17 Chic Black Dresses to Wear to Your Next Wedding

Wedding season approaches and your fridge is covered in invitations. No matter what the dress code calls for, if you’re looking for something safe but stylish, take a cue from roulette and bet on black. Whether it’s a beach affair, a really fancy blowout, or an awkward party featuring all your old boyfriends, one of the 17 affordable dresses below will definitely fit the bill. Scroll ahead to shop them all.

The Surprising Amazon Find

Ever-Pretty Women’s Floor Length Off Shoulder Sweetheart Neckline Evening Dress
Ever-Pretty Women’s Floor Length Off Shoulder Sweetheart Neckline Evening Dress

While another dress from this brand might have over 1,000 positive reviews, this style looks far more expensive and less bridesmaid-like.

$48 at Amazon

The Best Bargain

C/Meo Collective Aspire Dress
C/Meo Collective Aspire Dress
$50 (was $225, now 78% off)

Where else can you find a $50 dress that you can wear to both spring and fall weddings?

$50 at Shopbop
with code: soextra

When the Catering Is Guaranteed to Be Amazing

Stelen Helena Wrap Dress
Stelen Helena Wrap Dress

Get yourself a dress that you can loosen up after a few too many rounds at the raw bar.

$72 at Need Supply Co.

The Inexpensive Black-Tie Find

Topshop Jacquard Bow Slipdress
Topshop Jacquard Bow Slipdress

Wear with heels to a black-tie wedding, or wear it with sandals for a beach wedding — it’ll look good in either venue.

$90 at Nordstrom

Because You’re Seeing Old Crushes

Drawstring Slit Dress
Drawstring Slit Dress

No better time to whip out the sexy slip dress.

$95 at And Other Stories

Because Wedding Venues are Cold

Wrapped satin dress
Wrapped satin dress

While everyone else is shivering in their bare shoulders, you’ll be nice and comfortable.

$100 at Mango

Because You Like Details

ASOS PREMIUM High Neck Pearl Embellished Midi Prom Dress
ASOS PREMIUM High Neck Pearl Embellished Midi Prom Dress

Plenty of other guests will be in sequin dresses but few will wear pearls.

$108 at ASOS

Because You Love Isabel Marant

Metallic Stripes Frill Dress
Metallic Stripes Frill Dress

The gauzy fabric coupled with the delicate gold threads look exactly like something the French designer would make.

$115 at And Other Stories

When You Want to Impress (Without Upstaging the Bride)

Senorita Dress
Senorita Dress

An asymmetrical neckline coupled with tiers of ruffles make for a dramatic entrance, but the black shade means you won’t stick out in photos.

$128 at Revolve

Because You Love Self-Portrait

Bardot Kara Lace Halter Dress
Bardot Kara Lace Halter Dress

When you can’t stomach the price tag, here’s a similar option that’s a fraction of the cost.

$129 at Nordstrom

Because You Hate Body Con

Farrow Luisana Dress
Farrow Luisana Dress

The sheer overlay keeps this roomy dress from veering on frumpy.

$130 at Need Supply Co.

The Versatile LBD

LIKELY Ardsley Dress
Photo: 17-10-17 brunalirio AM1 B7 chelseaprice W
LIKELY Ardsley Dress
$132 (was $188, now 30% off)

Wear it to a daytime wedding, brunch with friends, or a night out.

$132 at Shopbop

The Ubiquitous Wedding-Guest Dress

DIANE VON FURSTENBERG Scalloped corded lace dress
DIANE VON FURSTENBERG Scalloped corded lace dress
$139 (was $348, now 60% off)

At any given wedding, someone is wearing this dress, and for good reason — it’s pretty, flattering, and classic.

$139 at The Outnet

The Sweet, Vintage-Looking One

EXPLOSION Ruffle Shift Dress & Necklace
EXPLOSION Ruffle Shift Dress & Necklace
$139 (was $395, now 65% off)

Ruffles, sheer shoulders, and a swingy hemline give this dress a ’60s feel.

$139 at Barneys Warehouse

Because You Love Off-the-Shoulder Tops

Chelsea28 Off the Shoulder Dress
Chelsea28 Off the Shoulder Dress

If that silhouette works for you, get it in a dress and you’ll have a go-to look for any event.

$149 at Nordstrom

An Elegant Black-Tie Gown

HALSTON HERITAGE Cutout crepe gown
HALSTON HERITAGE Cutout crepe gown
$150 (was $375, now 60% off)

A no-fuss fancy dress you can pull out years from now.

$150 at The Outnet

If You Want Something Fitted

DRESS THE POPULATION Monica Tea Length Trumpet Dress
Photo: Keith Berson/KEITH BERSON PHOTOGRAPHY
DRESS THE POPULATION Monica Tea Length Trumpet Dress

This skims the body without looking like a dated body-con style from the mid ’00s.

$218 at Nordstrom

