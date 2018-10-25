Photo: Courtesy of the Retailer

Balenciaga launched its wildly popular, aggressively clunky Triple S shoes last September. One year later, ugly sneakers are still going strong. Whether you’ve been a fan since the beginning or you’re finally coming to terms with the trend, if you want to buy a pair of super-bulky trainers this fall, it’s never been easier.

For $100, you can find a pair of Nikes or Adidas that have a dad-like effect without tipping over into full fashion-victim territory. Or, if you want to get showy — because half the fun of this trend is going to extremes — you can try something like Gucci’s straight-from-the-runway Flashtreks or Prada’s slick, futuristic Cloudbursts.

A few notes for the beginners: Don’t overthink these sneakers. They make a strong statement, so the best way to wear them is with basics like jeans and a good sweater. (Then again, they’re a great foil to a girly floral dress.) If you want extra credit, try adding some status socks in the mix.

Scroll ahead to shop our current favorites.

The ’90s Throwback

The One to Buy If You’re Curious About the Trend

$100 at Net-a-Porter Nike M2K Tekno leather and neoprene sneakers It’s chunky but not excessively so, plus it comes in a very nice pink shade. $100 at Net-a-Porter Buy

The Colorful Designer Lookalike

$100 at Nordstrom Adidas Falcon Sneaker So you like the look of the Balenciaga Triple S but don’t want to spend $900? These are like a beginner version. $100 at Nordstrom Buy

The One That’ll Give You a Boost

$340 at Net-a-Porter Eytys Jet Turbo leather and mesh platform sneakers With a two-inch platform, these will give you extra height without sacrificing comfort. $340 at Net-a-Porter Buy

The Ones to Buy If You Don’t Like Color

$560 at Net-a-Porter Calvin Klein 205W39NYC Caramene metallic shell and rubber sneakers These are eye-catching and Instagram-friendly, but if you’re a dyed-in-the-wool New Yorker who distrusts color, you can still wear them with your all-black wardrobe. $560 at Net-a-Porter Buy

The Ones Your Dad Might Wear

$174 at ASOS Reebok White Daytona Sneakers Could this be something your dad wears while running to the grocery store? Probably, and if that excites you, get them. $174 at ASOS Buy

The Ones to Get If You Like Scandinavian Style

$470 at Net-a-Porter Acne Studios Manhattan leather, suede and mesh sneakers In the world of influencers, Scandinavia is having a real moment. These look like the sort of thing you’d see on a cool girl from Copenhagen. $470 at Net-a-Porter Buy

The Yeezy Alternatives

The Runway Dupe

$155 at Nordstrom Jeffrey Campbell WiFi Sneaker With their high arch, the shape of these look a lot like the Louis Vuitton Archlights, which remain very popular. $155 at Nordstrom Buy

The Ones That’ll Keep People Guessing

$98 at Nordstrom Kendall + Kylie Dad Sneaker Given the minimal branding, someone would have to look very closely to see that these are by Kendall + Kylie. $98 at Nordstrom Buy

The Pair That Looks Like It’s From the Future

$750 at Net-a-Porter Prada Cloudburst Sneakers With a sleeker sole, this Prada pair is trendy but less ubiquitous than other designer ugly sneakers. $750 at Net-a-Porter Buy

The Ones That Started the Trend

$895 at Net-a-Porter Balenciaga Triple S logo-embroidered leather, nubuck and mesh sneakers People camp out for these guys, and they sell out fast. They’re true clout sneakers — if you can get your hands on a pair. $895 at Net-a-Porter Buy

The New Clout Sneakers

$980 at Nordstrom Gucci Flashtrek Sneaker Believe it or not, what you’re looking at is the toned-down version. On the runway, Gucci showed these bedecked with bejeweled, criss-crossing chains. $980 at Nordstrom Buy

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.