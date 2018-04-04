The 16 Fanciest Designer Fanny Packs

So You’ve Decided to Buy a Fancy Fanny Pack

Wear them with your Matrix-y coat. Photo: Christian Vierig/Getty Images

The humble fanny pack has made its glorious return. Street-style stars are wearing them, celebrities are wearing them, and yes, dads on vacation are still wearing them. It’s the golden age of bum bags — except now they’re called sophisticated names like “belt bags” and worn slung over the shoulder (a.k.a. improperly!). With them, your lip balm, phone, or wallet is never more than a zip or a Velcro away. If you’re going to get in on this trend while it lasts, here are the prettiest, flashiest, most functional, best designer fanny packs.

Most Gucci-esque

Quilted Belt Bag
$49, Urban Outfitters

The pleating is similar to the one the Italian brand makes.

$49 at Urban Outfitters
The Design-y One

Vere Verto Deco Bag in Black
$340, Need Supply

Maybe you appreciate a sculptural twist with your clothes; maybe you are a bit quirky. Either way, this is the fanny pack for you.

$340 at Need Supply
For the Chosen One

Eastpak Springer
$55, Yoox

We’re all in The Matrix now.

$55 at Yoox
For the Sophisticated Shopper

Theory Leather Belt Bag
$165, Net-a-Porter

This spacious black leather fanny pack would look perfect belted over an oversize suit.

$165 at Net-a-Porter
The Hypebeast-y Option

Heron Preston Black HP Fanny Pack
$380, Ssense

Whatever you think of the streetwear provocateur, he does know his way around a trendy nylon accessory.

$380 at Ssense
The Pink Option

Isabel Marant Noomi Tri-Colour Belt Bag
$495, Matches Fashion

Not over millennial pink? Perennial French girl Isabel Marant has got you covered.

$495 at Matches Fashion
The Micro Pack

Wandler Anna Leather Belt Bag
$360, Matches Fashion

Tiny bags are in. Fanny packs are in. Ergo this bag is in.

$360 at Matches Fashion
The Athletic Bag

Adidas by Stella McCartney Run Belt
$50, Yoox

If you work out, or just want to look like it.

$50 at Yoox
The Camp-Counselor Option

Marc Jacobs Sport Colorblock Belt Bag
$295, Nordstrom

Pairs well with menswear-style khakis and logo tees.

$295 at Nordstrom
The Ladylike One

Kate Spade Greenwood Place Rita Leather Belt Bag
$198, Nordstrom

Soft olive leather and the gold buckle let you enjoy the practicality of the pack without sacrificing a feminine lewk.

$198 at Nordstrom
The ’90s Revival

Prada Red Nylon Fanny Pack
$850, SSense

The nylon Prada backpack for 2018.

$850 at SSense
If You Go to a Lot of Raves

Alexander Wang Attica Faux Leather Belt Bag
$595, Nordstrom

Chains fit for Burning Man. Meet you on the playa!

$595 at Nordstrom
The Collector’s Item

Off-White Leather-Trimmed Canvas Belt Bag
$715, Net-a-Porter

Look, we get it — you want something by Virgil Abloh before he goes to Louis Vuitton.

$715 at Net-a-Porter
The One Everyone Loves

Gucci GG Marmont Quilted Leather Belt Bag
$1,100, Net-a-Porter

If you want to look like a true street-style star, this is the bag to get. What can you keep in it? Clout.

$1,100 at Net-a-Porter
If You Just Love Accessories

Balenciaga Souvenir XS
$1,890, Matches Fashion

Do your part to bring back the charm bracelet while you’re at it.

$1,890 at Matches Fashion
The High-Impact Bag

Miu Miu Rider Matelassé Leather Belt Bag
$1,490, Nordstrom

We’ve got color, we’ve got quilted leather, we’ve got Miu Miu — all in one little bag.

$1,490 at Nordstrom
