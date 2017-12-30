The Best Sports Bras on Amazon, As Reviewed by Real Women

Sometimes it feels like buying the right sports bra is like a bad multiple-choice test. After deliberating for days, you wind up with one that’s too tight, not supportive enough, or simply wears out quickly. That’s where the help of thousands of Amazon reviewers comes in. We scoured their candid, sometimes brutal comments to find the bras actually worth buying. Whether you want one that’ll support a bigger chest, something that’s actually comfortable, or a sexy-yet-affordable option, here are the best of the bunch.
A Heavy-Duty Sports Bra for the Well-Endowed
“I hope the inventor of this bra gets a Nobel Prize,” writes one superfan of this moisture-wicking sports bra by Wacoal, which offers underwire and full support. If that doesn’t convince you, look at the over 2,000 other glowing reviews. The bra comes in sizes C to H with an adjustable closure and straps, guaranteeing that you’ll feel secure and comfortable throughout your workout.
The Bounce-Prevention Sports Bra
If you’re full-chested and worried about your boobs bouncing out of control during your workout, this is the sports bra for you. Close to 3,000 reviewers said that this bra is the best one at controlling bounce. You can thank Panache’s developers, who made the cups to “[encapsulate] the breasts, rather than simply strapping them down,” making for precisely 83 percent less bounce.
The High-Impact Sports Bra Without Underwire
This bra gives you the coverage you need without the suffocating underwire. According to over 2,000 reviews, it works well for high-impact sports, with molded cups and gel-infused straps for comfort, shape, and support.
The All-Around Sports Bra
With no cups, wires or clasps, this is the all-around sports bra you need if you have a small to medium-sized chest. The compression fit and sweat-wicking technology “holds the ladies perfectly in place when working out,” according to one of 836 reviews.
The One That Looks Cute Under Tops
This wireless, high-impact sports bra has two layers of compression fabric and extra padding for maximum support. This means you can do squats without everyone seeing down your shirt. Plus, the strappy back looks cute under workout tops.
The One Nursing Moms and Triple-D Runners Love
Two triple-D runners separately reported that the Fiona was the most supportive and durable sports bra they’ve ever used — one of them even called it a “miracle bra.” Reviewers noted that the adjustable straps were to thank for the maximum support. Another reviewer said that this was the optimal sports bra for her as a nursing mother because of its removable front straps.
The Bra That Doesn’t Give You a Uniboob
It’s hard to find a sports bra that doesn’t flatten you out in the name of coverage and support, but Champion managed to make it. Many of the over 700 reviewers said the molded cups and V-neck design kept them looking feminine, supported, and comfortable with no uniboob in sight.
A Full-Support Bra for Plus-Size Women
If you’re plus-size, this is the bra for you. With sizes up to 50G and over 7,000 positive reviews, this is one of the most popular bras on Amazon (and that’s saying a lot). Breathable mesh and a camisole-style top provide optimal comfort and cover your cleavage for high-impact workouts. One reviewer said she ran a 10K marathon in it; another said she cried from happiness when she put it on for the first time.
The Cute Bra to Show Off at Yoga
This is the bra you’ll want to show off when you do any low-impact sport. The crisscross back looks super cute under a workout tank, but more important, the mesh fabric and removable cups make it comfortable.
A Simple Bra for Low-Impact Workouts
Sometimes you just want a simple, comfy sports bra for your low-impact workout. Champion gives you that and more with 14 bright colors to choose from, moisture-wicking fabric, and a seamless design to minimize chafing.
The Pretty Sports Bra
Natori made this bra with individually molded foam cups, a smooth outer, and 25 fun colors for a look that’s as pretty as it is supportive.
A Push-up Sports Bra That’s Actually Comfortable
Ah, the push-up sports bra is hard to get right, yet Newlashua manages to do it with an adjustable support band in the back, adjustable shoulder straps, and padded cups to give you a lift.
A Sports Bra for Full-Busted Runners
With a soft, seamless inner and wide, padded, nonslip straps, this is the ultimate bra for full-busted runners. The super-soft inner reduces friction, while the moisture-wicking material allows your breasts to breathe. Reviewers recommend it for everything from short jogs to marathons.
The Sexy Sports Bra
This bra is so cute, you may not want to wear a top over it. It comes in 11 patterns with a crisscross back and will make your boobs look amazing.
The Trendy Sports Bra
The phrase “racerback sports bra” doesn’t do this one justice. Reviewers say it’s super comfy and has an intricate back that you’ll want to show off at your next low-impact workout.
