always shopping

52 Dresses on Sale Right Now

By
Photo: Courtesy of the Retailer

Fall clothes are steadily trickling into stores but it’s still warm enough that you can’t exactly wear any of that stuff quite yet. The smarter move is to take advantage of all of the end of summer sales. The best thing to buy now? Dresses! Maybe you’re trying to freshen up your work outfits or perhaps you’re looking for something to wear to your next wedding? There’s something for everyone and major bargains to be found. Scroll ahead to shop 52 of our favorite finds.

Daytime Dresses

Whether you’re going to brunch, finally heading on summer vacation, or just want something cute and comfortable to get you through those hot days, there are plenty of affordable options. Not that you need a styling tip but we’re really into the idea of wearing any of these dresses with a fun basket bag, slide sandals and hoop earrings for a trendy look.

New Look spot dobby tea dress
New Look spot dobby tea dress
$32 at ASOS
$32 (was $41, now 22% off)

Available sizes 1–14.

$32 at ASOS
Buy
Glamorous Curve floral button through tea dress
Glamorous Curve floral button through tea dress
$38 at ASOS
$38 (was $60, now 37% off)

Available sizes 14–24.

$38 at ASOS
Buy
Vila Floral Smock Dress
Vila Floral Smock Dress
$38 at ASOS
$38 (was $73, now 48% off)

Available sizes medium–large.

$38 at ASOS
Buy
Topshop Spot Button Side Slipdress
Topshop Spot Button Side Slipdress
$45 at Nordstrom
$45 (was $75, now 40% off)

Available sizes 2–14.

$45 at Nordstrom
Buy
Thread & Supply Cleo Maxi Slipdress
Thread & Supply Cleo Maxi Slipdress
$44 at Nordstrom
$44 (was $74, now 41% off)

Available sizes small–large.

$44 at Nordstrom
Buy
Long-Sleeve Floral Prairie Dress
Long-Sleeve Floral Prairie Dress
$50 at H&M
$50 (was $70, now 29% off)

Available sizes 0–12.

$50 at H&M
Buy
The Jean Shirtdress
The Jean Shirtdress
$60 at Everlane
$60 (was $75, now 20% off)

Available sizes 00–10.

$60 at Everlane
Buy
Sanctuary Wrapsody Dress
Sanctuary Wrapsody Dress
$73 at Nordstrom
$73 (was $109, now 33% off)

Available sizes 1x–3x.

$73 at Nordstrom
Buy
Stelen Aanya Bodice Dress in Pink
Stelen Aanya Bodice Dress in Pink
$86 at Need Supply
$86 (was $164, now 48% off)

Available sizes small–large.

$86 at Need Supply
Buy
Reformation Hattie Off the Shoulder Linen Dress
Reformation Hattie Off the Shoulder Linen Dress
$131 at Nordstrom
$131 (was $198, now 34% off)

Available sizes 0–12.

$131 at Nordstrom
Buy
STAUD Eunice striped cotton-blend dress
STAUD Eunice striped cotton-blend dress
$294 at Matches Fashion
$294 (was $420, now 30% off)

Available sizes 2–12.

$294 at Matches Fashion
Buy

Work Dresses

You can never have enough office-friendly pieces and it’s even better when it’s discounted. For those of of you who prefere muted tones, there are plenty of black, white, and gray shirt dresses and wrap styles. But should you want something brighter, check out the hot pink or bright red options — they’re fun but still very appropriate.

Treasure & Bond Twist Front Midi Dress
Treasure & Bond Twist Front Midi Dress
$35 at Nordstrom
$35 (was $59, now 41% off)

Available sizes xxsmall–xxlarge.

$35 at Nordstrom
Buy
Shirt Dress with Tie Belt
Shirt Dress with Tie Belt
$50 at H&M
$50 (was $70, now 29% off)

Available sizes 0–12.

$50 at H&M
Buy
Felicity & Coco Rita Wrap Dress
Felicity & Coco Rita Wrap Dress
$59 at Nordstrom
$59 (was $98, now 40% off)

Available sizes xsmall–xlarge.

$59 at Nordstrom
Buy
Printed Tucked Puff Sleeve Wrap Dress
Printed Tucked Puff Sleeve Wrap Dress
$65 at Eloquii
$65 (was $109, now 40% off)

Available sizes 14-28.

$65 at Eloquii
Buy
Vince Camuto Cap Sleeve Drape Dress
Vince Camuto Cap Sleeve Drape Dress
$65 at Nordstrom
$65 (was $109, now 40% off)

Available sizes 1x–3x.

$65 at Nordstrom
Buy
Cap Sleeve Faux Wrap Dress
Cap Sleeve Faux Wrap Dress
$70 at Eloquii
$70 (was $115, now 39% off)

Available sizes 20-26.

$70 at Eloquii
Buy
Stelen Kamila Balloon Sleeve Dress in Blue
Stelen Kamila Balloon Sleeve Dress in Blue
$105 at Need Supply
$105 (was $140, now 25% off)

Available sizes small-large.

$105 at Need Supply
Buy
Helmut Lang Cutout Sheath Dress
Helmut Lang Cutout Sheath Dress
$177 at Saks Fifth Avenue
$177 (was $295, now 40% off)

Available sizes xsmall–large.

$177 at Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy
DIANE VON FURSTENBERG Belted silk-satin midi shirt dress
DIANE VON FURSTENBERG Belted silk-satin midi shirt dress
$179 at The Outnet
$179 (was $398, now 55% off)

Available sizes xsmall–large.

$179 at The Outnet
Buy
Fabiana Pigna Miranda Dress in Poppy
Fabiana Pigna Miranda Dress in Poppy
$269 at Need Supply
$269 (was $537, now 50% off)

Available sizes xsmall-medium.

$269 at Need Supply
Buy
A.L.C. Cora Dress
Photo: 18-05-18 magdalenachachlica PM1 B2 robstebler W
A.L.C. Cora Dress
$357 at Shopbop
$357 (was $595, now 40% off)

Available sizes 0–8.

$357 at Shopbop
Buy

Party Dresses

So you have a date or you need to look good for a night out? This is your section. They’re made for dancing the night away. Try them with some fun sandals and don’t forget a mini-purse. Plus, you can definitely recycle them come holiday-party season.

AX Paris Plus scalloped edge swing dress
AX Paris Plus scalloped edge swing dress
$51 at ASOS
$51 (was $89, now 43% off)

Available sizes 12–22.

$51 at ASOS
Buy
AX Paris Plus Paisley Print Cami Dress
AX Paris Plus Paisley Print Cami Dress
$60 at ASOS
$60 (was $70, now 14% off)

Available sizes 12–22.

$60 at ASOS
Buy
Endless Rose Asymmetric Dress
Endless Rose Asymmetric Dress
$67 at Revolve
$67 (was $109, now 39% off)

Available sizes xsmall–large.

$67 at Revolve
Buy
Topshop Disc Sequin Slipdress
Topshop Disc Sequin Slipdress
$102 at Nordstrom
$102 (was $170, now 40% off)

Available sizes 2–12.

$102 at Nordstrom
Buy
C/MEO Collective Entice Dot Ruffle Trim Dress
C/MEO Collective Entice Dot Ruffle Trim Dress
$102 at Nordstrom
$102 (was $170, now 40% off)

Available sizes xsmall–xlarge.

$102 at Nordstrom
Buy
Alice + Olivia Farah Sleeveless Polka-Dot Mini Dress
Alice + Olivia Farah Sleeveless Polka-Dot Mini Dress
$175 at Neiman Marcus
$175 (was $350, now 50% off)

Available sizes 4–12.

$175 at Neiman Marcus
Buy
ALICE+OLIVIA Coco wrap-effect floral-print crepe de chine dress
ALICE+OLIVIA Coco wrap-effect floral-print crepe de chine dress
$197 at The Outnet
$197 (was $395, now 50% off)

Available sizes 0–10.

$197 at The Outnet
Buy
Reiss Long Sleeved Wrap Dress
Reiss Long Sleeved Wrap Dress
$208 at ASOS
$208 (was $284, now 27% off)

Available sizes 2–10.

$208 at ASOS
Buy
Beaufille Nodus Dress
Beaufille Nodus Dress
$280 at Need Supply
$280 (was $560, now 50% off)

Available sizes 2–6.

$280 at Need Supply
Buy
ACNE STUDIOS Floral-print silk midi dress
ACNE STUDIOS Floral-print silk midi dress
$360 at The Outnet
$360 (was $800, now 55% off)

Available sizes 2–10.

$360 at The Outnet
Buy

Cocktail Dresses

We did a huge guide to cocktail attire but sadly, only some of those pieces were on sale. That said, here are more that are all appropriate for your next event. Some of our favorites include the velvet option from Eloquii (only $17!), the red-orange ruffled J.Crew dress, and the sweet H&M lace number.

Velvet Asymmetrical Mock Neck Dress
Velvet Asymmetrical Mock Neck Dress
$17 at Eloquii
$17 (was $100, now 83% off)

Available sizes 14–28.

$17 at Eloquii
Buy
Strappy Floral Lace Dress
Strappy Floral Lace Dress
$50 at H&M
$50 (was $80, now 38% off)

Available sizes 0–10.

$50 at H&M
Buy
Vince Camuto Ruffle Hem Scuba Crepe Body-Con Dress
Vince Camuto Ruffle Hem Scuba Crepe Body-Con Dress
$83 at Nordstrom
$83 (was $138, now 40% off)

Available sizes 14w–24w.

$83 at Nordstrom
Buy
GANNI Flynn lace dress
GANNI Flynn lace dress
$95 at The Outnet
$95 (was $190, now 50% off)

Available sizes 2–10.

$95 at The Outnet
Buy
Gal Meets Glam Couture Jennifer Shimmer Satin Wrap Dress
Gal Meets Glam Couture Jennifer Shimmer Satin Wrap Dress
$95 at Nordstrom
$95 (was $158, now 40% off)

Available sizes 8–12, 18.

$95 at Nordstrom
Buy
J.Crew Ruffle Faux Wrap Midi Dress
J.Crew Ruffle Faux Wrap Midi Dress
$101 at Nordstrom
$101 (was $168, now 40% off)

Available sizes 2–16.

$101 at Nordstrom
Buy
CINQ À SEPT Lace-up stretch-ponte dress
CINQ À SEPT Lace-up stretch-ponte dress
$228 at The Outnet
$228 (was $457, now 50% off)

Available sizes 00–10.

$228 at The Outnet
Buy
Milly Mandy Bell-Sleeve Shift Dress
Milly Mandy Bell-Sleeve Shift Dress
$237 at Saks Fifth Avenue
$237 (was $395, now 40% off)

Available sizes 2–14.

$237 at Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy
Short-Sleeve Pintuck Dress
Short-Sleeve Pintuck Dress
$349 at Diane Von Furstenberg
$349 (was $698, now 50% off)

Available sizes 00–6.

$349 at Diane Von Furstenberg
Buy
Nicholas Tropical Lace Dress
Photo: 18-05-08 kellymoreiro PM2 B7 corypeterson W
Nicholas Tropical Lace Dress
$487 at Shopbop
$487 (was $695, now 30% off)

Available sizes 0–12.

$487 at Shopbop
Buy

Black-Tie Dresses

Officially wedding season is coming to a close but nowadays does it really end? If any require black-tie, here are some marked-down options you can recycle for the holiday-party circuit.

NBD Enamorarse Gown
NBD Enamorarse Gown
$62 at Revolve
$62 (was $238, now 74% off)

Available sizes xxsmall–medium.

$62 at Revolve
Buy
BCBGMAXAZRIA Drape One-Shoulder Dress
BCBGMAXAZRIA Drape One-Shoulder Dress
$147 at Saks Fifth Avenue
$147 (was $368, now 60% off)

Available sizes xsmall–large.

$147 at Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy
Xscape Embellished Off the Shoulder Knit Gown
Xscape Embellished Off the Shoulder Knit Gown
$155 at Nordstrom
$155 (was $250, now 38% off)

Available sizes 14w–22w.

$155 at Nordstrom
Buy
Theory Vinessi Pleated Maxi Dress
Theory Vinessi Pleated Maxi Dress
$150 at Saks Fifth Avenue
$150 (was $375, now 60% off)

Available sizes xsmall–large.

$150 at Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy
Likely X REVOLVE BARTOLLI GOWN
Likely X REVOLVE BARTOLLI GOWN
$186 at Revolve
$186 (was $378, now 51% off)

Available sizes 0–8.

$186 at Revolve
Buy
Jay Godfrey London Satin Open-Back Gown
Jay Godfrey London Satin Open-Back Gown
$189 at Neiman Marcus
$189 (was $378, now 50% off)

Available sizes 00–12.

$189 at Neiman Marcus
Buy
Xscape Off the Shoulder Mikado High/Low Gown
Xscape Off the Shoulder Mikado High/Low Gown
$197 at Nordstrom
$197 (was $328, now 40% off)

Available sizes 14w–22w.

$197 at Nordstrom
Buy
ALICE+OLIVIA McKee Chantilly lace-paneled tiered printed silk maxi dress
ALICE+OLIVIA McKee Chantilly lace-paneled tiered printed silk maxi dress
$347 at The Outnet
$347 (was $695, now 50% off)

Available sizes 0–8.

$347 at The Outnet
Buy
Cinq a Sept Clemence Gown
Photo: 18-04-03 hyunjoo AM1 B5 davidaustin W
Cinq a Sept Clemence Gown
$477 at Shopbop
$477 (was $795, now 40% off)

Available sizes 2–12.

$477 at Shopbop
Buy
Cut-Out Fringe Dress
Cut-Out Fringe Dress
$750 at Diane Von Furstenberg
$750 (was $1,500, now 50% off)

Available sizes 0–10.

$750 at Diane Von Furstenberg
Buy

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.

Tags:

+Comments Leave a Comment
52 Dresses on Sale Right Now