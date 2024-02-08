Bobbi Althoff Is Getting Divorced

Photo: Mireya Acierto/Getty Images

TikToker and podcast host Bobbi Althoff has confirmed that she and her husband, Cory, are getting divorced. On Wednesday, Cory filed for divorce in L.A., writing in the documents that they’d separated on July 4, 2023. The couple share two children.

Althoff started as a semi-satirical mommy vlogger and occasionally included her husband, a software developer, in videos. She shot to popularity in 2023 after pivoting to podcasting and conducting a series of deliberately cringe-y interviews with major artists like Drake, Lil Yachty, and Mark Cuban for her show, The Really Good Podcast.

Althoff confirmed the news via Instagram on Thursday evening, writing, “As most of you have heard, Cory and I have filed for divorce. As sad as I am right now, I am so thankful for the time I got to be his wife. Our girls are so lucky to have him as a father.”

