A Linen Dress Is the Next Best Thing to Being Naked

On summer days when the temperature breaks 90 degrees, getting dressed is a game of figuring out how to leave the house with the least amount of fabric touching your skin. Thankfully, this season linen has emerged as a big trend, especially in the form of easy, breezy dresses. The best part? They actually look good with wrinkles, so you don’t have to fumble with a steamer when it’s equally steamy outside. Scroll ahead to shop our favorites.
The One You’re Probably Buying
Of course Everlane has a nice linen dress in three different colors. For $75, you can justify buying all of them to mix into your summer wardrobe.
If You Want a Dramatic Look
This gives off Jacquemus-y vibes, but the shoulders are less dramatic, making it easier to wear in the real world.
A Shift That Can Pull Triple Duty
Wear it to work or brunch, or throw it over a swimsuit as a cover up.
The Work-Appropriate Option
Conservative enough to pass for business casual, especially if you slip a cardigan over it.
If You Love a White T-Shirt
This is just as easy to throw on, and appropriately breezy for an extra hot day.
The Date-Night Option
Update the retro silhouette with hoop earrings and low sandals for a night out.
The California Casual Option
The ideal look for enjoying a sunny day outside with a cold glass of iced tea.
If You Only Wear Black
I’ve been eyeing this dress for the last month and now it’s finally on sale. While the longer length is a bit tricky on petite girls, the ties at the shoulders will let you adjust accordingly.
A Basic That Isn’t Black or White
While this also comes in red and yellow, the deep green is far more versatile. You can go minimal by sticking in the color family or punch it up with brighter shoes.
If You’re Ready for Vacation
Portofino vibes, without the costly plane ticket.
For the Purist
Not into all of the colors or sleeve details? Here’s classic, sweet white linen dress that looks especially expensive due to the strategic distressing.
If You Want a Cute Little Black Dress
The fit-and-flare shape is especially flattering.
A Work Dress That Doesn’t Feel Stuffy
With low heels and a fun tote, it’s a sleek way to dress appropriately for (most) offices.
If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.