sophisticated names like “belt bags” and worn slung over the shoulder (a.k.a. improperly!). With them, your lip balm, phone, or wallet is never more than a zip or a Velcro away. If you’re going to get in on this trend while it lasts, here are the prettiest, flashiest, most functional, best designer fanny packs.

Most Gucci-esque

$49, Urban Outfitters Quilted Belt Bag The pleating is similar to the one the Italian brand makes. $49 at Urban Outfitters Buy

The Design-y One

$340, Need Supply Vere Verto Deco Bag in Black Maybe you appreciate a sculptural twist with your clothes; maybe you are a bit quirky. Either way, this is the fanny pack for you. $340 at Need Supply Buy

For the Chosen One

For the Sophisticated Shopper

$165, Net-a-Porter Theory Leather Belt Bag This spacious black leather fanny pack would look perfect belted over an oversize suit. $165 at Net-a-Porter Buy

The Hypebeast-y Option

$380, Ssense Heron Preston Black HP Fanny Pack Whatever you think of the streetwear provocateur, he does know his way around a trendy nylon accessory. $380 at Ssense Buy

The Pink Option

$495, Matches Fashion Isabel Marant Noomi Tri-Colour Belt Bag Not over millennial pink? Perennial French girl Isabel Marant has got you covered. $495 at Matches Fashion Buy

The Micro Pack

$360, Matches Fashion Wandler Anna Leather Belt Bag Tiny bags are in. Fanny packs are in. Ergo this bag is in. $360 at Matches Fashion Buy

The Athletic Bag

$50, Yoox Adidas by Stella McCartney Run Belt If you work out, or just want to look like it. $50 at Yoox Buy

The Camp-Counselor Option

$295, Nordstrom Marc Jacobs Sport Colorblock Belt Bag Pairs well with menswear-style khakis and logo tees. $295 at Nordstrom Buy

The Ladylike One

$198, Nordstrom Kate Spade Greenwood Place Rita Leather Belt Bag Soft olive leather and the gold buckle let you enjoy the practicality of the pack without sacrificing a feminine lewk. $198 at Nordstrom Buy

The ’90s Revival

$850, SSense Prada Red Nylon Fanny Pack The nylon Prada backpack for 2018. $850 at SSense Buy

If You Go to a Lot of Raves

$595, Nordstrom Alexander Wang Attica Faux Leather Belt Bag Chains fit for Burning Man. Meet you on the playa! $595 at Nordstrom Buy

The Collector’s Item

$715, Net-a-Porter Off-White Leather-Trimmed Canvas Belt Bag Look, we get it — you want something by Virgil Abloh before he goes to Louis Vuitton. $715 at Net-a-Porter Buy

The One Everyone Loves

$1,100, Net-a-Porter Gucci GG Marmont Quilted Leather Belt Bag If you want to look like a true street-style star, this is the bag to get. What can you keep in it? Clout. $1,100 at Net-a-Porter Buy

If You Just Love Accessories

$1,890, Matches Fashion Balenciaga Souvenir XS Do your part to bring back the charm bracelet while you’re at it. $1,890 at Matches Fashion Buy

The High-Impact Bag

$1,490, Nordstrom Miu Miu Rider Matelassé Leather Belt Bag We’ve got color, we’ve got quilted leather, we’ve got Miu Miu — all in one little bag. $1,490 at Nordstrom Buy

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.