A Linen Dress Is the Next Best Thing to Being Naked

On summer days when the temperature breaks 90 degrees, getting dressed is a game of figuring out how to leave the house with the least amount of fabric touching your skin. Thankfully, this season linen has emerged as a big trend, especially in the form of easy, breezy dresses. The best part? They actually look good with wrinkles, so you don’t have to fumble with a steamer when it’s equally steamy outside. Scroll ahead to shop our favorites.

The One You’re Probably Buying

$75, Everlane Everlane The Linen Sleeveless Shirtdress Of course Everlane has a nice linen dress in three different colors. For $75, you can justify buying all of them to mix into your summer wardrobe. $75 at Everlane Buy

If You Want a Dramatic Look

$60, Nordstrom Topshop Angel Sleeve Shift Dress This gives off Jacquemus-y vibes, but the shoulders are less dramatic, making it easier to wear in the real world. $60 at Nordstrom Buy

A Shift That Can Pull Triple Duty

The Work-Appropriate Option

$138, Nordstrom Gal Meets Glam Collection Vanessa Button Front Linen Blend Dress Conservative enough to pass for business casual, especially if you slip a cardigan over it. $138 at Nordstrom Buy

If You Love a White T-Shirt

$298, Nordstrom Eileen Fisher This is just as easy to throw on, and appropriately breezy for an extra hot day. $298 at Nordstrom Buy

The Date-Night Option

$198, Nordstrom Reformation Olivia Linen Midi Dress Update the retro silhouette with hoop earrings and low sandals for a night out. $198 at Nordstrom Buy

The California Casual Option

$198, Net-a-Porter The Great The Gimlet checked cotton and linen-blend midi dress $198 (was $395, now 50% off) The ideal look for enjoying a sunny day outside with a cold glass of iced tea. $198 at Net-a-Porter Buy

If You Only Wear Black

$234, Net-a-Porter Paper London Ricki embroidered linen midi dress $234 (was $585, now 60% off) I’ve been eyeing this dress for the last month and now it’s finally on sale. While the longer length is a bit tricky on petite girls, the ties at the shoulders will let you adjust accordingly. $234 at Net-a-Porter Buy

A Basic That Isn’t Black or White

$38, Forever 21 Forever 21 Linen-Blend High-Low Dress While this also comes in red and yellow, the deep green is far more versatile. You can go minimal by sticking in the color family or punch it up with brighter shoes. $38 at Forever 21 Buy

If You’re Ready for Vacation

$189, Revolve Faithfull the Brand Le Petite Dress Portofino vibes, without the costly plane ticket. $189 at Revolve Buy

For the Purist

$104, Revolve Line & Dot Vendetta Belted Dress Not into all of the colors or sleeve details? Here’s classic, sweet white linen dress that looks especially expensive due to the strategic distressing. $104 at Revolve Buy

If You Want a Cute Little Black Dress

A Work Dress That Doesn’t Feel Stuffy

$100, Spring Mango Striped linen dress With low heels and a fun tote, it’s a sleek way to dress appropriately for (most) offices. $100 at Spring Buy

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.