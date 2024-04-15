Caitlin Clark Is the First Overall Pick at the 2024 WNBA Draft

Photo: Getty Images

As if Iowa Hawkeyes star Caitlin Clark hadn’t caused enough commotion in a record-breaking year for collegiate women’s basketball, the NCAA all-time leading scorer is officially the number one overall pick at the 2024 WNBA Draft.

On Monday night, the 22-year-old guard was selected by the Indiana Fever, a move that was predicted since around the time Clark declared for the draft in February. Stunning the orange carpet in an all-Prada ensemble (she is the first player in the WNBA or NBA to be dressed by Prada on draft night), Clark kicked off one of the biggest nights in women’s sports with some much-deserved fanfare. While unable to defeat the Dawn Staley-led South Carolina Gamecocks in this year’s championship showdown, Clark is in part why a record 18.9 million viewers tuned in to the game earlier this month, and the Fever’s fanbase seemed more than happy to welcome her home. In the upcoming season, Clark will play alongside 2023’s first overall pick, Aliyah Boston.

the reaction at our draft party to selecting Caitlin Clark No. 1 overall 🎉 pic.twitter.com/3g7mazvZvX — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) April 16, 2024

Fellow NCAA superstar Angel Reese of LSU was selected 7th by the Chicago Sky. Less than two weeks ago, the junior forward announced to Vogue that she would enter this year’s WNBA Draft. Now, the Most Outstanding Player of 2023’s NCAA tournament is officially going pro, as she’s set to kickoff her first WNBA season at Wintrust Arena. Also photographed on the orange carpet, Reese wore a shimmering hooded gown by New York City-based designer Bronx & Banco for her special night. As expected, the 21-year-old received a congratulatory message on Twitter from Dwayne Wade: “The Bayou Barbie in Sky Town! Congratulations, @Reese10Angel! Let’s bring that B-More intensity to the @chicagosky”

Angel Reese is here at the WNBA Draft. pic.twitter.com/xp9NC55fJU — Khristina Williams (@Khristina) April 15, 2024

All that’s left to do is wait for the 2024 WNBA season to kick off next month. And in the meantime, study up on the rest of this year’s draft prospects. It’s (almost) game time, baby.

