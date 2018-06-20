A Linen Dress Is the Next Best Thing to Being Naked

On summer days when the temperature breaks 90 degrees, getting dressed is a game of figuring out how to leave the house with the least amount of fabric touching your skin. Thankfully, this season linen has emerged as a big trend, especially in the form of easy, breezy dresses. The best part? They actually look good with wrinkles, so you don’t have to fumble with a steamer when it’s equally steamy outside. Scroll ahead to shop our favorites.

The One You’re Probably Buying

Everlane The Linen Sleeveless Shirtdress
$75, Everlane

Of course Everlane has a nice linen dress in three different colors. For $75, you can justify buying all of them to mix into your summer wardrobe.

$75 at Everlane
If You Want a Dramatic Look

Topshop Angel Sleeve Shift Dress
$60, Nordstrom

This gives off Jacquemus-y vibes, but the shoulders are less dramatic, making it easier to wear in the real world.

$60 at Nordstrom
A Shift That Can Pull Triple Duty

Foxcroft Leah Linen Dress
$108, Nordstrom

Wear it to work or brunch, or throw it over a swimsuit as a cover up.

$108 at Nordstrom
The Work-Appropriate Option

Gal Meets Glam Collection Vanessa Button Front Linen Blend Dress
$138, Nordstrom

Conservative enough to pass for business casual, especially if you slip a cardigan over it.

$138 at Nordstrom
If You Love a White T-Shirt

Eileen Fisher
$298, Nordstrom

This is just as easy to throw on, and appropriately breezy for an extra hot day.

$298 at Nordstrom
The Date-Night Option

Reformation Olivia Linen Midi Dress
$198, Nordstrom

Update the retro silhouette with hoop earrings and low sandals for a night out.

$198 at Nordstrom
The California Casual Option

The Great The Gimlet checked cotton and linen-blend midi dress
$198, Net-a-Porter
$198 (was $395, now 50% off)

The ideal look for enjoying a sunny day outside with a cold glass of iced tea.

$198 at Net-a-Porter
If You Only Wear Black

Paper London Ricki embroidered linen midi dress
$234, Net-a-Porter
$234 (was $585, now 60% off)

I’ve been eyeing this dress for the last month and now it’s finally on sale. While the longer length is a bit tricky on petite girls, the ties at the shoulders will let you adjust accordingly.

$234 at Net-a-Porter
A Basic That Isn’t Black or White

Forever 21 Linen-Blend High-Low Dress
$38, Forever 21

While this also comes in red and yellow, the deep green is far more versatile. You can go minimal by sticking in the color family or punch it up with brighter shoes.

$38 at Forever 21
If You’re Ready for Vacation

Faithfull the Brand Le Petite Dress
$189, Revolve

Portofino vibes, without the costly plane ticket.

$189 at Revolve
For the Purist

Line & Dot Vendetta Belted Dress
$104, Revolve

Not into all of the colors or sleeve details? Here’s classic, sweet white linen dress that looks especially expensive due to the strategic distressing.

$104 at Revolve
If You Want a Cute Little Black Dress

LPA Dress 701
$119, Revolve
$119 (was $198, now 40% off)

The fit-and-flare shape is especially flattering.

$119 at Revolve
A Work Dress That Doesn’t Feel Stuffy

Mango Striped linen dress
$100, Spring

With low heels and a fun tote, it’s a sleek way to dress appropriately for (most) offices.

$100 at Spring
