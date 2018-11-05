The Absolute Best Workout Leggings

Photo: Courtesy of the Vendor

Exercising in ill-fitting clothes can make dragging yourself to the gym an even bigger chore. And nothing can disrupt your groove more than a bad pair of workout leggings. Maybe the waist band constantly falls down or the fabric leaves you a wet, clammy mess — any discomfort can make it hard to hit those fitness goals. On the flip side, the right ones can sneakily motivate you to establish a consistent routine. That’s why we decided to comb through all of our favorites, all guaranteed to keep you focused on the sweaty task at hand.

From high-waist wonders, to anti-microbial SPF protective infused leggings, we’ve gathered the best out there for any type of workout. Scroll below to look through our picks.

The Best Budget High-Waist Leggings

$23, Old Navy High-Rise 7/8-Length Lattice-Hem Yoga Leggings While they don’t stack up to the more expensive pairs in terms of quality or compression at the waist, they do come in a variety of heights, so you can find your fit whether you’re petite or over 6 feet. $23 at Old Navy Buy

The $20 Amazon Pick

Photo: Courtesy of the Vendor From $16, Amazon Neonysweets Workout Leggings With Pocket This super affordable pair are cut to hit you mid-calf, ideal if you’re on the short side. Reviewers love that they hold you in without feeling overly squished. From $16 at Amazon Buy $16 at Amazon Buy

For the Gym Flexxer

Photo: Courtesy of the Vendor $35, Asos Asos 4505 Seamless Yoga Legging With Knitted Panel Detail The fancy paneled design gives them the look of those expensive leggings you’d pay over $100 for at places like Shadowbox and Flywheel. Buy the matching bra top and you have a cute complete set for under $70 made for selfies. $35 at Asos Buy

The Pair Everyone Loves

$128, Lululemon Fast & Free 7/8 Tight II Nulux 25 Is it really a best of leggings list without a pair from Lululemon? As cult-y are their leggings are, there’s absolute reason why they remain the gold standard. Try them out for yourself. $128 at Lululemon Buy

The Instagram Favorite

Photo: Courtesy of the Vendor $54, Gymshark Gymshark Seamless Energy High Waist Leggings Virtually no one heard of Gymshark a few years ago, but now the British brand has pretty much created a monopoly over the Fitness Instagram scene. With every fitness influencer wearing the sets, how do they stack up? If you’re into super high-waisted leggings that feel breathable, these are the pair for you. The Seamless Energy leggings are one of my personal favorites — especially for the price. $54 at Gymshark Buy

The Best for Super Sweaty Workouts

$108, Bandier Alala Captain Crop Tights You might not think you need mesh on the backs and sides of your knees but the strategically placed ventilation makes a world of difference. Try it if you’re into hot yoga or if you’re just an extra sweaty person. $108 at Bandier Buy

If You Hate the Smell of Sweat

Photo: Courtesy of the Vendor $108, Carbon38 Alo Yoga Elevate Legging Of course when you’re at the gym, you’re ready to work hard. That leads to plenty of sweat and potential body odors. These leggings are made out of moisture-wicking, anti-microbial fabric so they won’t smell like death before your next laundry day. $108 at Carbon38 Buy

The Best Prints and Colors

Photo: Courtesy of the Vendor From $21, Amazon Onzie Women’s Capri Pant Don’t you love it when something is so good, you want to buy it in every color? You can buy these affordable leggings in over 25 different prints and colors. Made out of polyester, they’re soft and stretchy, but don’t be fooled: they’ll keep you compressed like their nylon counterparts. From $21 at Amazon Buy $21 at Amazon Buy

The Summery Pair

Photo: Courtesy of the Vendor $59, Nordstrom Moroccan Crop Leggings You probably switch up your dark winter wardrobe for summery pastels and whites. Why not do the same for your workout clothes? The mesh inserts will also feel nice while you kill your quads on the stairmaster. $59 at Nordstrom Buy

The Best Pair for Your Butt

Photo: Courtesy of the Vendor $135, Nordstrom Sweaty Betty Power Union Jack Ankle Leggings Sweaty Betty refers to these as bum-sculpting power leggings, and I’d agree that those claims are pretty accurate. These will make your lower half look downright buoyant. I loved that the material is UV 50+ protective, and after a session of HIIT on the treadmill, my butt never looked better. $135 at Nordstrom Buy

The Pair You Can Customize

Photo: Courtesy of the Vendor $65, Amazon Core 10 Build Your Own Yoga Pant Amazon took the workout clothes game to a whole new level with their in-house fitness label, Core10. For the flat price of $65 you can tailor your black leggings to tweak everything from the inseam, waist style, leg opening, and length. Oh, and of course it’s available for Prime shipping. $65 at Amazon Buy $65 at Amazon Buy

For the Fashion Girl

Photo: Courtesy of the Vendor $110, Net-a-Porter The Upside Leopard-print stretch leggings Translate one of the season’s most desirable prints into your athletic wardrobe. With SPF 30+ protection built into the fabric and a drawstring waist, they’re also great on the technical front. $110 at Net-a-Porter Buy

The Cool Ones

$80, Outdoor Voices Outdoor Voices 3/4 Warmup Leggings Does a workout even count if you don’t Instagram it? For those of you who care about the influencer capabilities of your workout pants, you’ll want Outdoor Voices. The brand has great branding plus they know how to make your butt look good while you’re suffering through a class. Their compression isn’t quite as intense as Lululemon styles but still holds you in. The only downside is the rougher fabric, which some might find uncomfortable. $80 at Outdoor Voices Buy

The Athleisure-y Leggings

Photo: Courtesy of the Vendor $48, Urban Outfitters Nike Pro Logo Legging From Nike swoosh to the logo waistband they teeter the line between cool athleisure pants and performance gear. $48 at Urban Outfitters Buy

