Everything You Need to Make Your Bedroom Extra Cozy

Your couch might be a good place to sit and binge Netflix on a cold, lazy Sunday afternoon, but for true coziness, nothing will ever beat a nice warm bed. Given that you spend at least 7 hours (hopefully!) in bed every night, why not make the best of the experience, especially during these bitter winter nights? We found the softest sheets, the warmest blankets, and the fluffiest pillows for hunkering down until spring arrives. Scroll ahead to optimize your hibernation experience.

The Coziest Sheets to Splurge On

The Coziest Affordable Sheets

Fluffy Pillows

A Warm Down Comforter

The baffle box design means the down won’t shift over time, so you’ll always have a fluffy blanket. Buy Egyptian Bedding Goose Down Comforter From $140 , Amazon

If You’re Allergic to Down

A Relaxing Alternative to White Sheets

The minty green washed linen will look so soothing when combined with white sheets. Buy H&M Washed Linen Duvet Cover Set $129, H&M

Because You Love Dark Florals

When You Want a Cheery Bed

A Modern Take on Quilting

If You Love All Things Fuzzy

A Bedside Carafe

Dry air and overzealous heaters will parch your throat. Instead of dragging yourself to the kitchen, keep water nearby in a sleek carafe. Buy Household Essentials Bedside Carafe $30, Amazon

A Humidifier

If your throat is dry, think of your poor skin. Add a humidifier to your room to moisten the air. Buy Pure Enrichment Mist Humidifier $40, Amazon

A Humidifier for Insomniacs

Too anxious to sleep? Try a humidifier that’ll let you add essential oils like lavender to help coax you to bed. Buy URPOWER Essential Oil Room Humidifer $23, Amazon

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.