52 Dresses on Sale Right Now

Fall clothes are steadily trickling into stores but it’s still warm enough that you can’t exactly wear any of that stuff quite yet. The smarter move is to take advantage of all of the end of summer sales. The best thing to buy now? Dresses! Maybe you’re trying to freshen up your work outfits or perhaps you’re looking for something to wear to your next wedding? There’s something for everyone and major bargains to be found. Scroll ahead to shop 52 of our favorite finds.
Daytime Dresses
Whether you’re going to brunch, finally heading on summer vacation, or just want something cute and comfortable to get you through those hot days, there are plenty of affordable options. Not that you need a styling tip but we’re really into the idea of wearing any of these dresses with a fun basket bag, slide sandals and hoop earrings for a trendy look.
You can never have enough office-friendly pieces and it’s even better when it’s discounted. For those of of you who prefere muted tones, there are plenty of black, white, and gray shirt dresses and wrap styles. But should you want something brighter, check out the hot pink or bright red options — they’re fun but still very appropriate.
So you have a date or you need to look good for a night out? This is your section. They’re made for dancing the night away. Try them with some fun sandals and don’t forget a mini-purse. Plus, you can definitely recycle them come holiday-party season.
We did a huge guide to cocktail attire but sadly, only some of those pieces were on sale. That said, here are more that are all appropriate for your next event. Some of our favorites include the velvet option from Eloquii (only $17!), the red-orange ruffled J.Crew dress, and the sweet H&M lace number.