What Are the Best White Jeans for Women?

There are so many “rules” and misconceptions around white denim: Only between Memorial Day and Labor Day, or unwearable for anyone who commutes on the subway. But some of the most stylish people wear white jeans all year round (Vogue fashion director and Strat contributor Tonne Goodman, for instance), and you certainly don’t have to be precious about them. We talked to 15 stylish women of all shapes and sizes who are highly opinionated about their white jeans. For traditional blue-jeans coverage, head over here.

Best High-Waisted White Jeans

Best White Jeans That are Leggings

AE Ne(x)t Level Jegging “I live in jeans, know all the best brands, and will spend whatever because I’ll wear great jeans for like 15 years straight. So I was really surprised to fall in love with American Eagle Next Level High-Waisted Jeggings because they’re not expensive or pretentious at all. They suck everything in and hit right in the smallest part of your waist. I plan to wear them every single day this spring with a tucked-in T-shirt and shiny black penny loafers.” —Alyssa Shelasky, writer $50 at American Eagle $50 at American Eagle

Best Maternity White Jeans

J BrandMama J Cigarette Cropped Jeans $132 (was $188, now 30% off) “I’m spending as little as possible on a maternity wardrobe while pregnant, but these were a worth-it splurge. The material is stretchy, and the panels comfortably stretch around my hips without falling down. I can see myself wearing these after I have a baby — the panels don’t scream ‘maternity,’ and they’ll prevent any post-pregnancy muffin-top action.” —Caitlin Moscatello, writer $132 at Saks Fifth Avenue $132 at Saks Fifth Avenue

Best Cropped and Flared White Jeans

Amo Kick Cropped Flare Jeans “Amo Denim’s white jeans feel like real denim, which oddly enough can be hard to find with white jeans — usually the material is too thin. I like the classic, vintage feel of these, down to the cast buttons. They are stylish and comfortable, and the frayed crop bottoms are a bonus. They’re the perfect summer jeans, and they last longer than one season, even if you wear them nonstop.” —Anne-Cecile Blanchot, publicist $250 at Saks Fifth Avenue $250 at Saks Fifth Avenue

Best White Jeans With Zipper Details

Mossimo Women’s High Rise Skinny With Zipper Pockets $15 (was $30, now 50% off) “White jeans are my island staple, my office staple, and my weekend staple. I especially love the ones by Target actually. They have a bit of stretch, which makes them a little more forgiving, and I like that they end just above my ankle, which helps make the legs look longer. My husband, David, tells me they are surprisingly sexy. And at 50 years old, I’ll take that compliment every time.” —India Hicks, designer $15 at Target $15 at Target

Best Distressed White Jeans

Best White Jeans for Petite Women

Photo: 18-02-06 oksanajager PM2 B5 laurazastrow W Frame Le High Flare Jeans “My favorite white jeans are high-waisted and flared for a really long-legged look, which is essential for us small-size five-foot-three-ers who love our heels. They’re also made from stretch denim, so they’re super comfortable.” —Brigitte Zeitlin, founder of BZ Nutrition $209 at Shopbop $209 at Shopbop

Best Plus-Size White Jeans

Best Raw-Edge White Jeans

Urban Renewal Recycled Frayed Cropped Levi’s Jean “I love these Frayed Cropped Levi’s. They are just stretchy enough to round over your curves and thick enough so that you don’t feel like you’re wearing leggings. The frayed detail at the bottom is so cute with patent-leather booties in the winter or with slides in the summer. And they’re just enough of a relaxed fit that you kind of feel like they’re your weekend pants, but you can also wear them to work.” —Alison Caporimo, deputy digital editor, Seventeen.com $69 at Urban Outfitters $69 at Urban Outfitters

Best White Jeans That are Actually Ivory

Khaite Benny Crop Flare Jeans “Even when I lived in New York, I adhered to a white-jeans-year-round philosophy. Khaite can do no wrong when it comes to denim (I have three pairs), and what’s great about this high-waist style is that it makes your legs look crazy long. I’m a flats girl, and because of the kick flare, you get a nice silhouette — and a little ankle-bone exposure. They’re a little more forgiving in a goes-with-everything shade of ivory, too.” —Nandita Khanna, editorial director at Goop $340 at Nordstrom $340 at Nordstrom

Best Wide-Leg But Tapered White Jeans

Madewell Tapered Wide-Leg Jeans “These got me to enjoy wide-leg jeans. They’re short, but so am I, so these offer a nice ankle-grazing situation. This pair is some magic invention of stretch that seems to be pulled tighter in certain areas to create a really generous lifting and flattening appearance, like across the front pockets, for example. The fabric stays super white and gets softer the more you wash it.” —Grace Clarke, brand strategist $128 at Madewell $128 at Madewell

Best Straight-Leg White Jeans

Citizens of Humanity Liya High Rise Classic Fit “I have this pair of jeans in several different washes, including white. It has a classic high-waist and straight-leg fit that makes them look a little vintage. Since this style was introduced a few years ago, they’ve actually replaced my skinny jeans as my go-to denim.” —Chrissy Rutherford, senior fashion editor, HarpersBazaar.com $208 at Spring $208 at Spring

Best Heavyweight White Jeans With a Very High Waist

Agolde Riley Hi Rise Straight Crop in Polar “I’m obsessed with vintage white jeans (I have approximately 30 pairs), and I really hadn’t met a contemporary brand that could successfully lure me away until I found Agolde. The jeans are made with heavyweight denim, which means you can wear them extra tight and they hold you in, but don’t show cellulite, plus they make your bum look great because there’s no distracting back-pocket embroidery. They have a proper high rise and are cropped to ankle-skimming length, which works for me because I’m five-four and jeans are always too long.” —Rachael Wang, stylist $158 at Agolde $158 at Agolde

Best Mid-Rise White Jeans

Industry Standard Odette Midrise Skinny “First of all, this company is tops: Woman-led, low price points, and serious consideration into how the product is made. But her best work, I think, is the white denim. The Odettes have a bit of a heavier weight (read: not see-through), as well as a flattering mid-rise and a 27-inch inseam (because no one likes to hem their jeans, right?). Mine have stood up to countless wash cycles with nary a fray.” —Angela Pares, lifestyle director, PureWow $125 at Industry Standard $125 at Industry Standard

Best Lightweight, All-Cotton White Jeans

AYR Arch Jeans “I’ve worked with ten different denim brands over the course of my career. AYR isn’t even a client of mine, but the brand’s Arch Jeans are by far the most flattering pair of white denim I’ve found. They’re made from a lighter weight, 100 percent cotton denim with no stretch, which may sound hard to pull off, but they magically hug the body in all the right places. No sausage legs or weird pulling.” —Kara Lacey, co-founder, the Hours Agency $225 at AYR $225 at AYR

