Bradley Cooper Bought a House Really Close to Gigi Hadid’s Mom

If the Maestro press tour taught us anything, it’s that Bradley Cooper is devoted to his passions. In that case, it was conducting, but today we’re talking about Gigi Hadid. The New York Post reports that Cooper bought a $6.5 million farm in Pennsylvania just a short drive away from Hadid’s mom Yolanda’s home.

According to the Post, Cooper’s 33-acre estate is a sprawling 6,300 square feet, with seven bedrooms and six baths. In addition to all that space, there’s a guesthouse, a “timeless stone bank barn,” and access to a private 20-acre lake that is “ideal for canoeing and kayaking.” It’s unclear whether or not the lake counts toward the estate’s total acreage, because that would kind of feel like fudging the numbers. That’s not my tax bracket’s business, though.

Those of you keeping up with the Hadids know that Cooper is not the first man to buy a home in Pennsylvania while dating Gigi. Zayn Malik, with whom Hadid has a daughter, bought a house in the same area in 2018. In his Call Her Daddy interview last summer, Malik revealed that he still lives in Pennsylvania and in fact is raising chickens.

Now, Cooper did not have to be brought to Pennsylvania by Hadid to fall in love with it. In fact, I imagine the state is something they bonded over when they started dating last fall. Cooper, who was raised in a Philadelphia suburb, is as Pennsylvanian as the Liberty Bell and pronouncing

water like “wood-er.” He reps Philly so hard that he brought his own cheesesteak food truck to Manhattan. He recently told Howard Stern, without skipping a beat, that he would rather see the Eagles win the Super Bowl than win any Oscar for Maestro.

This is all to say, I doubt Cooper needed much of a push to buy a beautiful country manse in the state he loves more than life itself. However, the state of Pennsylvania should look into using Hadid as a means to boost the economy. She dated two guys and both of them bought expensive homes in Pennsylvania? She clearly has some kind of power over men’s spending habits. Make her the face of the tourism board stat.

