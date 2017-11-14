Everything You Need to Make Your Bedroom Extra Cozy

Your couch might be a good place to sit and binge Netflix on a cold, lazy Sunday afternoon, but for true coziness, nothing will ever beat a nice warm bed. Given that you spend at least 7 hours (hopefully!) in bed every night, why not make the best of the experience, especially during these bitter winter nights? We found the softest sheets, the warmest blankets, and the fluffiest pillows for hunkering down until spring arrives. Scroll ahead to optimize your hibernation experience.

The Coziest Sheets to Splurge On

When it’s described as sweater weather for your bed, how can you resist?

Brooklinen Twill Core Sheet Set From $189, Brooklinen

The Coziest Affordable Sheets

Made of velvety flannel, this set is a good bargain alternative to Brooklinen.

Pinzon Flannel Sheet Set From $40, Amazon

Fluffy Pillows

Over 1,500 five-star reviews makes these the most popular choice, whether you’re a side or back sleeper.

Beckham Hotel Collection Gel Pillow (2-pack) From $37, Amazon

A Warm Down Comforter

The baffle box design means the down won’t shift over time, so you’ll always have a fluffy blanket.

Egyptian Bedding Goose Down Comforter From $140, Amazon

If You’re Allergic to Down

This blanket made from an alternative fill is just as soft and warm.

Linenspa All-Season Down Alternative Comforter From $32, Amazon

A Relaxing Alternative to White Sheets

The minty green washed linen will look so soothing when combined with white sheets.

H&M Washed Linen Duvet Cover Set $129, H&M

Because You Love Dark Florals

The striking print works just as well for your bed as it does for your wardrobe.

H&M Floral-print Duvet Cover Set $60, H&M

When You Want a Cheery Bed

The vibrant pattern will perk up even the oldest sheet set.

Cassie Byrnes Melbourne Quilt From $178, Anthropologie

A Modern Take on Quilting

All the homespun appeal without the dated design. It looks especially inviting with the matching shams.
Original Price: $129

Urban Outfitters Clara Quilt Sale Price: $129 (24 percent off), Urban Outfitters

If You Love All Things Fuzzy

Use it on your sofa, your bed, or wherever you want to hunker down.

Anthropologie Striped Faux Fur Throw $129, Anthropologie

A Bedside Carafe

Dry air and overzealous heaters will parch your throat. Instead of dragging yourself to the kitchen, keep water nearby in a sleek carafe.

Household Essentials Bedside Carafe $30, Amazon

A Humidifier

If your throat is dry, think of your poor skin. Add a humidifier to your room to moisten the air.

Pure Enrichment Mist Humidifier $40, Amazon

A Humidifier for Insomniacs

Too anxious to sleep? Try a humidifier that’ll let you add essential oils like lavender to help coax you to bed.

URPOWER Essential Oil Room Humidifer $23, Amazon

