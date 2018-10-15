The Warmest Fleece Leggings to Buy Now

Photo: Brown, Indya

If you’re an outdoor runner, you know the power of fleece-lined leggings, which can keep you warm on even the most frigid of runs. But even if you’re more of an outdoor walker, a good pair of fleece-lined leggings is a lifesaver. Not only are they great for layering underneath pants, but you can put them under skirts on days when tights don’t quite cut it. From jeggings so fancy you can wear them to work to toasty styles for lounging, these are the ones to get in case the bomb cyclone makes a return this winter.

The Best for Doubling Up

$18 at Urban Outfitters Faux Fur-Lined Cozy Footless Tight These feature a soft faux-fur lining but are thin enough to be worn under skinny jeans or pants. Plus, they’re on sale! $18 at Urban Outfitters Buy

The Amazon Pick

The Best Not-Too-Pricey Athletic Pair

$55 at Bloomingdale’s Nike Pro Warm Fleece-Lined Leggings Try researching lined leggings, and you’ll be looking at pairs upwards of $100 a pop. Nike’s are around $50 with cool, selfie-ready details. $55 at Bloomingdale’s Buy

If You Want Colorful Options

$35 at Old Navy High-Rise Built-In Warm Plush Knit Leggings Old Navy is an underrated spot for solid leggings on a budget: they hold up well and are affordable, plus Old Navy has so many locations you can just buy them in store without the wait of two-day shipping. Not only are these leggings lined with brushed fleece, the outside material is also fleece for double the warmth. If you’re tired of black, you can also get these in a pretty teal or burgundy color. $35 at Old Navy Buy

The Best for Extended Sizes

$30 at Lane Bryant Seamless High Waist Fleece Lined Leggings If your aim is a truly sleek look, these are entirely void of seams, so they’ll layer nicely under over-the-knee boots or under loose-fitting pants. $30 at Lane Bryant Buy

The Really Affordable Buy

$15 at Uniqlo Heattech Pile-Lined Leggings Rather than fleece, these Uniqlo leggings are pile lined and made with anti-microbial and anti-odor material. $15 at Uniqlo Buy

The Fancy Jeggings

$54 at Zappos Hue Fleece Lined Jeggings The thicker fabric looks and feels like a pair of jeans, so you can get away with them at work. $54 at Zappos Buy

If You Love Leather Pants

$84 at Shopbop Plush Liquid Leggings Leather can feel stiff and cold in chilly temperatures but these will keep your legs feeling like they’re wrapped in mini-blankets. $84 at Shopbop Buy

For the Outdoor Enthusiast

$89 at Athleta Polartec Power Stretch Tights Specifically made for cold-weather training, the high-rise fit will also ensure they don’t ride down no matter how hard you sprint. $89 at Athleta Buy

