If your hair isn’t cooperating lately, there’s a good chance it just really wants a quality leave-in conditioner in its life. Leave-in conditioners may sound extra, (especially if you’re already using a rinse-out one), but that’s because they are, and in the best way possible. Consider everything your hair endures once you step out of the shower: Rough towels, rough pillows, combing, brushing, heat-styling, twirling, tying, possible bleaching — it’s the perfect recipe for dryness and damage, and leave-in conditioners are one of the easiest ways to shield your hair from it all. Here, ten helpful leave-in conditioners that will leave your hair smoother, shinier, healthier, and happier in the long run.

$10, Amazon Ouidad Moisture Lock Leave-In Conditioner This leave-in treatment from the curl experts at Ouidad is on the lightweight side, making it well-suited for looser curls and waves that have a hard time living up to their potential, especially when annoying things like humidity are involved. $10 at Amazon Buy $10 at Amazon Buy

$20, Sephora Briogeo Rosarco Milk Reparative Leave-In Conditioning Spray Ever wish you could evenly spritz coconut oil into your hair instead of smoothing, rubbing, or slathering it on? This natural leave-in spray is the perfect way to lightly distribute the moisturizing and repairing benefits of it without weighing hair down in the process. Bonus: it also contains rose hip oil to protect from UV damage if big hats aren’t your thing. $20 at Sephora Buy

$37, ULTA It’s a 10 Miracle Leave-In Product This leave-in ascended to cult-favorite status thanks to its ability to do a million things (smooth, detangle, add shine, color protect, heat protect) in very convenient spray form. Great for on-the-go, this conditioner can be spritzed on damp or dry hair to quickly deliver benefits, especially in dire times of need. Case in point: Multiple cool surfer girls credit it for saving their hair from sun, wind, and salt damage once they’re back on land. $37 at ULTA Buy

$25, Sephora Bumble and Bumble Tonic Lotion I’m very pro-scalp when it comes to healthy hair-care routines, and this leave-in conditioner aligns with that sentiment. If your hair is struggling, there’s a good chance your scalp is too. Tea tree oil and rosemary and peppermint extracts make this tonic a tingly treat for your head that also tames painful tangles and encourages hair growth in the process. So many wins for all involved. $25 at Sephora Buy

$31, Dermstore Sachajuan Leave-In Conditioner If additional product translates to “greasy grease” on your hair, try Sachajuan’s spray. It’s extremely lightweight, making it a great option for fine to very fine hair that needs some help in the breakage, manageability, or color-retention department. And rest assured; the chic packaging comes with an equally chic, unisex scent that’s usually reserved for very expensive candles. $31 at Dermstore Buy

$34, Amazon Davines OI All In One Milk As weird as “hair milk” sounds, this one contains shine-boosting roucou oil (a plant oil some say is even better than argan oil), and hair loves it. If a silky, commercial slo-mo hair shake situation is what you seek, regular use of this smoothing leave-in spray will help get you there. $34 at Amazon Buy $34 at Amazon Buy

$14, ULTA SheaMoisture Jamaican Black Castor Oil Strengthen & Restore Leave-In Conditioner Anyone with curly hair will tell you that a leave-in conditioner is a non-negotiable. This rich blend is loaded with ample moisturizers, including perennial favorite shea butter, so tighter curl patterns, thicker textures, and heat-styled hair can fight frizz and breakage — without having to go through an entire bottle of product in one use. $14 at ULTA Buy

$50, Amazon Oribe Supershine Moisturizing Cream $50 (was $52, now 4% off) Leave-in conditioners get a lot of credit for hydrating and repairing, but they’re also great for styling. This fancy cream doubles as a glossy heat protectant and disguiser of split ends, making it the perfect prep for an at-home blowout that could use some finessing. $50 at Amazon Buy $50 at Amazon Buy

$5, Amazon Pantene Smoothing Combing Cream Gwen Stefani has had this product in her hair every day of her platinum life. Technically, it’s called a “Combing Creme” but it’s more like a “Smooth and Super Soft Hair Cream”. Her hairstylist, Danilo, uses it as a styling and conditioning cream, dabbing a little on each strand before he curls it. $5 at Amazon Buy $5 at Amazon Buy

