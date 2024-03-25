celebrity babies

Cameron Diaz’s Second Baby Is Here

By , the Cut's morning blogger.   Her coverage areas include culture, politics and art. She also contributes to Vulture, The New York Times and Conde Nast Traveler. She previously worked as a national correspondent at The New York Times.
House of Harlow 1960 x REVOLVE
Photo: 2016 Donato Sardella

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden’s second child has arrived. The couple announced that they are “feeling so blessed and grateful” for the birth of their son, Cardinal Madden, in an Instagram post shared to both of their accounts on Friday.

“He is awesome and We are all so happy he is here! For the kids safety and privacy we won’t be posting any pictures,” they wrote alongside an abstract drawing, but added that their new son is “really cute.”

Cardinal’s older sister, Raddix, was born in December 2019. Diaz, 51, and Madden, 45, met in 2014 and got married eight months later. A source told People that Diaz has been hoping for a second baby, saying, “For years, Cameron wanted to be a mom. She gets very emotional when she talks about the long journey to motherhood. She feels beyond lucky to now have two children.”

Tags:

Cameron Diaz’s Second Baby Is Here