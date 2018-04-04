The 16 Fanciest Designer Fanny Packs

The humble fanny pack has made its glorious return. Street-style stars are wearing them, celebrities are wearing them, and yes, dads on vacation are still wearing them. It’s the golden age of bum bags — except now they’re called sophisticated names like “belt bags” and worn slung over the shoulder (a.k.a. improperly!). With them, your lip balm, phone, or wallet is never more than a zip or a Velcro away. If you’re going to get in on this trend while it lasts, here are the prettiest, flashiest, most functional, best designer fanny packs.
Most Gucci-esque
The pleating is similar to the one the Italian brand makes.
The Design-y One
Maybe you appreciate a sculptural twist with your clothes; maybe you are a bit quirky. Either way, this is the fanny pack for you.
For the Chosen One
We’re all in The Matrix now.
For the Sophisticated Shopper
This spacious black leather fanny pack would look perfect belted over an oversize suit.
The Hypebeast-y Option
Whatever you think of the streetwear provocateur, he does know his way around a trendy nylon accessory.
The Pink Option
Not over millennial pink? Perennial French girl Isabel Marant has got you covered.
The Micro Pack
Tiny bags are in. Fanny packs are in. Ergo this bag is in.
The Athletic Bag
If you work out, or just want to look like it.
The Camp-Counselor Option
Pairs well with menswear-style khakis and logo tees.
The Ladylike One
Soft olive leather and the gold buckle let you enjoy the practicality of the pack without sacrificing a feminine lewk.
The ’90s Revival
The nylon Prada backpack for 2018.
If You Go to a Lot of Raves
Chains fit for Burning Man. Meet you on the playa!
The Collector’s Item
Look, we get it — you want something by Virgil Abloh before he goes to Louis Vuitton.
The One Everyone Loves
If you want to look like a true street-style star, this is the bag to get. What can you keep in it? Clout.
If You Just Love Accessories
Do your part to bring back the charm bracelet while you’re at it.
The High-Impact Bag
We’ve got color, we’ve got quilted leather, we’ve got Miu Miu — all in one little bag.
