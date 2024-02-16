Bring Back These ’00s Trends

Photo-Illustration: The Cut; Photos Getty Images

Ballet flats, Juicy Couture sweat suits, UGGs — the early-aughts fashion revival seems to be sticking around. Still, a few items have managed to slip through the cracks. We’ve identified some more worthy contenders for a comeback.

Skinny Scarves

Photo: Scott Gries/Getty Images

Scarves were once the width of belts; belts were the size of corsets. (Giant waist belts, however, should stay in the past.)

Exposed Bra Straps

Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage

We’d like to see intentionally visible bras begin to peek their lacy heads out of shirts once again.

Grungy Flannels Around the Waist

Photo: Marcel Thomas/FilmMagic

With jean shorts and a tee? Zoë Kravitz street style. With a little black dress? Skater-girl chic.

Saggy Purses

Photo: Michael Tran/FilmMagic

The less structured the better. Giant slouchy bags added intrigue. What could be in that huge shapeless sack?

The Mini-Poof

Photo: Evan Agostini/Getty Images

This year, bangs go back where they belong: atop our heads, secured by two bobby pins crossed in an X.

Gooey Lip Gloss

Photo: Jim Spellman/WireImage

Were Lancôme Juicy Tubes ever actually hydrating? Not really, but that isn’t the point.

Business Casual at the Club

Photo: Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

If it looked like it belonged in a LinkedIn photo, it was clubwear. Bring out the pre-pandemic work clothes.