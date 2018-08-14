If your hair isn’t cooperating lately, there’s a good chance it just really wants a quality leave-in conditioner in its life. Leave-in conditioners may sound extra, (especially if you’re already using a rinse-out one), but that’s because they are, and in the best way possible. Consider everything your hair endures once you step out of the shower: Rough towels, rough pillows, combing, brushing, heat-styling, twirling, tying, possible bleaching — it’s the perfect recipe for dryness and damage, and leave-in conditioners are one of the easiest ways to shield your hair from it all. Here, ten helpful leave-in conditioners that will leave your hair smoother, shinier, healthier, and happier in the long run.
This leave-in treatment from the curl experts at Ouidad is on the lightweight side, making it well-suited for looser curls and waves that have a hard time living up to their potential, especially when annoying things like humidity are involved.
Ever wish you could evenly spritz coconut oil into your hair instead of smoothing, rubbing, or slathering it on? This natural leave-in spray is the perfect way to lightly distribute the moisturizing and repairing benefits of it without weighing hair down in the process. Bonus: it also contains rose hip oil to protect from UV damage if big hats aren’t your thing.
This leave-in ascended to cult-favorite status thanks to its ability to do a million things (smooth, detangle, add shine, color protect, heat protect) in very convenient spray form. Great for on-the-go, this conditioner can be spritzed on damp or dry hair to quickly deliver benefits, especially in dire times of need. Case in point: Multiple cool surfer girls credit it for saving their hair from sun, wind, and salt damage once they’re back on land.
I’m very pro-scalp when it comes to healthy hair-care routines, and this leave-in conditioner aligns with that sentiment. If your hair is struggling, there’s a good chance your scalp is too. Tea tree oil and rosemary and peppermint extracts make this tonic a tingly treat for your head that also tames painful tangles and encourages hair growth in the process. So many wins for all involved.
If additional product translates to “greasy grease” on your hair, try Sachajuan’s spray. It’s extremely lightweight, making it a great option for fine to very fine hair that needs some help in the breakage, manageability, or color-retention department. And rest assured; the chic packaging comes with an equally chic, unisex scent that’s usually reserved for very expensive candles.
As weird as “hair milk” sounds, this one contains shine-boosting roucou oil (a plant oil some say is even better than argan oil), and hair loves it. If a silky, commercial slo-mo hair shake situation is what you seek, regular use of this smoothing leave-in spray will help get you there.
Anyone with curly hair will tell you that a leave-in conditioner is a non-negotiable. This rich blend is loaded with ample moisturizers, including perennial favorite shea butter, so tighter curl patterns, thicker textures, and heat-styled hair can fight frizz and breakage — without having to go through an entire bottle of product in one use.
Leave-in conditioners get a lot of credit for hydrating and repairing, but they’re also great for styling. This fancy cream doubles as a glossy heat protectant and disguiser of split ends, making it the perfect prep for an at-home blowout that could use some finessing.
No hair type is safe from frizz, especially in this weather. This leave-in helps naturally straight or wavy air-dried hair look more polished with minimal styling.
Gwen Stefani has had this product in her hair every day of her platinum life. Technically, it’s called a “Combing Creme” but it’s more like a “Smooth and Super Soft Hair Cream”. Her hairstylist, Danilo, uses it as a styling and conditioning cream, dabbing a little on each strand before he curls it.
