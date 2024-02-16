Bring Back These ’00s Trends

Ballet flats, Juicy Couture sweat suits, UGGs — the early-aughts fashion revival seems to be sticking around. Still, a few items have managed to slip through the cracks. We’ve identified some more worthy contenders for a comeback.
Skinny Scarves
Scarves were once the width of belts; belts were the size of corsets. (Giant waist belts, however, should stay in the past.)
Exposed Bra Straps
We’d like to see intentionally visible bras begin to peek their lacy heads out of shirts once again.
Grungy Flannels Around the Waist
With jean shorts and a tee? Zoë Kravitz street style. With a little black dress? Skater-girl chic.
Saggy Purses
The less structured the better. Giant slouchy bags added intrigue. What could be in that huge shapeless sack?
The Mini-Poof
This year, bangs go back where they belong: atop our heads, secured by two bobby pins crossed in an X.
Gooey Lip Gloss
Were Lancôme Juicy Tubes ever actually hydrating? Not really, but that isn’t the point.
Business Casual at the Club
If it looked like it belonged in a LinkedIn photo, it was clubwear. Bring out the pre-pandemic work clothes.
