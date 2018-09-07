Ask a few friends to share their favorite kind of underwear, and you’ll get a mix of fabric preferences, comfort levels, and occasions. Everyone has an opinion, and online reviews don’t always answer important questions, such as: Does the fabric get worn over time? What happens when you wear it in the heat, or under tight clothing? So we gathered recommendations from our staff, friends, and trusted online reviewers to find the best underwear for women in every size and style.

From lacy thongs to cotton briefs to practical boy shorts, the 23 pairs of underwear below are comfortable enough to be worn every day and make it through your vigorous washer and dryer cycles. (There are no granny panties on this list, but read this if that’s your thing.)

The Cheap Classics

The Best Invisible Brief

$9, Bare Necesities Vanity Fair Illumination Panty These have a satin trim and a high cut that gives modest, seamless coverage. Online reviewers commend their perfect fit and support.

Available in sizes S–XL. $9 at Bare Necesities Buy

The Sleekest Briefs

$6, Uniqlo Women’s Hiphugger This highly rated hiphugger is comfortable and only $6.

Available in sizes XS–L. $6 at Uniqlo Buy

The Most Comfortable Thong

$11, Amazon Boody Thong Can thongs be comfortable? Buyers of this thong rave about how it’s seamless, smooth, hypoallergenic, and designed to not creep up, no matter how long you wear it.

Avaialable in sizes S–L. $11 at Amazon Buy $11 at Amazon Buy

The Sexiest Briefs

$30, Nordstrom Ashley Graham Briefs Leave it to Ashley Graham to make nude briefs sexy.

Available in sizes 0X–3X. $30 at Nordstrom Buy

The Modern Bikini

$12, Everlane Everlane Bikini This bikini style was designed to feel like it’s barely there, and that’s why we love them.

Available in sizes XXS–XL. $12 at Everlane Buy

The Best Low-Rise Briefs

$13, Nordstrom Calvin Klein Briefs If you prefer briefs but always feel that they’re too high-waisted, these may be just what you’re looking for. They’re specially designed to lay flat against the skin smoothly, even under the tightest dresses.

Available sizes XS–XL. $13 at Nordstrom Buy

The Best Minimal Bikini

$13, Bloomingdales Calvin Klein String Bikini Thirteen dollars is a bit much for one pair of panties, but these are a top seller because they’re comfortable and made from quality fabrics — meaning they’ll last more than ten cycles in the dryer without shrinking.

Available sizes S–L. $13 at Bloomingdales Buy

The Most Breathable Bikini

$13, Gap Gap High Rise Bikini This high-rise bikini is a tried and true classic and has remained a favorite over the years — thanks to full-back coverage and a slim, super practical silhouette.

Available sizes XS–XXL. $13 at Gap Buy

The Best Stretch Briefs

$14, Nordstrom Halogen High Waist Briefs The best seamless fit in super-stretchy panties that has hold.

Available sizes 12–18. $14 at Nordstrom Buy

The Smoothest Briefs

$15, Nordstrom Wacoal Briefs Reviewers say that these are worth $15 per pair, because the waistline of the fabric sits higher on the waist and doesn’t budge all day long.

Available sizes 12–16. $15 at Nordstrom Buy

The Best Thong Set

$17, Amazon Nabtos Thong Set (Pack of 6) I heard about these through friends who like to buy everything on Amazon — and I can attest to the fact that they’re quite comfortable and make your butt look cute.

Available in XS–2XL. $17 at Amazon Buy $17 at Amazon Buy

The Most Practical Thong Set

$65, Nordstrom Cosabella Lace Thong Set (Pack of 3) Because it’s hard to find a set of thongs that aren’t teeny tiny and won’t creep up.

Available in sizes 12/16–18/22. $65 at Nordstrom Buy

The Best High-Cut Briefs

$15, Nordstrom Wacoal High Cut Briefs These are known to fit perfectly and be comfortable, as well as provide coverage without being too grandma-friendly.

Available in sizes S–XXL. $15 at Nordstrom Buy

The Best Seamless Full Briefs

$18, Nordstrom Chantelle Briefts If you’re looking for full coverage and full support, these Chantelle briefs are made from a soft stretch fabric for a comfy fit.

Available in sizes XS–XL. $18 at Nordstrom Buy

The Best Brief Set

$45, Nordstrom Natori Cotton Briefs (3 Pack) These Natori cotton briefs are great for everyday wear since they’re lightweight, and they come in fun colors.

Available in sizes S–XL. $45 at Nordstrom Buy

The Best Sheer Brief

$18, Nordstrom On Gossamer Mesh Bikini These briefs are ultra-light, super sheer, and low-rise — in case you’re wearing a pretty lightweight linen dress and need underwear that won’t show underneath.

Available in sizes S–L. $18 at Nordstrom Buy

The Best Cotton Bikini

$16, Nordstrom Calvin Klein Cotton Bikini You can’t go wrong with iconic Calvins, can you? These are made with a stretch cotton unlike any other, and the branded waistband is still cool.

Available in sizes S–L. $16 at Nordstrom Buy

The Best Boyshort Set

$24, Amazon Caramel Cantina Boyshots (6 Pack) These come in a lot of sizes and colors, and they’re affordable, so it’s no surprise that buyers regularly stock up on these boy shorts.

Available in sizes 1x–3x. $24 at Amazon Buy $24 at Amazon Buy

The Best Lace Panties

$24, Nordstrom Spanx Lace Hipster Panties Spanx already makes the best shapewear, so it only makes sense that their underwear is also stellar. These are made to have the lift and contour of Spanx but in a flirty panty silhouette.

Available in sizes XS–XL. $24 at Nordstrom Buy

The Best Seamless Thong

$26, Saks Fifth Avenue Commando High Rise Thong A classic thong with seamless lines is always necessary.

Available in sizes S–L. $26 at Saks Fifth Avenue Buy

The Most Lacy Brief

$39, Nordstrom Hanky Panky Briefs This Hanky Panky brief is a favorite on Nordstrom because it has a lot of coverage, but the full-lace silhouette adds a pretty touch.

Available in sizes 1X–3X. $39 at Nordstrom Buy

The Best Low-Rise Thong Set

$60, Shopbop Hanky Panky Low Rise Cotton Thong (Pack of 3) This set of low-rise cotton thongs with lace upper and cotton bottom is both beautiful and seamless.

Available in sizes S–M. $60 at Shopbop Buy

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.