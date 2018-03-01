Here Are the Absolute Best Undereye Concealers

So you’ve stocked up on the best eye creams, and your eyes could still use a brightening boost. That’s where concealers come into play, but there are just so many! Which ones work best? The Cut road-tested hundreds of options to find which formulas live up to their claims. Below, the five best concealers for everyone and every budget.
The Cult Favorite
Bye Bye Under Eye helped make It Cosmetics a billion-dollar brand (it sold for as much to L’Oreal in 2016). The brand’s best-selling product has a goopy, viscous texture that (surprisingly) doesn’t cake or look weird on your skin. It’s so pigmented that you’ll only need a pinprick of product to cover even the gnarliest undereye circles. It finishes with a slight sheen, which you can dust with a little bit of powder if you’re going for a more natural and less radiant look. Pair it with this trick from Adele’s makeup artist to make it even more long-lasting.
The Triple Threat
Multitasking products usually miss the mark, but like everything Kevyn Aucoin produces, the Sensual Skin Enhancer is utter perfection: it can be used as concealer, tinted moisturizer, and foundation. Crafted in Japan, the pigment is like a makeup blanket. You only need the tiniest amount — a puny dab — to get the job done. Mix another dab with moisturizer to make your own tinted moisturizer, or plop two or three dabs with lotion for an easy DIY foundation. One tiny pot lasts for about a year, and if you venture to Bergdorf Goodman, the folks at the Kevyn Aucoin counter will create a customized shade just for you.
The Most Long-Lasting
You’ll need about two small dabs of Lancôme’s Teint Idole Ultra Wear Camouflage for the most effective coverage, but once it’s on, you’re set for the entire day. Extra-long use for most concealers (say, from 8 in the morning to 11 at night) causes inevitable creases as the day wears on, but Teint Idole Ultra Wear Camouflage consistently stays put. It’s great at covering up huge zits, too.
The Super-Precise Option
For the absolute best coverage, reach for a concealer and a color corrector. Make Up For Ever’s Ultra HD Concealers are formulated with color correcting technology, but unlike most correctors on the market, the pigments are injected in a lightweight formula that looks remarkably natural. The color-correcting shades have names beginning with the letter “R,” and the concealer shades begin with “Y.” Layer the concealer over the corrector for bright eyes that practically appear Photoshopped.
The Most-Affordable Option
You won’t compromise quality over price if you choose Maybelline’s FaceStudio Master Conceal, though it comes in only five different colors. If you happen to fall within that range, you’re all but guaranteed to fall in love. It does everything that the expensive guys do. It conceals! It doesn’t cake! It looks natural! It’s a budget buy with the most value.
