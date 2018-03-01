The Latest on the Cut

5:41 p.m.

The Food Diary of an Anthropologie Shopper

At Anthro, food goes around — not in — cookware.

5:25 p.m.

The Most Popular Products From the Internet’s Largest Beauty Store

Including a serum injected with human tissue.

5:21 p.m.

Alex Jones Defends Trump Against ‘Small Genitals’ Rumors

“Nothing to do with the media trying to say the president has small genitals. And by the way he doesn’t even have small hands.”

4:25 p.m.

Ellen Page Got Married!

The actress shared the news of her nuptials on Instagram.

4:07 p.m.

Everything You Need to Know About Whole30, the Diet Taking Over Your Instagram

It’s extremely restrictive and not good for long-term weight loss.

4:05 p.m.

Dior’s Spring Ads Will Make You Want to Take an Art Class

Featuring model Sasha Pivovarova.

4:04 p.m.

Donald Trump Jr. Agrees Steve Bannon S’s His Own D

“Minus the foul language The Mooch pretty much nailed it.”

3:41 p.m.

Their Late Spouses Wrote Books About Dying — and Now They’re a Couple

After their partners died, they found love with each other.

3:28 p.m.

Why You Should Absolutely Watch the Golden Globes This Year

It should be the most interesting one yet.

3:03 p.m.

Bruce Weber Denies Charges of Sexual Harassment

In an Instagram post.

2:45 p.m.

Here Are the Absolute Best Undereye Concealers

Fake a full night’s sleep in ten seconds.

2:34 p.m.

Gretchen Carlson Can’t Fix the Miss American Pageant

No one can.

2:03 p.m.

6 Pairs of Snow Boots That’ll Keep Your Feet Warm Even During a ‘Bomb Cyclone’

Did you hear it’ll be freezing this weekend?

1:51 p.m.

The 20 Best Cheap Sweaters for Work

Because even your office is cold.

1:44 p.m.

Woman’s Gastrointestinal Disease Turned Out to Be Ketchup Packets

This is the first instance of ingested plastic mimicking Crohn’s disease.

1:21 p.m.

Millennials Are the Perfectionist Generation

They report higher levels of pressure to be perfect than past generations.

12:48 p.m.

All the Best Designer Clothes Are Up to 70 Percent Off Right Now

From Prada to Proenza Schouler and more.

12:38 p.m.

What to Know About the Former Taliban Hostage Charged With Sexual Assault

Joshua Boyle has been arrested, just months after he was freed from Pakistan.

12:37 p.m.

Selena Gomez Made the Messy, High Ponytail Super Stylish

In her new Coach ad.

11:56 a.m.

Eric Trump Suggests Ellen DeGeneres Is Part of the ‘Deep State’

In which she joins forces with Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton.