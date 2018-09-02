The Best Hair Straighteners for Every Hair Type

Natural hair is everywhere these days, from the runway to the silver screen. But sometimes you just want to go straight. Blow-dryers are helpful, but for incredibly sleek hair, you’re going to need a flat iron. The Cut rounded up the best options for every hair type and budget.

If Your Hair Is Damaged

GHD Platinum Styler GHD’s “styler” is permanently set to 365 degrees Fahrenheit, which the company says is the highest temperature hair can tolerate before it becomes damaged. As a person who went from a dark brunette to blonde highlights, I can vouch for its straightening power on processed hair. And though I don’t typically think of “comfort” as a flat iron necessity, the springy hinge that connects the two plates really did make it easier to clamp and glide the tool down my hair with minimal effort. $249 at Sephora

For Control Freaks

Sedu ICON 1” Styling Iron The Sedu’s ceramic plates not only straighten hair, but they seal the hair’s cuticle to stop frizziness before it starts. It’s one of the hottest flat irons — its maximum temperature caps at 450 degrees — but its adjustable temperature is handy when I want to precisely control the level of heat I put on my hair. $185 at Neiman Marcus

The Beautiful One

SinglePass Luxe 1” Straightening and Styling Iron T3’s white and rose gold flat iron seems too pretty to reliably function, but hey, sometimes miracles happen. There are four temperature settings ranging from 260 to 410 degrees, and the tool heats up in about a minute. Its ceramic plates are infused with tourmaline, a mineral said to make hair extra smooth because it emits negatively-charged ions. There’s no scientific evidence to support this, but my unscientific bathroom study found that this flat iron does indeed make my hair look shinier. $180 at Ulta

If You Travel a Lot

BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Mini Straightening Iron A lot of travel flat irons are so small that they seem like they’ll only work on tiny doll hairs, but Babybliss’s Mini Straightener doesn’t skimp on heat. It can reach up to 430 degrees in a few minutes, and its half-inch ceramic plates won’t take up too much space in your bag. Even if you don’t travel a ton, it’s a great tool for bangs, too. $30 at Amazon

The One Beyoncé Uses

FHI 1 1/4 inch Tourmaline Ceramic Professional Hair Styling Iron FHI’s rounded edge allows you to easily curl or add waves without much effort. It’s almost as small as a travel flat iron, and I love that it straightens even the poofiest sections with just a single pass. But don’t just take my word for it, listen to Beyoncé (via InStyle): “I’m crazy about it! I can’t live without my flatiron! It takes me about an hour to do my hair, and the only time I don’t is when I’m on vacation.” $140 at Amazon

If You Have Fine Hair

Bio Ionic 1” Straightening Iron The two strips of silicone atop Bio Ionic’s flat iron plates seem silly, but they serve an important purpose. By buffering the outer edge of the plates, they reduce your chances of hair snags. They also force you to glide the flat iron more slowly through your hair (they are called speed strips, after all). While the slower technique maximizes shininess and smoothness, the speed strips can become a bit of an obstacle if your hair is thick. $199 at Sephora

If You Have Thick Hair

Xtava Infrared Flat Iron Hair Straightener Xtava’s two inch-wide plates are massive, making them perfect for people with thick or coarse hair. Aside from the plates, everything else about this flat iron is fairly standard. You can use it at a temperature range in between 265 and 445 degrees Fahrenheit, the plates are made with tourmaline and ceramic, and it takes less than two minutes for the tool to fully heat. $47 at Amazon

The $18 One

Remington Pro 1” Digital Heat Flat Iron The structure of this flat iron feels flimsier than the premium ones, but it smooths my hair just as well. This is great option if you straighten your hair infrequently. And although a few Amazon reviews note that the plastic-like smell of this tool is a little off-putting, I didn’t think it was worse than any other heating tool. $18 at Amazon

The One Everyone on Amazon Loves

HSI Professional Glider Nearly 21,000 people gave this flat iron a five-star review on Amazon. If they factored price into that rating, then I agree. For less than $60 it’s pretty spectacular, but it doesn’t beat the fancier ones in terms of performance. The temperature automatically drops after 15 minutes of use. And while it’s easy to adjust that, it is also slightly inconvenient. $37 at Amazon

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.