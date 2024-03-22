A Night Out With Bulgari: K-Pop Stars and Diamonds

Photo: Courtesy of Bulgari

Upon entering the Grand Walkerhill Hotel in Seoul, I was greeted by hordes of fans (not mine). No, they had gathered hours earlier to catch a glimpse of K-pop’s sweetheart: Lisa from Blackpink. (They had come prepared with step stools, mini-cutouts of her face, and long-lens cameras.) Even though Bulgari had commissioned four performances that night — as part of its event series Bulgari Studios, where the jewelry brand invited guests to participate in the brand’s Seoul expansion — Lisa was the main event. I got just a glimpse of her gliding through the hotel before she disappeared into the VIP area (where she was allegedly chatting with Seventeen’s Mingyu). The event brought together artists, creators, and Seoul’s most fashionable to participate in a really fun night.

The Venue

The event was held at the Theatres des Lumieres, an art event space, in a former cabaret theater in Seoul at the foot of the Achasan Mountain. It included massive projection screens that showcased digital art by Alessio De Vecchi and Tobias Gremmler during Anyma’s set. Upon entering, there was a long, well-lit tunnel that acted as a ring light for all the people walking in talking videos. Once you arrived, there was a visible VIP area where the K-pop elite mingled, and everyone else from the party, myself included, watched as they did. Down the stairs was a giant Bulgari watch box, co-created by Anyma, showcasing the brand’s newest pieces alongside the DJ’s music. There was an identical one set up inside Lotte World Mall for shoppers to experience for themselves.

The Fashion

As someone who goes to fashion events quite often, I can honestly say I have never seen an audience pull so many looks. (Additionally, everyone’s skin was poreless, dewy, and highlighted, because, of course, K-beauty.) Lisa wore a long black dress and was dripping in Bulgari jewelry: a round pendant necklace in 18-karat white gold and pavé diamonds; a Lisa limited-edition watch in steel and rose gold with a white mother-of-pearl mosaic dial; a B.zero1 bracelet in 18-karat rose gold; and multiple Bulgari rings.

Digital creator Junyoung wore a perfectly boxy Hed Mayner blazer jacket with Stu Office pants, Miu Miu glasses, and Balenciaga boots. “The brand is from Istanbul,” he told me as he pointed to his blazer. Artist Naika, who flew in from Los Angeles, wore a bedazzled blue dress with her hair in long braids. Palestinian singer Saint Levant wore a lace headpiece and boxy leather jacket while hanging out with his friends. Digital creator Allure Kim wore a pinstriped-suit set from Korean menswear brand Eenk: “It’s a popular Korean brand,” he told me.

The Music

There were four performances across the four-hour evening. The first was by Sadeck Berrabah, a choreographer known for creating buzzy numbers using arm and hand movements in unison to create beautiful shapes. He produced a show featuring more than 85 local dancers in perfect synchronicity in just five days. The second was by Lim Kim, a Korean singer and member of the band Togeworl. That was followed by a DJ set by Anyma, who is known for dance hits like “Pictures of You” and “Eternity.” Lastly, DJ Ana Kim, who had many fans cheering her on, spun hits and kept people dancing until midnight.

The Food and Drinks

Male models passed around small buckets of popcorn and mini-sliders. My favorite: mango sorbet in cups. There were also alcoholic and nonalcoholic drinks made with fresh juices like lime and mango, as well as Earl Grey tea–infused vodka. All the drinks had names inspired by Bulgari campaign logos, like “Be Bold” and “Zero Limit.”

The Conversation

There was very little conversation because everyone was trying to get their ’fit pics, which I respect. Much time and effort was put into their looks, and words were futile. Who needs them? Plus, people were dancing to Anyma.

