The Warmest Fleece Leggings to Buy Now

If you’re an outdoor runner, you know the power of fleece-lined leggings, which can keep you warm on even the most frigid of runs. But even if you’re more of an outdoor walker, a good pair of fleece-lined leggings is a lifesaver. Not only are they great for layering underneath pants, but you can put them under skirts on days when tights don’t quite cut it. From jeggings so fancy you can wear them to work to toasty styles for lounging, these are the ones to get in case the bomb cyclone makes a return this winter.
The Best for Doubling Up
The Amazon Pick
Reviewers especially love how these lift and flatter the butt.
The Best Not-Too-Pricey Athletic Pair
If You Want Colorful Options
Old Navy is an underrated spot for solid leggings on a budget: they hold up well and are affordable, plus Old Navy has so many locations you can just buy them in store without the wait of two-day shipping. Not only are these leggings lined with brushed fleece, the outside material is also fleece for double the warmth. If you’re tired of black, you can also get these in a pretty teal or burgundy color.
The Best for Extended Sizes
The Really Affordable Buy
The Fancy Jeggings
If You Love Leather Pants
For the Outdoor Enthusiast
