Caitlin Clark Does It Again

Caitlin Clark’s star shows no signs of dimming, and Sunday’s Iowa Hawkeyes game against Ohio State is proof of the women’s basketball phenom’s continued meteoric rise.

Just last month, Clark made history when she scored the 3,528th point of her college career, crowning the 22-year-old the all-time leading scorer in NCAA women’s basketball (and dethroning Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum’s 2017 record). But on Sunday, the senior guard took that record one step further when she broke the all-time scoring record in NCAA basketball — across both the men’s and women’s top divisions.

Per ABC, Clark scored 18 points in the Hawkeyes victory against No. 2 Ohio State, securing the history-making bucket with a free throw just before the end of the first half. With 3,668 points, Clark has overtaken the previous record holder “Pistol” Pete Maravich, who captured the scoring title while playing at Louisiana State University in 1970. For 50 years, no one touched Maravich’s record — not Russell Westbrook, not Chris Paul, not Dwayne Wade, nor Steph Curry. And then came Caitlin Clark.

Though Clark declared for the WNBA draft Thursday — and is already rumored to be the No. 1 prospect — she’s far from finished with her collegiate career and her score count. Thanks to NIL deals, the college player is worth an estimated $800 million in brand endorsements and counting, and is sure to set the NCAA on fire yet again during this year’s March Madness tournament.

