Balenciaga launched its wildly popular, aggressively clunky Triple S shoes last September. One year later, ugly sneakers are still going strong. Whether you’ve been a fan since the beginning or you’re finally coming to terms with the trend, if you want to buy a pair of super-bulky trainers this fall, it’s never been easier.
For $100, you can find a pair of Nikes or Adidas that have a dad-like effect without tipping over into full fashion-victim territory. Or, if you want to get showy — because half the fun of this trend is going to extremes — you can try something like Gucci’s straight-from-the-runway Flashtreks or Prada’s slick, futuristic Cloudbursts.
A few notes for the beginners: Don’t overthink these sneakers. They make a strong statement, so the best way to wear them is with basics like jeans and a good sweater. (Then again, they’re a great foil to a girly floral dress.) If you want extra credit, try adding some status socks in the mix.
Scroll ahead to shop our current favorites.
The ’90s Throwback
You can tell Fila’s comeback is officially fashion-world-approved because the brand just collaborated with Fendi. Sneakers from that particular collection are really expensive, but this pair is well under $100 and has all of the sturdy, cushy appeal you’d want in an ugly shoe.
The One to Buy If You’re Curious About the Trend
The Colorful Designer Lookalike
The One That’ll Give You a Boost
The Ones to Buy If You Don’t Like Color
The Ones Your Dad Might Wear
The Ones to Get If You Like Scandinavian Style
The Yeezy Alternatives
All of the washed-out hues but none of the controversy.
The Runway Dupe
The Ones That’ll Keep People Guessing
The Pair That Looks Like It’s From the Future
The Ones That Started the Trend
The New Clout Sneakers
If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.