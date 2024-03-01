Caitlin Clark Is Going Pro

Photo: Matthew Holst/Getty Images

College-basketball phenom Caitlin Clark is heading to the W. The University of Iowa point guard announced on Thursday that she would be entering the WNBA draft, immediately making her the No. 1 prospect. She will almost certainly end up with the Indiana Fever, which has the first pick in the draft for the second year in a row.

Clark could have stayed at Iowa for a fifth year, thanks to an NCAA waiver for players whose college careers were affected by COVID. Last year, Clark told Dan Patrick, “I really have no clue what I’m going to do — stay for an extra year or leave after next year.”

“This season is far from over and we have a lot more goals to achieve; it will be my last one at Iowa” she wrote in an Instagram post announcing her decision. Clark’s decision came just a day after she broke the women’s college basketball scoring record, previously held by Lynette Woodard with 3,649 points. On Wednesday, Clark scored her 3,650th point (on a three-point shot, of course), which puts her just 18 points shy of Pete Maravich’s all-time NCAA scoring record.

The next couple months will be particularly exciting for Clark. March Madness begins on March 22, the championship game is on April 7, and the WNBA draft is a week later, on April 15. The WNBA season begins in May, at which point (if everything goes according to plan), Clark will be playing in Indianapolis alongside 2023’s Rookie of the Year Aliyah Boston. Together, they might be able to turn things around for the fledgling Fever, which hasn’t made a playoff appearance since 2016.

But let’s not get ahead of ourselves. We still have March Madness, which at this point is a victory lap for Clark. For the second year in a row, she’s expected to receive Player of the Year and will no doubt become the highest-scoring NCAA player of all time in the process. If you aren’t into basketball, now is a great time to become a fan.

