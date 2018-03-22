17 Chic Black Dresses to Wear to Your Next Wedding

Wedding season approaches and your fridge is covered in invitations. No matter what the dress code calls for, if you’re looking for something safe but stylish, take a cue from roulette and bet on black. Whether it’s a beach affair, a really fancy blowout, or an awkward party featuring all your old boyfriends, one of the 17 affordable dresses below will definitely fit the bill. Scroll ahead to shop them all.
The Surprising Amazon Find
While another dress from this brand might have over 1,000 positive reviews, this style looks far more expensive and less bridesmaid-like.
The Best Bargain
Where else can you find a $50 dress that you can wear to both spring and fall weddings?
When the Catering Is Guaranteed to Be Amazing
Get yourself a dress that you can loosen up after a few too many rounds at the raw bar.
The Inexpensive Black-Tie Find
Wear with heels to a black-tie wedding, or wear it with sandals for a beach wedding — it’ll look good in either venue.
Because You’re Seeing Old Crushes
No better time to whip out the sexy slip dress.
Because Wedding Venues are Cold
While everyone else is shivering in their bare shoulders, you’ll be nice and comfortable.
Because You Like Details
Plenty of other guests will be in sequin dresses but few will wear pearls.
Because You Love Isabel Marant
The gauzy fabric coupled with the delicate gold threads look exactly like something the French designer would make.
When You Want to Impress (Without Upstaging the Bride)
An asymmetrical neckline coupled with tiers of ruffles make for a dramatic entrance, but the black shade means you won’t stick out in photos.
Because You Love Self-Portrait
When you can’t stomach the price tag, here’s a similar option that’s a fraction of the cost.
Because You Hate Body Con
The sheer overlay keeps this roomy dress from veering on frumpy.
The Versatile LBD
Wear it to a daytime wedding, brunch with friends, or a night out.
The Ubiquitous Wedding-Guest Dress
At any given wedding, someone is wearing this dress, and for good reason — it’s pretty, flattering, and classic.
The Sweet, Vintage-Looking One
Ruffles, sheer shoulders, and a swingy hemline give this dress a ’60s feel.
Because You Love Off-the-Shoulder Tops
If that silhouette works for you, get it in a dress and you’ll have a go-to look for any event.
An Elegant Black-Tie Gown
A no-fuss fancy dress you can pull out years from now.
If You Want Something Fitted
This skims the body without looking like a dated body-con style from the mid ’00s.
