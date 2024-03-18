Who Asked for This Cursed Kardashians Spinoff?

Photo-Illustration: The Cut; Photos: Getty Images

An unlikely Keeping Up With the Kardashians duo is reuniting. Former athletes and ex-Kardashian spouses Caitlyn Jenner and Lamar Odom are launching a podcast called Keeping Up With Sports, TMZ reports.

“The award-winning hosts take on all sports, each with a unique personality and opinion,” according to a website for the podcast. “Unique personality and opinion” is one way to describe a trans woman and former Olympian who has repeatedly supported restrictions banning trans athletes from competing. A preview of the first episode published by TMZ shows legendary boxer Sugar Ray Leonard talking about being sexually abused by one of his trainers.

As you may recall, Odom was married to one of Jenner’s stepdaughters, Khloé Kardashian, from 2009 to 2016, while Jenner was married to Kris Jenner (née Houghton) from 1991 to 2015. The two appeared on several seasons of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, with the 1976 gold medalist occasionally giving Odom sports and life advice. This surprising partnership seems like something only reality-entertainment genius Kris Jenner could conjure, but Caitlyn Jenner said in October that the two “never speak.” I wonder how Kris feels about Keeping Up With Sports?

