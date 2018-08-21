52 Dresses on Sale Right Now

Photo: Courtesy of the Retailer

Fall clothes are steadily trickling into stores but it’s still warm enough that you can’t exactly wear any of that stuff quite yet. The smarter move is to take advantage of all of the end of summer sales. The best thing to buy now? Dresses! Maybe you’re trying to freshen up your work outfits or perhaps you’re looking for something to wear to your next wedding? There’s something for everyone and major bargains to be found. Scroll ahead to shop 52 of our favorite finds.

Daytime Dresses

Whether you’re going to brunch, finally heading on summer vacation, or just want something cute and comfortable to get you through those hot days, there are plenty of affordable options. Not that you need a styling tip but we’re really into the idea of wearing any of these dresses with a fun basket bag, slide sandals and hoop earrings for a trendy look.

$32 at ASOS New Look spot dobby tea dress $32 (was $41, now 22% off) Available sizes 1–14. $32 at ASOS Buy

$38 at ASOS Glamorous Curve floral button through tea dress $38 (was $60, now 37% off) Available sizes 14–24. $38 at ASOS Buy

$45 at Nordstrom Topshop Spot Button Side Slipdress $45 (was $75, now 40% off) Available sizes 2–14. $45 at Nordstrom Buy

$44 at Nordstrom Thread & Supply Cleo Maxi Slipdress $44 (was $74, now 41% off) Available sizes small–large. $44 at Nordstrom Buy

$86 at Need Supply Stelen Aanya Bodice Dress in Pink $86 (was $164, now 48% off) Available sizes small–large. $86 at Need Supply Buy

$131 at Nordstrom Reformation Hattie Off the Shoulder Linen Dress $131 (was $198, now 34% off) Available sizes 0–12. $131 at Nordstrom Buy

Work Dresses

You can never have enough office-friendly pieces and it’s even better when it’s discounted. For those of of you who prefere muted tones, there are plenty of black, white, and gray shirt dresses and wrap styles. But should you want something brighter, check out the hot pink or bright red options — they’re fun but still very appropriate.

$35 at Nordstrom Treasure & Bond Twist Front Midi Dress $35 (was $59, now 41% off) Available sizes xxsmall–xxlarge. $35 at Nordstrom Buy

$59 at Nordstrom Felicity & Coco Rita Wrap Dress $59 (was $98, now 40% off) Available sizes xsmall–xlarge. $59 at Nordstrom Buy

$65 at Eloquii Printed Tucked Puff Sleeve Wrap Dress $65 (was $109, now 40% off) Available sizes 14-28. $65 at Eloquii Buy

$65 at Nordstrom Vince Camuto Cap Sleeve Drape Dress $65 (was $109, now 40% off) Available sizes 1x–3x. $65 at Nordstrom Buy

$70 at Eloquii Cap Sleeve Faux Wrap Dress $70 (was $115, now 39% off) Available sizes 20-26. $70 at Eloquii Buy

$105 at Need Supply Stelen Kamila Balloon Sleeve Dress in Blue $105 (was $140, now 25% off) Available sizes small-large. $105 at Need Supply Buy

$179 at The Outnet DIANE VON FURSTENBERG Belted silk-satin midi shirt dress $179 (was $398, now 55% off) Available sizes xsmall–large. $179 at The Outnet Buy

$269 at Need Supply Fabiana Pigna Miranda Dress in Poppy $269 (was $537, now 50% off) Available sizes xsmall-medium. $269 at Need Supply Buy

Photo: 18-05-18 magdalenachachlica PM1 B2 robstebler W $357 at Shopbop A.L.C. Cora Dress $357 (was $595, now 40% off) Available sizes 0–8. $357 at Shopbop Buy

Party Dresses

So you have a date or you need to look good for a night out? This is your section. They’re made for dancing the night away. Try them with some fun sandals and don’t forget a mini-purse. Plus, you can definitely recycle them come holiday-party season.

$51 at ASOS AX Paris Plus scalloped edge swing dress $51 (was $89, now 43% off) Available sizes 12–22. $51 at ASOS Buy

$60 at ASOS AX Paris Plus Paisley Print Cami Dress $60 (was $70, now 14% off) Available sizes 12–22. $60 at ASOS Buy

$102 at Nordstrom C/MEO Collective Entice Dot Ruffle Trim Dress $102 (was $170, now 40% off) Available sizes xsmall–xlarge. $102 at Nordstrom Buy

$175 at Neiman Marcus Alice + Olivia Farah Sleeveless Polka-Dot Mini Dress $175 (was $350, now 50% off) Available sizes 4–12. $175 at Neiman Marcus Buy

$208 at ASOS Reiss Long Sleeved Wrap Dress $208 (was $284, now 27% off) Available sizes 2–10. $208 at ASOS Buy

Cocktail Dresses

We did a huge guide to cocktail attire but sadly, only some of those pieces were on sale. That said, here are more that are all appropriate for your next event. Some of our favorites include the velvet option from Eloquii (only $17!), the red-orange ruffled J.Crew dress, and the sweet H&M lace number.

$17 at Eloquii Velvet Asymmetrical Mock Neck Dress $17 (was $100, now 83% off) Available sizes 14–28. $17 at Eloquii Buy

$83 at Nordstrom Vince Camuto Ruffle Hem Scuba Crepe Body-Con Dress $83 (was $138, now 40% off) Available sizes 14w–24w. $83 at Nordstrom Buy

$95 at Nordstrom Gal Meets Glam Couture Jennifer Shimmer Satin Wrap Dress $95 (was $158, now 40% off) Available sizes 8–12, 18. $95 at Nordstrom Buy

$101 at Nordstrom J.Crew Ruffle Faux Wrap Midi Dress $101 (was $168, now 40% off) Available sizes 2–16. $101 at Nordstrom Buy

Photo: 18-05-08 kellymoreiro PM2 B7 corypeterson W $487 at Shopbop Nicholas Tropical Lace Dress $487 (was $695, now 30% off) Available sizes 0–12. $487 at Shopbop Buy

Black-Tie Dresses

Officially wedding season is coming to a close but nowadays does it really end? If any require black-tie, here are some marked-down options you can recycle for the holiday-party circuit.

$155 at Nordstrom Xscape Embellished Off the Shoulder Knit Gown $155 (was $250, now 38% off) Available sizes 14w–22w. $155 at Nordstrom Buy

$186 at Revolve Likely X REVOLVE BARTOLLI GOWN $186 (was $378, now 51% off) Available sizes 0–8. $186 at Revolve Buy

$197 at Nordstrom Xscape Off the Shoulder Mikado High/Low Gown $197 (was $328, now 40% off) Available sizes 14w–22w. $197 at Nordstrom Buy

$347 at The Outnet ALICE+OLIVIA McKee Chantilly lace-paneled tiered printed silk maxi dress $347 (was $695, now 50% off) Available sizes 0–8. $347 at The Outnet Buy

Photo: 18-04-03 hyunjoo AM1 B5 davidaustin W $477 at Shopbop Cinq a Sept Clemence Gown $477 (was $795, now 40% off) Available sizes 2–12. $477 at Shopbop Buy

