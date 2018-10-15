always shopping

The Warmest Fleece Leggings to Buy Now

By
Photo: Brown, Indya

If you’re an outdoor runner, you know the power of fleece-lined leggings, which can keep you warm on even the most frigid of runs. But even if you’re more of an outdoor walker, a good pair of fleece-lined leggings is a lifesaver. Not only are they great for layering underneath pants, but you can put them under skirts on days when tights don’t quite cut it. From jeggings so fancy you can wear them to work to toasty styles for lounging, these are the ones to get in case the bomb cyclone makes a return this winter.

The Best for Doubling Up

Faux Fur-Lined Cozy Footless Tight
Faux Fur-Lined Cozy Footless Tight
$18 at Urban Outfitters

These feature a soft faux-fur lining but are thin enough to be worn under skinny jeans or pants. Plus, they’re on sale!

$18 at Urban Outfitters
Buy

The Amazon Pick

90 Degree By Reflex Fleece Lined Leggings
Photo: Brown, Indya
90 Degree By Reflex Fleece Lined Leggings
$23 at Amazon

Reviewers especially love how these lift and flatter the butt.

$23 at Amazon
Buy
$23 at Amazon
Buy

The Best Not-Too-Pricey Athletic Pair

Nike Pro Warm Fleece-Lined Leggings
Nike Pro Warm Fleece-Lined Leggings
$55 at Bloomingdale’s

Try researching lined leggings, and you’ll be looking at pairs upwards of $100 a pop. Nike’s are around $50 with cool, selfie-ready details.

$55 at Bloomingdale’s
Buy

If You Want Colorful Options

High-Rise Built-In Warm Plush Knit Leggings
High-Rise Built-In Warm Plush Knit Leggings
$35 at Old Navy

Old Navy is an underrated spot for solid leggings on a budget: they hold up well and are affordable, plus Old Navy has so many locations you can just buy them in store without the wait of two-day shipping. Not only are these leggings lined with brushed fleece, the outside material is also fleece for double the warmth. If you’re tired of black, you can also get these in a pretty teal or burgundy color.

$35 at Old Navy
Buy

The Best for Extended Sizes

Seamless High Waist Fleece Lined Leggings
Seamless High Waist Fleece Lined Leggings
$30 at Lane Bryant

If your aim is a truly sleek look, these are entirely void of seams, so they’ll layer nicely under over-the-knee boots or under loose-fitting pants.

$30 at Lane Bryant
Buy

The Really Affordable Buy

Heattech Pile-Lined Leggings
Heattech Pile-Lined Leggings
$15 at Uniqlo

Rather than fleece, these Uniqlo leggings are pile lined and made with anti-microbial and anti-odor material.

$15 at Uniqlo
Buy

The Fancy Jeggings

Hue Fleece Lined Jeggings
Hue Fleece Lined Jeggings
$54 at Zappos

The thicker fabric looks and feels like a pair of jeans, so you can get away with them at work.

$54 at Zappos
Buy

If You Love Leather Pants

Plush Liquid Leggings
Plush Liquid Leggings
$84 at Shopbop

Leather can feel stiff and cold in chilly temperatures but these will keep your legs feeling like they’re wrapped in mini-blankets.

$84 at Shopbop
Buy

For the Outdoor Enthusiast

Polartec Power Stretch Tights
Polartec Power Stretch Tights
$89 at Athleta

Specifically made for cold-weather training, the high-rise fit will also ensure they don’t ride down no matter how hard you sprint.

$89 at Athleta
Buy

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.

Tags:

+Comments Leave a Comment
The Warmest Fleece Leggings to Buy Now